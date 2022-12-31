TCU was supposed to get rolled by Michigan and many bettors are now saying they will get rolled by Georgia in the National Championship Game. Indeed the line opened at -13 for the defending champion Bulldogs, who boast superior talent everywhere on paper. But it has been bet down to -12.5 as of Tuesday. The total hovers around 62.5 points, low considering the two semi finals both soared over the total.

ATHENS, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO