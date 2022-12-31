Read full article on original website
KIMT
Church donates $40,000 to Rochester women's shelter
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center has received $40,000 to buy a used van. The Community Presbyterian Church made the donation was part of a bequest to the church from Margaret Nelson, a longtime member and supporter of the church who died last year, just before her 102nd birthday. The van will be used to transport the shelter’s clients and to replace another vehicle.
Popular Farm in Rochester Ending 2022 With a Sad News
A Popular Farm in Southeast Minnesota Is Ending 2022 With a Sad Announcement. 2022 is ending on a sad note in Southeast Minnesota. Pauley Alpaca Company, which is located in Rochester, Minnesota, has been allowing visitors to enjoy their farm for the past 10 years. If you couldn't figure it out from their name, well, they are known for some pretty incredible alpacas. Unfortunately, 2022 is ending on a sad note for them.
KIMT
First Mayo Clinic baby born in 2023!
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first baby born at Mayo Clinic in 2023 was a seven-pound two-ounce baby girl named Alice. Alice was born to Amanda and Jerome Johnson of Albert Lea at 1:42 this morning and is just over a foot and a half long. She was made a hat...
KIMT
Forager Brewery hosts fundraiser to help out local school
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Forager Brewery hosted a fundraiser today to help out a local school. They're trying to help students from Rochester Montessori School attend a performance by the African Music Ensemble at Macalester College in Saint Paul on January 10th. Proceeds made from purchases of food and drinks will be donated to the school tomorrow.
kymnradio.net
Closings for 1/3/2022
The first snow storm of 2023 is here, alerts and closings are starting to come in. Will keep you posted with all the alerts below. Please note that if your looking for closings and alerts for January 4th, please visit this page. Have a closing to report? Complete this form...
KIMT
Rochester woman sentenced for helping husband flee after George Floyd riots
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A final sentence is handed down for the Rochester couple over fires during the George Floyd riots in the Twin Cities. Mena Dhaya Yousif pleaded guilty to accessory after the face and was sentenced Tuesday to time served. Federal investigators say Yousif’s husband, Jose Angel...
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and has created difficult travel conditions throughout the area. Real-time road conditions are always available for you to check before heading out on our free app. Because of the inclement weather some area schools decided to...
Fillmore County Journal
Outpouring of support following Chatfield fire
It’s been a month since an early morning fire at a two-story apartment complex at 815 Grand Street in Chatfield. Breaking out just after midnight on November 27, the fire displaced eight families and left the building in ruin. While the initial aftermath left the residents scrambling, they say the overwhelming support from the community of Chatfield was unforgettable.
KIMT
Albert Lea residents asked to clear ice from storm drains to prevent street flooding
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The City of Albert Lea is asking for the public’s help to prevent street flooding. City crews are working to keep stormwater drains open to stop street flooding during the winter storm expected to last into Wednesday. But with nearly 2,000 drains in the city limits, the Albert Lea Public Works Department is asking residents for their assistance.
Potential for Accumulating Ice Prompts Winter Storm Watch for SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The potential for accumulating ice in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Watch. Sunday morning’s forecast calls for the winter storm to arrive in the region Monday evening. Widespread ice accumulations of 0.1-0.2 inches are predicted...
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of viewing area
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca. .The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening. Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location. Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on slippery roads and allow extra time for travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
fox9.com
Child dies in western Wisconsin house fire
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (FOX 9) - A child is dead following a house fire in River Falls, Wisconsin, early Friday morning. City officials said the fire occurred at 4:30 a.m. in a home on the 1400 block of South Wasson Lane in River Falls. When the fire department arrived on the scene, they found two homes fully engulfed in flames.
Minnesota Man Hurt in Hwy. 52 Crash North of Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on an icy Hwy. 52 north of Rochester sent a Mazeppa man to a hospital Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Maccoy Huepenbecker was traveling south on Hwy. 52 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail north of Pine Island shortly after 8 a.m. He was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KEYC
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities have released more information about the woman’s body that was found in Cascade Township on Monday. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO), she has been identified as Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. She most recently lived in Rochester. Deputies...
Arrest made in death of Kimberly Robinson, found in snowy ditch near Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Ann Robinson, who was found in a snowy ditch Monday afternoon in southern Minnesota.The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from someone who had been walking their dog off West River Road in Cascade Township, which is just outside of Rochester.The caller says their dog pulled them towards a ditch, where they spotted an arm sticking out of the snow.Investigators were able to identify Robinson as the deceased. The results of her autopsy have yet to be released, but authorities believe "a firearm to be the ultimate cause of death."A person of interest – a 39-year-old Rochester man – was singled out, and was persuaded by his family to meet in person with investigators. He was then taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. WCCO does not typically identify suspects who have not been formally charged with a crime.
KIMT
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responds to icy roads
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The icy roads are keeping law enforcement agencies around the area busy today. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has responded to multiple accidents since the snow, ice and rain started falling. Captain Tim Parkin said the road conditions outside of Rochester are worse than they are in the city right now. He's learned from experience that it's hard to predict how icy specific roads will be during weather events like this. A road may be fine now, but it could have quite a bit of ice on it five minutes later.
KARE
6-year-old child found dead in fire in River Falls
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Authorities say a 6-year-old child was found dead following a fire early Friday morning in River Falls, Wisconsin. Firefighters were called to a home fire in the 1400 block of S. Wasson Lane at 4:30 a.m., according to a news release from the River Falls Fire Department.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
KIMT
'Low' number of DWIs reported in Olmsted County over New Year's
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minnesota - There were nearly a dozen DWI arrests over the New Year’s weekend in Olmsted County, with one resulting in felony drug charges. RPD reported six DWIs while the sheriff’s office made three DWI arrests. A 23-year-old Rochester man was arrested after he was found...
KIMT
Rochester man facing murder charge over body discovered Monday
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is now facing a murder charge for the body of a woman found in a ditch in Olmsted County. Mustafa Rahshad Bush, 39 from Rochester, has been booked into the Adult Detention Center on suspicion of Murder in the 2nd degree. The body of...
