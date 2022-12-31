ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

▶️ Family celebrates new baby at home, first 2023 baby born in Bend

One local family had a new year they won’t forget. “She definitely took her time to get here,” said new mother, Briana Denman. “She was actually due on the 23rd but wanted to make a big debut. So she decided to be the first baby born on January 1st. So, that was a lot of fun.”
BEND, OR
Bend Native Celebrates the Life of Her Daughter at Rose Parade After Succumbing to Infant Botulism

The colorful and musical Rose Parade rolled down the streets of Pasadena on Monday. The theme, an 'Expression of Hope and Resilience.' A Bend native's daughter was also honored. Autumn Toelle-Jackson celebrated her daughter, Rylee Marie Jackson at the Rose Parade. At just 3 1/2 months old, Rylee lost her battle with infant botulism, a rare illness that can happen when a baby takes in toxins from a type of bacteria. Rylee's parents decided to donate her organs and, that helped to save the lives of not one, but 3 people.
PASADENA, CA
'Encampment Resolution' To Be Used In Bend, Redmond

BEND, OR -- Homeless advocates and service providers are developing plans for where campers will go when the Hunnell Road area is cleared, over the next three months. Cheyenne Purrington, Director of Central Oregon's Coordinated Houseless Response Office, says officials are working to open space at a Motel recently purchased by the city of Bend, "We will have about 50 units available at the Rainbow Motel. So our hope is that we can utilize the existing units in our shelter system as well as focus on actual housing - So, not just temporary solutions and sheltering, but actual long-term, permanent housing. If individuals do decide they want to stay, for instance in an RV, we are also looking at providing some ‘safe parking’ spaces."
BEND, OR
Catalytic converter theft ring suspect arrested in Bend

On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Medford Police Detectives arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King at a residence in Bend following a multi-year investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring. The investigation, which culminated in late December with the search of three locations including a residence and warehouse in Medford and residence...
BEND, OR
Police release more photos of missing Bend woman; Ask public for help

Bend Police on Saturday released more photos of a Bend woman who was reported missing on Tuesday. They are also asking some residents to check their properties and outbuildings. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since Monday night. She was reported missing on Tuesday....
BEND, OR
▶️ Man captured in Mexico for fatal Bend-area shooting

A Bend man has been arrested in Mexico in the investigation of a fatal shooting that happened near Bend last summer. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and negligently wounding another. The arrest is in the...
BEND, OR
Deschutes County assisting in search for missing Bend woman

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the search for a Bend woman reported missing on Tuesday. They’re looking for Melissa Rosann Trench, 38. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. She is white with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green down jacket with fur on the hood, black yoga pants, and black or brown boots. She has pierced ears and an infinity symbol tattooed on her right arm.
BEND, OR
▶️ 2 killed in two-vehicle crash near Prineville

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Crook County Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 4:31 p.m. on Juniper Canyon Road near Paulina Highway southeast of Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find two vehicles blocking both...
PRINEVILLE, OR

