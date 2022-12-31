ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

India’s Siddharth Roy Kapur Reveals 2023 Slate, Looks Back at ‘Year of Flux’ 2022, Talks Future Trends (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3EIC_0jzL6Zr600

Former Disney India head Siddharth Roy Kapur , producer of Oscar-shortlisted film “ Last Film Show ,” has an eclectic range of films and series due in 2023 from his Roy Kapur Films outfit.

Due in the first half of 2023 is war epic film “Pippa,” a coproduction with Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP, directed by Raja Krishna Menon (“Airlift”) and starring Ishaan (“A Suitable Boy”) and Mrunal Thakur (“Sita Ramam”) with music by A.R. Rahman. Arshad Syed’s film “Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?,” coproduced by Junglee Pictures, is a screwball comedy starring Taapsee Pannu (“Blurr”) and Pratik Gandhi (“Scam 1992”). Another film, comedy-drama “Bas Karo Aunty!,” stars Ishwak Singh (“Rocket Boys”), is directed by debutant Abhishek Sinha, written by Nitesh Tiwari (“Dangal”), and coproduced by Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures and RSVP for Disney+ Hotstar.

Returning series include the second seasons of “Aranyak” and “Rocket Boys,” on Netflix and SonyLIV respectively.

There are eight new series in various stages of development. These include a series created by Nagraj Manjule (“Jhund”) that explores the world of the gambling game “matka” and the dangerous men who ran it. Vishnuvardhan, director of Amazon Prime Video film “Shershaah,” will make his series directorial debut with an epic action drama across multiple seasons, which will tell the story of an integral part of India’s 20th century military history.

“Ariyippu” director Mahesh Narayanan will helm a multi-season spy thriller set across the Middle East and South Asia. Hardik Mehta, director of Busan selection “Kaamyaab,” will headline a family drama series set across Europe, Africa, and India in the world of warring business families. Abbas Tyrewala (“Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na”) will write and showrun a spy action-drama series, set in the world of South Asian counterintelligence.

BAFTA Breakthrough 2022 honoree Arati Kadav (“Cargo”) is creating a series which will be a quirky take on romance in the sci-fi genre. Ad filmmaker Bhavesh Kapadia will make his directorial debut with a female-led comic thriller series. And, Anubhav Chopra (Netflix’s “House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths”) will write and direct a young adult drama series, set in a modern-day high school.

Roy Kapur Films also has in development a multi-part English-language series adaptation of William Dalrymple’s 2019 bestseller “The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company.”

Roy Kapur recently stepped down after six years as president of the Producers’ Guild of India , where he successfully weathered many storms during his tenure, including providing for industry workers during COVID-19 and leading the industry against defamation of Bollywood by some Indian TV channels. During his time he has observed the industry closely.

“2022 should not be looked at as the year when we take any definitive predictions for the future because it was a year of flux with both creators as well as audiences just coming back into a post-pandemic scenario. In terms of where things are at both theatrically as well as on the streaming platforms, it’s a bit of everyone just finding their feet again,” Roy Kapur told Variety .

“If there are some early trends to look at, and that might be harbingers of what’s to come on the theatrical front, it does seem like the big ticket spectacle films are the ones that people are coming out to watch – films that are probably are larger than life experiences. Films that have a communal viewing experience built into them, like probably horror or thrillers, as well, are films that are theatrically definitely working better than others,” added Roy Kapur. “On the other hand, films that are not genre films that are maybe in the drama space or light comedy space that might be films that you can very easily consume in the comfort of your home without it needing to be a cinematic experience, seem to not really be finding takers at the cinema halls right now.”

The biggest trend of 2022 at the Indian box office was films from southern India being massive hits across the country while the Hindi-language Bollywood has had just a handful of hits. Roy Kapur says that this was not a sudden trend with audiences across India getting used to watching dubbed versions of South Indian films on satellite channels over the past decade and especially during the two years of the pandemic, and therefore becoming more open to the directors, the stars and the style of storytelling from there.

“Naturally, you have to give credit to the filmmakers and to the kinds of films that they’ve made. So from ‘K.G.F. 2’ to ‘ RRR ’ to ‘Pushpa,’ these were all movies that really did incredibly well and crossed over from the south of India to the north of India. I’m hopeful that we also managed to crossover the other way around, because it can only be good for Indian cinema on the whole,” said Roy Kapur.

Speaking of the high failure rate among Bollywood films Roy Kapur said that a lot of the films catering to an urban audience were greenlit and produced in pre-pandemic times. Now, post-pandemic, the urban audiences that made those films successes aren’t returning in the numbers that they used to, whereas audiences in second and third tier centers are returning for films catering to the mass market.

