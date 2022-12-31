Read full article on original website
WEEK 20: Fabulous! Forty! Fall! Finished! Miles (1594-1501)
The last three days would’ve been exciting no matter what. But the final favor from the fire flip-flop was that we were heading into Klamath National Forest and the Trinity Alps Wilderness: Remote, rugged mountains, alpine lakes, long climbs to big views. I wasn’t mad. I lingered at...
Backpacker Radio #182 | Ethan Greene, Director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, on All Things Avalanche Safety
In today’s episode of Backpacker Radio presented by The Trek, we are joined by Ethan Greene, who is the Director at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. We of course dive deep on everything related to snow safety in the backcountry including some basic tips people need to be safe during avalanche season, the most common mistakes people make in the backcountry related to avalanche safety, what to do if you’re caught in an avalanche, and much more.
3,2,1… Happy New Year!
I always thought I’d retire in June of 2023 and then attempt my AT thru-hike in 2024. However, a couple of family related opportunities arose that served to change my thinking. The first was our decision to relocate to Wilmington, NC for my wife’s job change. And the second is that my daughter, Madeline, recently graduated college and wants to hike with me! I figured I’d better capitalize on this timing before her desire to hike with her dear old dad is complicated by her upcoming career and/or personal ambitions. In my next blog I’ll introduce my amazing daughter and hiking partner a little more.
How To: Big Bend National Park
Big Bend is named for the great curve of the Rio Grande, where—legend has it—Pecos Bill lassoed a wild tornado and carved a series of river canyons. I spent New Year’s weekend exploring and hiking throughout Big Bend, and it was absolutely magical. Now that it’s over (why do all these amazing hikes have to end?!), I’m excited to share with you some do’s and don’ts that I learned in the process!
Getting Prepped to SPAM the Florida Trail
I am sitting here doing last minute tasks for my section hike of the Florida Trail. So much is going through my mind. Do I have enough food? Do I enough water? Do I have the right gear? What does one do if they have to poop and they are walking through waist high water with no dry land? How can I effectively pee in my tent at night to avoid being eaten alive by mosquitoes? Will the Swamp Puppies accept me as one of their own, and allow me to give them belly rubs? These are some of the questions that have been keeping me up at night. Ok well not so much the last question. Gotta love the swamp puppies!
The Expectations of an Aspiring Thru-Hiker
The aspiration to complete a thru-hike can be all-consuming and utterly thrilling. It’s hard as an avid hiker to avoid the allure of breathtaking photos, imagination-capturing movies and books, and the vast output of inspiring thru-hiking content. How, after seeing and consuming all of this material, can one not want to experience a long-distance trail for themselves? How can one not want to become immersed in the experience that is fresh air, ice-cold mountain water, panoramic views, and stories to create and share for the rest of your life?
