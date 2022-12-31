Read full article on original website
abc57.com
City officials unhappy with downtown South Bend "grocery store" progress
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A soft opening of a grocery store at 300 E. Lasalle in downtown South Bend has both city officials and residents concerned about the lack of progress. The housing project was started in 2015 by Matthews LLC. Since then, it's received $5 million in funding from the city and has failed to meet two deadlines for a completed grocery store.
WNDU
Community rallies behind woman battling constant health issues
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is rallying behind a South Bend woman who is battling never-ending health issues. Jennifer Riddle has been a piano and vocal instructor in Michiana for over two decades. She has helped and inspired many people, but now, she needs your help. “I have...
hometownnewsnow.com
Good Response to Dumpster Program
(La Porte, IN) - The dumpster program in the city of La Porte is over for the season. It will resume in the spring. The dumpsters are made available in the spring, summer and fall for residents to dispose of things like old furniture and mattresses. La Porte Code Enforcement...
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: New Year’s checklist for health
WNDU
First Alert Quick
WNDU
Woman sentenced to home detention, probation for role in Elkhart County barn fires
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman accused of burning down barns in Elkhart County learned her sentence on Tuesday. Sherry Thomas, 33, pleaded guilty last month to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. The other seven arson counts against Thomas were dismissed as part of the deal.
WNDU
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
WNDU
6 South Bend councilmembers to file candidacies for reelection
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Six South Bend councilmembers are expected to file paperwork for reelection on Wednesday. They’ll formally file for reelection Wednesday morning at the St. Joseph County Clerk’s Office.
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
inkfreenews.com
Akron Man Shares His Lifelong Love Of Horses
AKRON — It’s more than a hobby, it’s a way of life. What would that be in reference to, you may ask? The simple answer is, horses. For generations horses have been a huge part of the Heckathorn family, beginning with Eddie Heckathorn. Eddie and his son, Phillip, were contract loggers as well as Eddie’s grandson, Dean. They used draft horses to help with the day to day operations of a logging business, most importantly the heavy work. The most popular breeds used for power work are Belgians and Percherons. They are known for their muscular, powerful, hard-working yet gentle dispositions.
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
WNDU
Berrien County Animal Control shelter receives upgrades
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Animal Control shelter has received some nice upgrades to start off the new year thanks to some generous donations!. Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say the shelter has new fenced enclosures for dogs awaiting adoption, as well as an outdoor play area that’s doubled in size.
WNDU
Healthy recipes for the new year
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - If eating healthier was one of your New Year’s resolutions, you may be looking to freshen up your recipe book. 16 Morning News Now stopped by Martin’s Super Markets to get some easy, healthy recipe ideas. “Everyone usually has a library of their favorite...
WNDU
One person hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A person has died after a train pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
WNDU
New Year’s marks end to busy holiday travel season in Michiana
95.3 MNC
New pub could open in former church in Niles
A restaurant and pub could be opening in a building that was once home to a church. The owner of the Round Barn Winery wants to open the pub inside of Grace United Methodist church in Niles. The bar would feature pub-style fare, live music, and an outdoor beer garden...
WNDU
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating counterfeit bill use, asking for public's help
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person in connection with a counterfeit bill investigation. According to police, the incident happened at an Elkhart store. If you have any information, please call Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736. You can also send an anonymous...
WNDU
Ring in the New Year in South Bend with tons of events to choose from
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s New Year’s Eve, and across the country celebrations are taking place to ring in 2023. In South Bend, multiple events are inviting the public to start the year off with some fun:. Cloud Walking Coffee iw hosting a Disco Night with cocktails,...