A big gainer at the Indian box office has been Hollywood with “Avatar: The Way of Water” being one of the biggest hits of the year and on track to dethrone “Avengers: Endgame” as the highest grossing Hollywood film of all time in the territory. Roy Kapur said that during his tenure at Disney, the internal discussions focused on the fact that Hollywood would at best capture 10% of the Indian box office and the focus shifted to producing local content. However, with Disney and other Hollywood majors spending time and effort marketing Hollywood to a wide mainstream audience dubbing them in multiple languages, which coincided with the superhero film, the creature film, the disaster film and the VFX heavy film boom in Hollywood, that wall has been breached. In 2021, Hollywood accounted for 11% of Indian box office, according to the latest EY report on the industry.

“The quality of visual effects, the sheer scale of those movies just lends themselves to the big screen viewing experience so beautifully. The fact that they’re not dialogue heavy, they don’t really require plot and dialogue at a very core level to be able to appreciate them, and therefore dubbed versions can work across cultures and have been working. Indian audiences are taking to that kind of films in the cinema hall because they’re not really getting that from their local makers because the scope of the imagination and those budgets are so incredible, that they are getting their cinematic fix from those movies now,” said Roy Kapur, adding that Hollywood’s theatrical popularity is limited to the event films, not so much the dramas, comedies, rom-coms and animated films. “The Avengers and the Avatars of the world can can compete with any film from Hindi as well as the South,” Roy Kapur said.

On India’s streaming market, for which his company is a key content provider, Roy Kapur said: “It’s been the golden age for streaming in India, the kind of content that you get to be able to create and watch – there really hasn’t been a better time. All kinds of shows, from investigative to thrillers, to horror, to drama, to comedy, to slice-of-life, to legal thrillers – it really is such fertile ground for creators to be able to hone their craft to be able to tell stories that they perhaps felt held back from being able to tell theatrically because of the commercial pressures involved.”

Inevitably, Roy Kapur feels that there will be consolidation in the streaming space with the nearly 50 platforms in India reducing to 10 in the next three to five years and rationalization in current production practices.

“There definitely has been a certain rationalization of budgets and spends in the last few months, which was bound to happen at some point of time. There will be big bets taken, there will be those few shows each streaming platform bets on each year that they want to really be able to create impact. But if you need to create that volume of content that is required to feed each of these services, they are going to be more profit and loss focused going forward rather than just subscription focused in terms of growing subscribers. Each one of them is really looking at being able to rationalize to some extent on the volume as well as on the per show budgets,” said Roy Kapur.

As for Indian-produced streaming shows making a global impact, like “Delhi Crime” did, Roy Kapur feels that the time is not far off.

“I think it’s inevitable that in the next two or three years, you will have a few Indian shows that managed to break through and become global phenomena. When you see what’s happened with ‘RRR,’ purely by being on a streaming service like Netflix, the sort of visibility that is managed to get – of course, all credit to the film – but the fact that it was able to be distributed so widely on such a significant platform has brought it front and center into the minds of a global audience,” said Roy Kapur. “And so today, I think we have no excuse. Earlier, we used to moan about the fact that distribution was so difficult in countries where we were trying to reach out to a non-South Asian diaspora. Today with streamers we have the ability to do that. So it’s now all on us. And I think we need to take that challenge up and say that we will do it and hopefully in the next three years it will happen.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Reveals First Look at Young Lady Danbury

Netflix has released the first look at young Lady Agatha Danbury in the streamer’s upcoming “Bridgerton” prequel series, “Queen Charlotte.” Played by Arsema Thomas, Agatha uses Charlotte’s ascent to the throne to forge her way into society while under the thumb of a much older husband. Strapped with a sharp understanding of the once-divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power. “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George...
Variety

As ‘Happy Valley’ Returns for Its Final Season, Writer Sally Wainwright Questions Her Portrayal of British Police

Try as you might to banish the image of James Norton’s Tommy Lee Royce brutally assaulting Sarah Lancashire’s Sergeant Catherine Cawood in Season 1 of “Happy Valley,” chances are it’s emblazoned in your memory of the iconic British crime thriller. Writer Sally Wainwright, who is about as nervy as her flawed but heroic Yorkshire policewoman, never shied away from baring all with the hit police drama. In fact, she barely blinked when the show’s depictions of violence against women came under attack. But in writing Season 3, which returns to the BBC on New Year’s Day after seven years, Wainwright says...
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae Showered With Fresh Awards – Global Bulletin

LEE’S LEGACY LAUDED Lee Jung-jae, star of hit series “Squid Game,” and the show’s director Hwang Dong-hyuk were awarded the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, South Korea’s highest cultural medal at a ceremony last week held at the office of Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol. Hwang was honored for his career efforts that included “Miss Granny” and “Silenced.” Lee was noted for being the first Asian the US critics’ Choice Award for best actor, the first Asian to win an Emmy for best actor in a drama series and for his SAG Award. In a separate Korean honors list Lee, director Park Chan-wook,...
Variety

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’: First Look Unveiled for Bollywood Crime Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

