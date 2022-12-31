Oh, you didn't know you were going to be paying more taxes in 2022?. It's true - here's the list. $6.5 Billion Natural Gas Tax Which Will Increase Household Energy Bills. Think your household energy bills are high now? Just wait until the three major energy taxes in the Inflation Reduction Act hit your wallet. The first is a regressive tax on American oil and gas development. The tax will drive up the cost of household energy bills. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the natural gas tax will increase taxes by $6.5 billion.

1 DAY AGO