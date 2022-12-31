Read full article on original website
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
WSVN-TV
‘Fantasy Island’ back with brand new season tonight
Ludacris isn’t the only one who wants to know your deepest desire. “Fantasy Island” is back tonight with a brand new season. Roselyn Sanchez: “It’s feel-good TV. It’s about learning lessons, it’s about letting go. It’s wish fulfillment. It’s a show that allows you to get a little bit of everything.”
What does 'OTP' mean? Breaking down fandom terms, slang
"OTP" means "one true pair/pairing." The term comes from "shipping" within fandom culture. So, OTP refers to a fan-made couple.
Booze is 10% ethanol, 90% marketing so maybe it’s time to try Dry January
I blame Gwyneth Paltrow, myself. The actor turned entrepreneur may not have been the first celebrity to launch a business empire, but the rise of Goop seems to have coincided with a craze for side hustles among the glitterati. Entertainers aren’t content with just entertaining any more – they’re all business moguls, too. Lil Nas X has a skincare line; Selena Gomez has a makeup brand; Jessica Alba has a baby product company; Kim Kardashian sells performance underwear.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s’ Angela Bassett cracks the Oscar top 5 as a ‘Women Talking’ hopeful falls out
A new year means a new face in the projected Best Supporting Actress Oscar lineup. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett has entered the top five in fifth place. The former nominee bumped out Claire Foy, who has slid from third place to sixth in the past three weeks after getting blanked by the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. It’s a far cry from earlier in the season when Foy and co-star Jessie Buckley were 1-2 in the standings. Now, only Buckley, who made Critics Choice, remains in the top five, in second place behind Kerry Condon (“The Banshees...
WSVN-TV
Celebrities talk about challenges they suffered during ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’
Do you think you have what it takes to join the special forces? Yeah, neither do we. Even after those new year’s resolutions?! But maybe Jamie Lynn Spears? How about Montell Jordan. OK, not them either. But it’ll be fun to watch them try, in a terrifying new fox show called, “I’m Only Here Because They Paid Me.” Just kidding, it’s called “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”
