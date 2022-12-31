ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

Walk-On Edge Rusher Chooses to Leave Huskies

At its peak, the University of Washington football roster this past season counted 116 players. Nearly a third were walk-ons, or those without scholarships and most likely name, likeness and image deals. The unpaid show up to live out a dream, surprise the coaches and somehow convince people that they,...
SEATTLE, WA
WCBD Count on 2

Gamecocks ranked No. 1 in AP’s Top 25 women’s basketball poll

South Carolina finished 2022 how it started the year: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. While the top-ranked Gamecocks cruised to a win in their lone game last week, then-No. 4 Indiana, No. 6 N.C. State and No. 7 Virginia Tech all lost as they scrambled to replace injured players. There were 22 losses by teams […]
COLUMBIA, SC
realdawghuskies.com

Will Washington be Top 10 in Final College Football Polls?

The Washington Huskies should finish no less than 10th in the final college football polls. Here’s a look at all of the factors that pollsters will be considering when the unveil the final rankings after the College Football Playoff Championship Game, January 9th between Georgia and the TCU Horned Frogs.
SEATTLE, WA
WSB Radio

Lady Bulldogs Fall to No. 1 South Carolina

ATHENS – The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the University of Georgia women’s basketball team, 68-51, in the Lady Bulldogs’ SEC home opener in Stegeman Coliseum Monday evening before 6,225 spectators. Fifth-year guard/forward Audrey Warren led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring, registering her sixth doble-digit performance...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Here's the defensive coordinator USC Football can dump Alex Grinch for

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated at 9:59 p.m. PT, from "2 defensive coordinators USC Football can dump Alex Grinch for" to the new title and edited below article. This change has been made after the writer learned more about other off-field concerns and issues of the second coordinator mentioned in the original version of the article.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks RB hits the NCAA Transfer Portal

Rashad Amos is the latest member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football team to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Amos, who joined the program in 2020, entered the portal late Sunday afternoon. He appeared in 10 games this season, rushing twice for seven yards during the 2022 season. One went for a 2-yard loss in the Gator Bowl.
COLUMBIA, SC
Idaho State Journal

2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
PUYALLUP, WA
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

Legendary crimefighters exchange coins

Near 91-year-old Jim Hamilton, a commissioner emeritus of the S.C. Aeronautics Commission and a S.C. Aviation Hall of Fame inductee, exchanged coins and reminisced about days gone by with longtime friend Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott at Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) headquarters, December 13. The two men recalled...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Coroner identifies man found dead in Lake Murray

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources divers on Sunday recovered the body of a man missing since Wednesday. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the man as Paul Lloyd Lunsford, 54, of Chapin. Lunsford entered the water near the Lake Murray Towers while on a diving excursion Wednesday around 1...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Upworthy

Seattle gas station's iconic signboard is tickling everyone with cheeky messages and funny slogans

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. A signboard in Seattle has been making local residents and passersby crack a smile every week with punny messages and cheeky wisecracks for nearly two decades. The beloved Wallingford Sign — located outside a Chevron gas station — has also amassed a pretty substantial fan following online after its existence went viral a few years ago and it's not hard to see why once you get a taste of its witticisms.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy