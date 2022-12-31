Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 3, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Matthew James Storbakken, 41, of Crookston, for being a Predatory Offender-Knowingly Violates Registration Requirements or Intentionally Provides False Information. Joseph Glenn Adrew Meyer, 34, of Waubun, for 2nd-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the...
valleynewslive.com
17-year-old arrested following chase in Clay County
NEAR DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 17-year-old girl was arrested following a high-speed chase in Clay County. The State Patrol says around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 Barnesville Police tried to stop a car for failure to yield, but the car took off, eventually driving along Co. Rd. 10.
kfgo.com
Teenage girl taken to juvenile detention after police chase in Clay County
SABIN, Minn. (KFGO) – A 17-year-old girl was taken to the juvenile detention center in Moorhead following a police pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of a car that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car on...
kroxam.com
THE COUNTY LINE- BY POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONER WARREN STRANDELL
The new year is here. With the snow, we no longer need to sweep leaves from the walk. The days are getting longer. And the Polk County budget that was difficult to forge because of several things (the COVID and building problems, in particular) is in place. In general, things are looking up.
redlakenationnews.com
Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force executes search warrant in Beltrami County
On 12/23/22, Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force (PBTF) agents and assisting law enforcement arrested Kenneth Triplett, age 35, as part of an ongoing investigation. Beltrami County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Black Chevrolet SUV on US Hwy 71 South. The vehicle was taken to the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center, where a search warrant was executed on the vehicle. A cardboard box was located in the cargo area of the vehicle which was wrapped as a Christmas present. The "Christmas present" was opened and found to contain approximately 8138 grams (18 pounds) of methamphetamine and 3 ounces of cocaine.
kroxam.com
Duane R. Amundson – Service Announcement
Duane R. Amundson, 87, of Ulen, MN, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 am, with a visitation 1 hour prior, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ulen, MN, Interment will be at Bethlehem North in Ulen.
lptv.org
GoFundMe Set Up for Cass Lake Family Who Lost Home in Fire
A Cass Lake family is seeking the community’s help after a New Year’s Eve tragedy. Amber Kramer and her three children need immediate aid after losing the house they were living in to a fire. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Kramer’s sister Jens Werner, nobody was harmed as they all managed to escape the house, but all of their belongings were lost.
Fiance pleads guilty to third degree murder
by April Scheinoha Reporter A St. Hilaire man pled guilty Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Pennington County District Court
valleynewslive.com
Man wins more than a million dollars at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, during the casino’s Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he’s glad they didn’t turn around.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD WILL HAVE A SPECIAL MEETING ON WEDNESDAY REGARDING FUTURE PLANS
The Crookston School Board will meet on Wednesday, January 4, at 4:00 p.m. inside the Crookston High School District Office. After the Call to Order, the board will welcome its new board members, review Policy 209 Code of Ethics, and make elections of its new officers. It will also include a presentation by ICON Architects on the upcoming Preschool Addition and High School Remodel School Building projects.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON BOY’S BASKETBALL PLAYS RED LAKE COUNTY AT ROBERT MATZKE GYM IN RLF
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball team is coming off a tough loss at home last week to Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 68-60 to stop a two game winning streak for the Pirates, who are 3-4 on the season. They open up the New Year play the Red Lake County Rebels (a cooperative of Red Lake Falls and Red Lake County Central) at the Robert Matzke Gym in Red Lake Falls. The Rebels are 2-4 on the year and coming off a hard fought loss to #5 ranked Cass Lake-Bena last week 89-72! Game time tonight is 7:30 PM.
kroxam.com
THE RUFFED GROUSE SOCIETY ADDS A NEW CHAPTER IN THE RED RIVER VALLEY
The Ruffed Grouse Society and American Woodcock Society have added a new chapter to the Red River Valley this year that will encompass Crookston, Climax, Shelly, East Grand Forks, Warren, Fertile, and other cities in the region. The chapter’s headquarters will be here in Crookston but will be named the Red River Valley Ruffed Grouse Society.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS RETAKE OATH OF OFFICE AND ELECT WARREN STRANDELL AS NEW BOARD CHAIR
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center for a regular meeting. ADMINISTRATION OF OATH OF OFFICE FOR COMMISSIONERS. Before the Call to Order, the board invited Ninth Judicial District Judge Jeffrey Remick to swear-in Mark Holy, Joan Lee, and Warren Strandell back into their positions as Commissioners of their districts for another four years. A picture of the ceremony can be seen below-
redlakenationnews.com
Jackpot winner shocked at total
FARGO, N.D. – Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, 2022, during the casino's Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he's glad they didn't turn around.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT SENDS OUT ONLINE SURVEY FOR DISTRICT’S NEXT SUPERINTENDENT
The Crookston School District sent out an online survey to the district stakeholders to help conduct the search for the district’s next superintendent. Below is a letter from Crookston Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn with more information and a link to the online survey- Dear Parents/District Families,. The...
ems1.com
EMT - Ambulance | Bagley and Thief River Falls, MN Float
$$15.50 - $22.50 hourly. Sanford Health is one of the largest and fastest-growing not-for-profit health systems in the United States. We're proud to offer many development and advancement opportunities to our nearly 50,000 members of the Sanford Family who are dedicated to the work of health and healing across our broad footprint.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 2, 2023
Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Fire Fighters January 2-6. The Crookston Library and all other Lake Agassiz Regional Libraries will be closed today. RiverView Health will be closed today, but the Emergency Room will stay open. Regular hours will resume on Monday, January 2. City...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON AMERICAN LEGION GRANTS SCHOLARSHIP TO CHS GRADUATE MALLORIE SUNDEE
The Crookston American Legion Auxiliary Nels T Wold Unit 20 presented a Scholarship to Mallorie Sundeen, a recent graduate of CHS by its Education Scholarship Chair Margee Keller. Mallorie is an Occupational Therapy Assistant Student at Northland Tech College, East Grand Forks, and the daughter of Jeff and Tracey Sundeen...
kroxam.com
#7 RANKED PERHAM USES TOUGH DEFENSE AND SOLID POST PLAY TO BEAT PIRATE GIRLS BBALL
The Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team couldn’t handle the #7 ranked Perham Yellowjackets’ stellar defense, or their outstanding Junior post, Willow Thiel as the Yellowjackets cruised to a 65-45 victory in a Section 8AA game played in Perham. FIRST HALF – — Crookston had a good start to...
Comments / 0