Centralia, PA

attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Where Most Williamsport, PA, Car Accidents Happen

What Factors Could Increase the Number of Car Crashes in Williamsport, PA?. Pennsylvania is well-known for its poorly maintained and designed roadways. Thus, this impacts all cities throughout Pennsylvania, including Williamsport. Williamsport, PA, is part of Lycoming County and sits in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The more populated a city...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Did you try these new local businesses in 2022?

The year 2022 brought a number of new local businesses to north central Pa. Find our list here. If you know of a new business not on our list, send a message to NorthcentralPa.com and we'll add it! Dad's BBQ - Williamsport area A food truck/trailer business serving up smoked chicken, bbq, brisket, and other meats, as well as a smoky, spicy take on macaroni and cheese. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified

Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Pennsylvania Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country

Pennsylvania is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. In Columbia County, there’s a nearly abandoned ghost town named Centralia that is often considered one of the creepiest places in the country. From 1981 to 2020, Centralia's population has decreased from over 1,000 people to just 5 and its mine fire has been burning underground ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Blaze destroys Williamsport home

Eldred Township, Pa. — A fire ripped through a two-story home Friday night, burning it to the ground, officials say. No one was home at the time the blaze was reported at the home in the 5200 block of Northway Road in Williamsport. Firefighters from Eldred Township were dispatched to the home just before 9 p.m. Additional crews from Hepburn Township were called to assist the second-alarm blaze, which leveled the home.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner

Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
DUNCANNON, PA
abc27.com

5 injured in Harrisburg fight, shooting early New Year’s Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, five people were involved in a fight and a shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Berryhill Street at around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motel owner accused of assaulting tenant

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Snyder County motel owner is accused of assaulting a tenant after confronting her about rent. Jamil A. Chaudry, 64, of Selinsgrove, now faces a felony robbery charge, as well as misdemeanors of simple assault and theft that occurred at Valley Lodge Motel in Monroe Township. Chaudry entered the female tenant's room the afternoon of Dec. 24 without permission and began to argue with her about rent,...
SELINSGROVE, PA
PennLive.com

Casino, warehouses, car dealerships, retailers and other businesses opening in central Pa. in 2023

Now that 2022 has come to a close, let’s take a look at what businesses are expected to open new locations in the midstate here in 2023. Cloud 10 Car Wash is building a 10,370-square-foot car wash facility on the former site of the very first Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store at 6040 Carlisle Pike. The new location is expected to open in the spring, according to the company website.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
East Coast Traveler

Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway was built in 1917. It operates from the historic downtown Jim Thorpe Station along the Lehigh River. Visitors can also take a bike train between the Jim Thorpe station and White Haven. This is a perfect way to enjoy the natural scenery of the park. For a more leisurely pace, you can purchase an open-air coach to walk around the car and take better pictures. Tickets cost $19 for adults and $10 for children ages three to twelve.
JIM THORPE, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

All the good that grows on Park Avenue

This article originally published July 28, 2022. Williamsport, Pa. — Neighborhood pride is something that Williamsport resident JoJo Potts feels deep to his core. Community success is a driving motivation that keeps him going. Potts voiced his pleasure over the abounding success he sees growing in his neighborhood, celebrated on Wednesday evening at the Red Shield Community Garden Party in the Park Avenue neighborhood, across the street from Potts’ meticulous...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

One dead in shooting Friday night in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — One person died in a shooting late Friday night at the 1100 block of W. Fourth Street in Williamsport. Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. said a 25-year-old man died at the scene. Williamsport Bureau of Police were dispatched for a report of a shooting shortly before 11:45 p.m. A caller told 911 that multiple shots were fired with one person shot. The victim was taken to...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

Hazle Twp. gas station robbed at gunpoint

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A Sunoco Gas Station in Hazle Township was robbed Friday evening by a man armed with a handgun, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. Patrol unit members from the Hazleton barracks of the state police were called to...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre officer punched multiple times while making arrest

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he punched a Wilkes-Barre officer multiple times while he was being arrested. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m. officers were called for a complaint of three men screaming while walking around the 200 block of Wyoming Street. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Repairs underway on water main break in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Repairs are underway on a broken water main in Scranton along Poplar Street, not far from Monroe Avenue. The break was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Pennsylvania American Water officials say no customers are affected by the break. Crews are currently replacing a section of pipe...
SCRANTON, PA

