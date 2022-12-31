Read full article on original website
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Huskies Land Transfer RB Dillon Johnson
Washington has received their second commitment from a transfer portal running back
Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies
At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals. The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they,...
USC Basketball crashes back down to Earth, loses to awful Pac-12 team
USC Basketball played an awful basketball game on Sunday afternoon; losing to the Washington State Cougars by a score of 81-71. The reason this one went down the way it did is actually rather simple: They couldn't hit from three, and they couldn't stop the three. SC went just three of 18 from deep.
Gamecocks ranked No. 1 in AP’s Top 25 women’s basketball poll
South Carolina finished 2022 how it started the year: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. While the top-ranked Gamecocks cruised to a win in their lone game last week, then-No. 4 Indiana, No. 6 N.C. State and No. 7 Virginia Tech all lost as they scrambled to replace injured players. There were 22 losses by teams […]
realdawghuskies.com
Will Washington be Top 10 in Final College Football Polls?
The Washington Huskies should finish no less than 10th in the final college football polls. Here’s a look at all of the factors that pollsters will be considering when the unveil the final rankings after the College Football Playoff Championship Game, January 9th between Georgia and the TCU Horned Frogs.
Report: Gamecocks Lead For Portal Offensive Lineman
According to SportsTalk Media Network, head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina are the main fixtures for transfer portal offensive lineman Sidney Fugar.
Lady Bulldogs Fall to No. 1 South Carolina
ATHENS – The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the University of Georgia women’s basketball team, 68-51, in the Lady Bulldogs’ SEC home opener in Stegeman Coliseum Monday evening before 6,225 spectators. Fifth-year guard/forward Audrey Warren led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring, registering her sixth doble-digit performance...
Here's the defensive coordinator USC Football can dump Alex Grinch for
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated at 9:59 p.m. PT, from "2 defensive coordinators USC Football can dump Alex Grinch for" to the new title and edited below article. This change has been made after the writer learned more about other off-field concerns and issues of the second coordinator mentioned in the original version of the article.
Suspended LB Heimuli Latest Husky to Enter Transfer Portal
The Californian never matched his projections in four seasons in Montlake.
SCOOP: FSU expected to host priority DE transfer on official visit
Florida State is expected to host South Carolina defensive end transfer Gilber Edmond on an official visit this week, Noles247 has learned. Noles247 has confirmed through multiple sources familiar with Edmond’s recruitment that the redshirt sophomore is slated to officially visit FSU on Wednesday. There’s a brief window open...
Gamecocks RB hits the NCAA Transfer Portal
Rashad Amos is the latest member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football team to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Amos, who joined the program in 2020, entered the portal late Sunday afternoon. He appeared in 10 games this season, rushing twice for seven yards during the 2022 season. One went for a 2-yard loss in the Gator Bowl.
Idaho State Journal
2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state
SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
KING-5
Conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson dies
KIRO radio host Monson died at a Seattle hospital on Saturday. He was 61 years old.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia
Columbia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbia.
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
'It’s just unbelievable': Sumter resident spends every day picking up litter in free time after noticing trash at Dillon Park
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community is taking notice as a man tries to clean up Dillon Park in his free time. "It’s just unbelievable," Akridge Stone thought when he saw the trash lying on the ground at the park. "This is too nice a place for people...
WIS-TV
Columbia police investigating shooting incident that left woman injured
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident where a woman was injured. Officials said a woman was injured inside of her home around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at the Gable Oaks Apartments on 901 Colleton Street. The last time officers checked on...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Legendary crimefighters exchange coins
Near 91-year-old Jim Hamilton, a commissioner emeritus of the S.C. Aeronautics Commission and a S.C. Aviation Hall of Fame inductee, exchanged coins and reminisced about days gone by with longtime friend Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott at Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) headquarters, December 13. The two men recalled...
coladaily.com
Coroner identifies man found dead in Lake Murray
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources divers on Sunday recovered the body of a man missing since Wednesday. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the man as Paul Lloyd Lunsford, 54, of Chapin. Lunsford entered the water near the Lake Murray Towers while on a diving excursion Wednesday around 1...
Upworthy
Seattle gas station's iconic signboard is tickling everyone with cheeky messages and funny slogans
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. A signboard in Seattle has been making local residents and passersby crack a smile every week with punny messages and cheeky wisecracks for nearly two decades. The beloved Wallingford Sign — located outside a Chevron gas station — has also amassed a pretty substantial fan following online after its existence went viral a few years ago and it's not hard to see why once you get a taste of its witticisms.
FanSided
