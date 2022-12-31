Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
5 Best Taco Places in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
Unraveling the Mysterious Disappearance of Anthonette Cayedito: A Cold Case AnalysisLord GaneshAlbuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13
Opposition against ABQ ‘safe outdoor space’ continues
KOAT 7
Westside Emergency Housing Center expands resources for people living in cars
Safe open spaces have been a controversial debate topic among city officials — but one organization is testing how it works out for them. The organization "Heading Home" offers assistance to those who need it across Albuquerque — and is now expanding with its own safe open space.
Construction to begin in Los Lunas on multi-use trail
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Los Lunas is creating a new, multi-use trail. Construction is set to begin Wednesday on the trail, which will be on Main St. between Jubilee and Huning Ranch West Loop. The Los Lunas Police Department is asking drivers to drive slowly and cautiously in the are. Construction on the […]
City-sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than six months of debates, the highly controversial so-called “safe outdoor spaces” is moving forward. One space, at the Westside Emergency Housing Center, which is essentially a sanctioned homeless camp, has been open for over a month and a second at the Albuquerque Opportunity Center near Edith and Candelaria is […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Burglarized and flooded, Old Town vandals, Another storm, Safe Outdoor Spaces, NMSU fundraising
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico officials sworn in, Campus vandalized, Winter storm, Helping victims, Polar plunge
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the […]
Bricklight business owner speaks out after eviction notice
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular Albuquerque bike shop fought back after its landlord left an eviction notice on their door just a few days after Christmas. The eviction notice has since been canceled, but the shop owner is still speaking out hoping it could help another small business. The owner of The Bike Coop, Amanda […]
Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a child and severely injuring his father at River of Lights in 2021 will go to trial in late August. Sergio Almanza is accused of driving drunk on an ATV, hitting and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, and injuring his father while they were leaving the River of […]
Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
metalconstructionnews.com
A Community Gathering Place
The Westgate Community Center in Albuquerque, N.M., is the first new public use facility built in more than 25 years in this area of the city. To ensure the new center met the community’s needs, the community was engaged in the design process, expressing a desire for a large, welcoming lobby, computer lab, large fitness room, game room, activity rooms and natural light.
$1M proposed to buy land for homeless veteran center in Bernalillo County
The project is expected to fully cost around $18 million.
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
BCSO investigating suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
Santa Fe-based shop starts off 2023 by helping those affected by domestic violence
"Domestic violence is something that affects many women in my community silently," said the shop owner.
Teen charged in carjacking will be held in youth facility
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen facing charges in connection to a violent carjacking will be released from custody and put into a youth treatment facility. Wyatt Ruiz, 15, was one of three teens arrested in November for a carjacking near the Jeanne Bellamah Community Center. All three are facing armed robbery and conspiracy charges. Tuesday […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque police begin first homicide investigation of 2023
KRQE News 13
Suspect tied to murder will remain in juvenile detention
KRQE News 13
Charges filed in Clovis weekend shooting
pinonpost.com
ABQ begins deadly 2023 with first homicide investigation launched
2022 appeared to be the deadliest year on record in Albuquerque, but 2023 may be looking to rival the previous year with a brand new homicide investigation started on New Year’s Day. According to the Albuquerque Journal, “Officers responded to reports of a man lying in the street shortly...
