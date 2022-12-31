Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Fire Fighters Called to 102 Illinois Street; 102 South State Street
THE FOLLOWING ARE DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASES. Danville Fire Fighters responded to a fully involved house fire early this morning on the city’s east side. Firefighters were called out at 1:15 AM to 102 Illinois Street. It is believed that the home was vacant at the time of the...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man killed in Danville fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Friday's fire in the 800 Block of N. Vermilion Street in Danville. Bernard Baker, 72, was declared dead at the scene of the fire on Friday evening. Firefighters were hampered by billowing black smoke...
WAND TV
Person killed in Danville fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A deadly house fire is under investigation in Danville. Danville firefighters were called out to the 800 block of N. Vermilion Street Dec. 30 just before 6 p.m. Heavy black smoke was coming from a building. Firefighters forced entry through the front door at 805 N....
WAND TV
Man shot in Champaign Sunday morning
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone early Sunday morning in Champaign. Champaign County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m. for a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and pelvis, the News Gazette reports. Friends drove...
Champaign police respond to overnight shooting, third incident since new year
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a shooting early Tuesday morning which left one person with a life-threatening gunshot injury. Champaign Police responded just before 2 a.m. to an argument near the corner of Walingford and Neil St. between neighbors that escalated to one neighbor, a 40-year-old man, being shot in […]
WTHI
Police search for the person responsible for cutting downtown Terre Haute electric wires and damaging other utilities
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is asking for your help identifying the person responsible for a series of downtown incidents. Officers were first called to 750 Cherry Street in Terre Haute just before 6 A.M. on New Year's eve. At the scene, officers found a...
WTHI
Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
Battery charging system causes Champaign fire on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire on Friday. Crews extinguished the fire quickly on the 600 block of S. Victor St. around 5 p.m. The fire department said the cause of this fire is accidental and was attributed to a battery charging system. No injuries were reported.
U of I Police responded to campus robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police responded to a robbery on campus. Police said a man reported that he was walking near the C-9 parking lot on E. Chalmers St. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when he noticed two groups of men arguing with each other. One of the men mistakenly thought […]
Man shot twice on New Year’s Day in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County’s first shooting victim of 2023 is recovering after he was shot twice Sunday morning, and sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help in solving the case. Lieutenant Curtis Apperson with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies and Urbana Police were dispatched to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m., […]
Two-story Urbana home catches fire on New Year’s Eve, no one hurt
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a two-story home fire on New Year’s Eve. As four engines with a ladder, and a commanding officer were on their way to the scene on the 1900 block of Willow Rd, dispatch reported a neighbor saying that people were possibly still inside in the […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
First Fridays 2023 Gets Rolling with “Fire and Ice” at David S Palmer Arena
(Above) Please Enter through Palmer Arena Main Street Ice Skating Door for First Friday’s FIRE AND ICE. With the holidays now complete, Danville and area residents can get rolling with the 2023 First Fridays schedule, starting with this Friday’s FIRE AND ICE event, 5 to 8 PM at the David S. Palmer Arena.
ISP to conduct occupant restraint enforcement patrols in Macon, Vermilion Co.
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police Trooper Captain Bryan Pruitt said they will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Macon and Vermilion County this month. These patrols allow ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers in both the front and back of the vehicle […]
Neighbor’s camera catches dozens of gunshots on New Year’s in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A terrifying start to the new year – all caught on camera. While many were celebrating with fireworks, dozens of gunshots rang through the air. Champaign police confirmed shots were fired early Sunday morning on Holly Hill Drive. “My camera in the backyard – you can hear the screaming and the […]
WAND TV
Police: Man in critical condition after being shot during fight with neighbor
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for a suspect after they said a man was shot during a fight with a neighbor early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 2400 block of N. Neil St. just before 2 a.m. They found a 40-year-old Champaign man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Terry Lake: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The Following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Terry Lake is a West Downtown Danville resident that has dug his heels in and worked tirelessly for many years. What is the consensus? “He’s a heck of a good guy.”
WTHI
"I developed a passion" Vermillion County swears in its first female merit deputy
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County sheriff's office has made history. It swore in its first female merit deputy on Tuesday. Jessie Moore was welcomed as the first female merit deputy in Vermillion County's history by sheriff Mike Holtkamp and several other deputies on Tuesday. Her journey to...
Champaign Crime Stoppers looking for man suspected of theft, $10,000 in credit card fraud
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a man suspected of theft and credit card fraud. The suspect stole a wallet from a purse while distracting a customer at Hobby Lobby on N. Neil St. in Champaign on Dec. 9. The suspect then used the victim’s credit […]
Downtown Rantoul renovations on the way, hoping to draw in more people and businesses
RANTOUL, Ill., (WCIA) — Big changes are on the way to one area of Rantoul. Improvements that officials said have been in the works for months. Tuesday night, the Village Board is meeting to approve an engineering agreement. That way, a group can come in, take surveys and start getting ready for construction. Before the […]
Urbana-Champaign wins official title in naming battle
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s official: Urbana-Champaign has defeated Champaign-Urbana with a final score of 94-82 in their recent battle of the official name of the twin cities. Visit Champaign County created the contest to answer a century-old question: Should the twin cities be collectively referred to as “Champaign-Urbana” or “Urbana-Champaign?” “Visitors, new residents, […]
