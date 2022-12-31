Read full article on original website
thecoinrise.com
Only 10 Addresses Control 48% of Dogecoin in Circulation
Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started as a joke and has grown to become the most popular meme coin, is not as decentralized as it is most times portrayed according to data from CoinMarketCap. According to this data, the top 10 Dogecoin addresses control almost half of the meme coin’s supply....
thecoinrise.com
One of the Earliest Bitcoin Developers has all of his BTC Stolen
One of the original Bitcoin developers, Luke Dashjr, revealed on Twitter that his Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) key was hacked and that his bitcoins were lost. Although the exact amount of lost bitcoin is still unknown, Dashjr reports that a sizable amount appears to have been sent to a wallet address 1YAR6opJCfDjBNdn5bV8b5Mcu84tv92fa using the CoinJoin mixing service.
