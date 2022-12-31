Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Erik Ainge Takes a Serious Shot at Stetson Bennett, Call UGA QB a "Punk"
The Georgia Bulldogs are national title bound for the second year in a row after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl thanks to a masterful come-from-behind performance in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Stetson Bennett put on an absolute show during the final quarter of the game as he threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns, including the game's eventual game-winning touchdown with 58 seconds remaining.
Henry County Daily Herald
LOOK: Sights and Sounds from Georgia Wild Win over Ohio State
The College Football Playoffs were no stranger to lopsided round-one football games in years past. Just last year Georgia beat Michigan by 23 points, and Cincinnati was throttled by 21 points at the hands of Nick Saban and Alabama. That could not be any further from the truth this year....
Henry County Daily Herald
Amarius Mims Talks First Career Start, What It Means to Still Be a Bulldog
Talent acquisition is perhaps the No. 1 reason for the success of Georgia Football under Kirby Smart. You cannot win on a consistent basis in this sport without extremely good football players. However, it's no longer just about stacking great players, it's about retaining great players. Kirby Smart and Georgia...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County senior center offers adult tricycles for participants interested in biking recreation
McDONOUGH — Glynda Green enjoyed riding bikes as a little girl, and when the 69-year-old New York native grew older she continued to implement the passion by using her two-wheel bike to get to work. "I always enjoyed bike riding as a youth," she said Thursday. "I'm originally from...
Henry County Daily Herald
Renewal by Andersen to open first Southeast manufacturing facility in Henry County
Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Tuesday announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County. "We're proud Renewal by Andersen is growing its footprint in Georgia and...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge welcomes more than 6,000 new residents
STOCKBRIDGE — With results of a Nov. 8 annexation referendum in full effect, Stockbridge has officially welcomed thousands of new residents into the city. Mayor Anthony Ford shared his excitement over the referendum’s success in a welcome letter to the residents.
