Mcdonough, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Erik Ainge Takes a Serious Shot at Stetson Bennett, Call UGA QB a "Punk"

The Georgia Bulldogs are national title bound for the second year in a row after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl thanks to a masterful come-from-behind performance in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Stetson Bennett put on an absolute show during the final quarter of the game as he threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns, including the game's eventual game-winning touchdown with 58 seconds remaining.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

LOOK: Sights and Sounds from Georgia Wild Win over Ohio State

The College Football Playoffs were no stranger to lopsided round-one football games in years past. Just last year Georgia beat Michigan by 23 points, and Cincinnati was throttled by 21 points at the hands of Nick Saban and Alabama. That could not be any further from the truth this year....
COLUMBUS, OH
Henry County Daily Herald

Amarius Mims Talks First Career Start, What It Means to Still Be a Bulldog

Talent acquisition is perhaps the No. 1 reason for the success of Georgia Football under Kirby Smart. You cannot win on a consistent basis in this sport without extremely good football players. However, it's no longer just about stacking great players, it's about retaining great players. Kirby Smart and Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge welcomes more than 6,000 new residents

STOCKBRIDGE — With results of a Nov. 8 annexation referendum in full effect, Stockbridge has officially welcomed thousands of new residents into the city. Mayor Anthony Ford shared his excitement over the referendum’s success in a welcome letter to the residents.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

