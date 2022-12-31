Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Animoca Brands Gains Extension for 2020 Audited Financial Report Submission
Hong Kong-based metaverse giant Animoca Brands has received an extension of an earlier agreement to file its audited financial report for 2020. Originally, the metaverse heavyweight was meant to submit the requested document to the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC)by the end of 2022. Instead, Animoca Brands requested a later date for the submission.
thecoinrise.com
US Authorities looking into Transactions from Alameda, SBF wallets
FTX’s infamous founder is currently out on bail, but there have been numerous questionable transactions of cryptocurrency from wallets associated with him or his exchange and its sister company, Alameda. Several Alameda wallets that were identified as such on Etherscan were reportedly moving ERC-20 tokens and trying to bridge...
thecoinrise.com
Investors of FTX, Celsius Network, Others Sells Off Claims
It all seems to be coming to an end for many creditors of troubled crypto firms like FTX that filed for bankruptcy in 2022. With no plan to wait any further for the lengthy bankruptcy proceedings, a large number of investors with claims in FTX, Celsius Network, Voyager Digital, and BlockFi have decided to transfer them to other investment firms. These investors do not intend to wait out the bankruptcy process or even find out the verdict at the end.
thecoinrise.com
Only 10 Addresses Control 48% of Dogecoin in Circulation
Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started as a joke and has grown to become the most popular meme coin, is not as decentralized as it is most times portrayed according to data from CoinMarketCap. According to this data, the top 10 Dogecoin addresses control almost half of the meme coin’s supply....
thecoinrise.com
Italian Legislators Approve Crypto Capital Gains Tax in 2023
The Italian government has won a vote of confidence over its 2023 expansionary budget and obtained approval from the parliament to tax crypto. Based on the approval, a 26% gain tax has been imposed on all crypto businesses in Italy. The 26% capital gains tax will only be applied to...
thecoinrise.com
Over $1.5B Stolen in Top 5 Crypto Hacks in 2022: Forbes
A recent report by Forbes claims that over $3 billion was hacked from crypto projects this year. According to the research, there were over 125 hacks on cryptocurrency projects. The top five crypto thefts—all of which included decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols—accounted for $1.48 billion of the total amount taken....
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Exploit Reduced to $62M in December 2022 – CertiK
Crypto scammers and other bad actors may have taken time off during the holidays as December saw the least monthly figure in terms of hacks. According to the leading security-focused ranking platform CertiK, it was confirmed that the value of crypto exploits and scams was just around $62.2 million. Markedly, the total number of major exploits was twenty-three throughout the past month.
thecoinrise.com
Crypto Exchanges Sees Low Trading Volumes Similar to Dec 2020
The crypto industry has seen a drop in trade volumes in the year ending 2022. Crypto exchange platforms ended 2022 with the worst performance in the past two years, according to reports from The Block’s Data Dashboard. While comparing the crypto trading volumes of 2022 to that of previous...
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase Customers Refuse to Divulge Account Info. in Lawsuit
A group of consumers who previously launched a complaint against the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, are now reportedly holding their account details, thus halting efforts to advance the matter to dispute resolution. According to Coinbase, it is impossible to match plaintiffs to their individual arbitration agreements without the account...
thecoinrise.com
Bankrupt Core Scientific Secures $17M Loan from BlackRock
BlackRock, a global investment management firm, is among a group of creditors that lent funds to the insolvent crypto mining firm, Core Scientific so the mining firm can continue its operations while undergoing its bankruptcy proceedings. A document filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that BlackRock...
thecoinrise.com
Stellar Lumens Floats New Platform to Pioneer Timely Aid Delivery
Decentralized protocol Stellar Lumens has designed a new blockchain solution dubbed Stellar Aid Assist. According to the protocol, the new solution is a “first-of-its-kind blockchain solution to deliver instant and transparent digital aid at scale.”. The platform aims to ensure easy deployment of financial aid especially to those who...
thecoinrise.com
One of the Earliest Bitcoin Developers has all of his BTC Stolen
One of the original Bitcoin developers, Luke Dashjr, revealed on Twitter that his Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) key was hacked and that his bitcoins were lost. Although the exact amount of lost bitcoin is still unknown, Dashjr reports that a sizable amount appears to have been sent to a wallet address 1YAR6opJCfDjBNdn5bV8b5Mcu84tv92fa using the CoinJoin mixing service.
Comments / 0