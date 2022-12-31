ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country diary: The farm rolls on, regardless of day or year

 4 days ago
Patiently waiting in the early morning frost.

It is the final day of the year, but the farming cycle, governed by season and not calendar, makes the significance of tomorrow almost arbitrary. Not until the herd is on spring grass, new calves “at foot”, will it feel as if we have truly turned a corner. Now we are deep into winter, with its unchanging daily routine, and I am out before it is light, as I have been each and every day – Christmas included – since the cattle became dependent on supplementary feeding. They are waiting for me, just as they always are, for the most part stoically patient, but one or two with a peremptory shout. Devons are known for being vocal.

The bull, true to character, stands silent. Head raised expectantly, he raises it a little higher as he scents his breakfast. I toss the bale into the ring feeder and climb in after it. A steer pushes forward, catching his hoof on the rim with jarring metallic clunk.

Not being a big farm, we don’t have the capacity to handle large, round bales, so our cattle are fed twice daily with a series of small ones. I cut the twine with a knife and carefully pocket it, then begin pulling the hay apart. Conveniently, this feeder has a partition bar missing, creating a larger slot to accommodate the bull’s neck. As I work, his great, woolly head brushes against me. I am mindful of him, but so it seems is he of me, deferentially turning to one side as I bend. He has the softest patch of fur, just below his eye, smooth where the rest is curly. I run the back of my hand across his cheek as he eats.

The hay smells sweetly. I am always amused by the juxtaposition of the two points in time of its handling. When hauling it, freshly made in the searing heat and glare, this coldly dark dawn feeding is beyond the imagination – and vice versa. But as I break the bale I see a speck of yellow, a desiccated flower, summer’s promise preserved. Tomorrow will not mark the start of my new year – but I know it will come.