Produces Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have unveiled the first look poster for “Animal,” starring popular Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. The film is in the crime drama genre and promises to portray Kapoor in a never before seen avatar. Plot details are under wraps. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who debuted with 2017 Telugu-language hit “Arjun Reddy,” starring Vijay Deverakonda. Vanga remade the film in the Hindi-language as “Kabir Singh,” starring Shahid Kapoor, which was one of the blockbusters of 2019. The “Animal” cast also includes Anil Kapoor...
Variety

‘Glass Onion’ Becomes Netflix’s Third Most Watched Film With Over 209 Million Hours

In its second week on the Top 10, Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion” became Netflix’s third most watched film in hours viewed in its first 10 days. During the Dec. 26-Jan. 1 viewing window, the “Knives Out” sequel film raked in 127 million hours watched. After a successful Christmas debut on the streamer which drew in 82.1 million hours viewed, the movie joins the likes of “Red Notice” and “Don’t Look Up” with 209.4 million hours. It remains the No. 1 English-language film on the Top 10 rankings and has now reached No. 10 on the overall Most Popular Films list. “Roald...
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
The Hollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum.  In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Gangsta Boo, Rapper and Former Member of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43

Gangsta Boo, a rapper and former member of hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, died on Sunday, her representative confirmed to Variety. She was 43. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a person-down call in the 1600 block of Raines Road at 2:18 p.m. A female was pronounced dead at the scene, later identified as Boo, whose birth name is Lola Mitchell. There were no immediate signs of foul play. Boo’s death is being investigated, and the results of her autopsy are pending. “The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their condolences regarding the untimely death of...
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Variety

‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
Variety

How to Watch ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. The trial that put R. Kelly behind bars in 2021 is at the center of the third and final installment of “Surviving R. Kelly,” which premieres on Lifetime on Jan. 2 and 3. Cable-cutters can also stream the new episodes on live TV streaming platforms such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV. Things look a lot different for the disgraced rapper since the series began over four years ago amid resurfaced allegations. Kelly is now...
Variety

Remembering Gangsta Boo as a Friend and Fellow Rapper Who Deserved Her Flowers

The most gangsta thing Gangsta Boo could do was ask for help. Lola Mitchell, who died on Jan. 1 at age 43, was my friend. We met in 2012 at a show when she approached me and said, “Who you?” That interaction with Boo sparked 10 years of collaborations — songs, shows and hours of conversations and advice on everything from music to relationships. We both loved the hustle and both had addictions. That is what drew me to her. I had been aware of Gangsta Boo’s influence even before hearing her music. Trap music was all the rage and “Where Dem Dollas At” was...
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video

The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
ComicBook

National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel

Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com

Keira Knightley’s gritty true-crime drama grasps a Hulu release date

The current fascination with ghastly true crime stories has seen nearly every possible true crime case from the last seventy years see some sort of adaptation, and now Boston’s most prolific case – the Boston Strangler – is getting their time in the blacklight with Keira Knightley to star.
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Best Picture Predictions

We keep updating these predictions through the awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all our 2023 Oscar picks. Nominations voting is from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is March 2 through 7, 2023.  And finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. Our Awards Editor, TV & Film Marcus Jones joins Editor at Large Anne Thompson on the latest Oscars Predictions updates. See their previous thoughts on what to expect at the 95th...
Variety

How Barbara Walters’ Career Mirrored the Rise of Network TV News as a Cultural Force

It’s hard to imagine Barbara Walters as anything other than a marquee-name, intrepid and pioneering journalist. But she didn’t get there overnight. A look back at the early career of the broadcast journalist, who died Dec. 30 at age 93, as documented in the pages of Variety shows the clear trajectory of a well-connected, industrious young woman who was destined to reach the summit of New York media and literati circles. Variety’s coverage of Walters’ climb starting in the early 1950s also neatly tracks the rise of network TV news as a cultural force, and the subsequent evolution of TV...
Variety

Robert J. Dowling, Former Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the Hollywood Reporter, Dies at 83

Robert Joseph “Bob” Dowling, the publisher and editor in chief of the Hollywood Reporter for 17 years who helped transition entertainment trade journalism into the digital age, died Dec. 30 in Santa Monica following a short illness. He was 83. Dowling began his career in magazine publishing during his 20s, becoming editor and publisher of a variety of publications, including American Druggist, Hi-Tech Marketing, Menswear and Sports Marketing News. He joined the Hollywood Reporter in 1988 as president before being named publisher and editor-in-chief. He moved his family from Westport, Conn. to Los Angeles to take the position despite having no experience in entertainment or any understanding of how...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Variety

Foo Fighters Confirm Band Will Continue After Taylor Hawkins’ Death: ‘He’ll Be There in Spirit’

Foo Fighters confirmed on Saturday that the band will continue after drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in March, telling fans that they will see them “soon.” “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the post begins. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,”...
Variety

Variety

95K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy