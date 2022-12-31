Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. In Columbia County, there’s a nearly abandoned ghost town named Centralia that is often considered one of the creepiest places in the country. From 1981 to 2020, Centralia's population has decreased from over 1,000 people to just 5 and its mine fire has been burning underground ever since. Keep reading to learn more.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO