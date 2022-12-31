Read full article on original website
▶️ Family celebrates new baby at home, first 2023 baby born in Bend
One local family had a new year they won’t forget. “She definitely took her time to get here,” said new mother, Briana Denman. “She was actually due on the 23rd but wanted to make a big debut. So she decided to be the first baby born on January 1st. So, that was a lot of fun.”
Bend Native Celebrates the Life of Her Daughter at Rose Parade After Succumbing to Infant Botulism
The colorful and musical Rose Parade rolled down the streets of Pasadena on Monday. The theme, an 'Expression of Hope and Resilience.' A Bend native's daughter was also honored. Autumn Toelle-Jackson celebrated her daughter, Rylee Marie Jackson at the Rose Parade. At just 3 1/2 months old, Rylee lost her battle with infant botulism, a rare illness that can happen when a baby takes in toxins from a type of bacteria. Rylee's parents decided to donate her organs and, that helped to save the lives of not one, but 3 people.
St. Charles Family Birthing Center has announced that the area's first baby of 2023 came into the world just after 3 a.m. Sunday and is doing fine. The post Meet Remy Denman, St. Charles’ first baby of 2023 appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Surveillance photo of missing Bend woman taken after leaving family’s home
Bend Police provided more information Tuesday about a surveillance photo they released in the search for a Bend woman who has been missing for more than a week. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since the night of Dec. 26. She was reported missing the next day.
▶️ Village Squire Motel in Redmond turning into 26-unit apartment complex
It started as a motel, but in recent years, it’s become a thorn in the sides of nearby business owners and police. The Village Squire Motel in Redmond has seen an increase of illegal drug users and trash over the past couple of years. But with a recent sale, its future looks brighter.
'Encampment Resolution' To Be Used In Bend, Redmond
BEND, OR -- Homeless advocates and service providers are developing plans for where campers will go when the Hunnell Road area is cleared, over the next three months. Cheyenne Purrington, Director of Central Oregon's Coordinated Houseless Response Office, says officials are working to open space at a Motel recently purchased by the city of Bend, "We will have about 50 units available at the Rainbow Motel. So our hope is that we can utilize the existing units in our shelter system as well as focus on actual housing - So, not just temporary solutions and sheltering, but actual long-term, permanent housing. If individuals do decide they want to stay, for instance in an RV, we are also looking at providing some ‘safe parking’ spaces."
Heroism And Tragic Tragedy In Central Oregon In 2022 Paint A Mixed Image Of A Newsworthy Year
Heroism And Tragic Tragedy: From the moment a troubled young man opened fire on a normally quiet late-August Sunday evening on his way to and inside Bend’s Eastside Safeway, the heroic actions of employee Don Surrett Jr. in the produce department ensured that this tragic event would be remembered as Central Oregon’s biggest news story of 2022.
Catalytic converter theft ring suspect arrested in Bend
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Medford Police Detectives arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King at a residence in Bend following a multi-year investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring. The investigation, which culminated in late December with the search of three locations including a residence and warehouse in Medford and residence...
‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam
A popular Bend restaurant, Bangers and Brews Westside, fell prey to a scary scammer situation this week, and is now warning others, in hopes they can avoid a costly crime. The post ‘They’re professional, very sophisticated’: Bend restaurant falls victim to phone scam appeared first on KTVZ.
Fire that destroyed Warm Springs home before Christmas had accidental cause, investigators say
A fire that destroyed a Warm Springs home three days before Christmas had an accidental cause, investigators said. The post Fire that destroyed Warm Springs home before Christmas had accidental cause, investigators say appeared first on KTVZ.
Housing Works announces opening next week of Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Housing Works announced Tuesday that the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, formerly known as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 8 program, will open Monday, January 9th, at 8 a.m. and remain open through Friday, January 13th, at 5 p.m.
Police release more photos of missing Bend woman; Ask public for help
Bend Police on Saturday released more photos of a Bend woman who was reported missing on Tuesday. They are also asking some residents to check their properties and outbuildings. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since Monday night. She was reported missing on Tuesday....
Homeless in Bend have to move from the popular Hunnell Road encampment by March
Everyone who lives in or visits Bend on a regular basis is likely aware of the homeless camp on NE Hunnell Road. Located in northern Bend by Lowes and Home Depot, this area is the most visible homeless camp in the area and the most popular.
▶️ Man captured in Mexico for fatal Bend-area shooting
A Bend man has been arrested in Mexico in the investigation of a fatal shooting that happened near Bend last summer. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and negligently wounding another. The arrest is in the...
Bend-La Pine Schools open applications for 2023-24 choice options, attendance area change requests
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Applications are now open for Bend-La Pine Schools families to submit an Attendance Area Change Request or to apply for a choice option school for the 2023-24 school year. Interested families have until 3 p.m. Jan. 20 to submit a request or application for students in...
Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
12th governor makes coast-to-coast Medal of Honor Highway a reality – but Bend veterans activist has new mission
Bend veterans activist Dick Tobiason is marking the successful completion of one coast-to-coast honor mission -- and as is so often the case, pressing ahead with yet another. The post 12th governor makes coast-to-coast Medal of Honor Highway a reality – but Bend veterans activist has new mission appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ 2 killed in two-vehicle crash near Prineville
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Crook County Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 4:31 p.m. on Juniper Canyon Road near Paulina Highway southeast of Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find two vehicles blocking both...
A fatal two-vehicle head-on crash closed Juniper Canyon Road at SE Paulina Highway late Monday afternoon, and authorities advised of an extended closure and to avoid the area. The post Fatal head-on crash blocks Juniper Canyon Road at Paulina Highway; extended closure due appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Police arrest 8 suspected DUII drivers over New Year’s; year’s tally is nearly 700
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Police reported arresting eight people on DUII charges over the holiday weekend, including seven on New Year’s Eve and early New Year’s Day, raising the yearly tally past 680, a sizable increase from the previous year. Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller offered this...
