Danville, IL

WAND TV

Coroner identifies man killed in Danville fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Friday's fire in the 800 Block of N. Vermilion Street in Danville. Bernard Baker, 72, was declared dead at the scene of the fire on Friday evening. Firefighters were hampered by billowing black smoke...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Person killed in Danville fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A deadly house fire is under investigation in Danville. Danville firefighters were called out to the 800 block of N. Vermilion Street Dec. 30 just before 6 p.m. Heavy black smoke was coming from a building. Firefighters forced entry through the front door at 805 N....
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Man shot in Champaign Sunday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone early Sunday morning in Champaign. Champaign County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m. for a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and pelvis, the News Gazette reports. Friends drove...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign police respond to overnight shooting, third incident since new year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a shooting early Tuesday morning which left one person with a life-threatening gunshot injury. Champaign Police responded just before 2 a.m. to an argument near the corner of Walingford and Neil St. between neighbors that escalated to one neighbor, a 40-year-old man, being shot in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTHI

Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Battery charging system causes Champaign fire on Friday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire on Friday. Crews extinguished the fire quickly on the 600 block of S. Victor St. around 5 p.m. The fire department said the cause of this fire is accidental and was attributed to a battery charging system. No injuries were reported.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I Police responded to campus robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police responded to a robbery on campus. Police said a man reported that he was walking near the C-9 parking lot on E. Chalmers St. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when he noticed two groups of men arguing with each other. One of the men mistakenly thought […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man shot twice on New Year’s Day in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County’s first shooting victim of 2023 is recovering after he was shot twice Sunday morning, and sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help in solving the case. Lieutenant Curtis Apperson with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies and Urbana Police were dispatched to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m., […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Two-story Urbana home catches fire on New Year’s Eve, no one hurt

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a two-story home fire on New Year’s Eve. As four engines with a ladder, and a commanding officer were on their way to the scene on the 1900 block of Willow Rd, dispatch reported a neighbor saying that people were possibly still inside in the […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man in critical condition after being shot during fight with neighbor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for a suspect after they said a man was shot during a fight with a neighbor early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 2400 block of N. Neil St. just before 2 a.m. They found a 40-year-old Champaign man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Terry Lake: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree

The Following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Terry Lake is a West Downtown Danville resident that has dug his heels in and worked tirelessly for many years. What is the consensus? “He’s a heck of a good guy.”
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana-Champaign wins official title in naming battle

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s official: Urbana-Champaign has defeated Champaign-Urbana with a final score of 94-82 in their recent battle of the official name of the twin cities. Visit Champaign County created the contest to answer a century-old question: Should the twin cities be collectively referred to as “Champaign-Urbana” or “Urbana-Champaign?” “Visitors, new residents, […]
URBANA, IL

