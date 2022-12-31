Read full article on original website
Happy New Year! Here's a list of Biden's new 2023 tax hikes
Oh, you didn't know you were going to be paying more taxes in 2022?. It's true - here's the list. $6.5 Billion Natural Gas Tax Which Will Increase Household Energy Bills. Think your household energy bills are high now? Just wait until the three major energy taxes in the Inflation Reduction Act hit your wallet. The first is a regressive tax on American oil and gas development. The tax will drive up the cost of household energy bills. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the natural gas tax will increase taxes by $6.5 billion.
Heritage's Cannabis Now Available In This State, 'Our U.S. Strategy Is Adding A High Gross Margin Revenue Stream,' Says CEO
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. HERTF CANN has completed its first production run and shipment of products to dispensaries in the State of Missouri. This marks the start of Heritage product sales in the second state in the United States, with products now available in both Missouri and West Virginia. Products available to purchase in the U.S. include RAD distillate vapes, RAD live resin and live rosin, with additional products in the pipeline including pre-rolls and blunt, infused pre-rolls and blunts as well as concentrate dispensers.
Morocco: Tobacco Tax to Increase
The price of tobacco-based products, including cigarettes, will increase effective January 2023 in Morocco, according to the Administration of Customs and Indirect Taxation, reports Morocco World News. The increase is part of Morocco’s five-year strategy to decrease smoking rates by raising tariffs. Cigarettes sold in the country will see a...
Average pay raise hits 5.5% - with those who switched jobs getting 7.7% raise
The average American worker saw record-high pay increases in 2022, regardless of whether they stuck with their current position or switched companies and jobs.
Majority of Americans Unhappy With Annual Salary, Considering Switching Jobs
Nearly two-thirds of consumers say they’re working jobs that don’t meet their annual salary requirements. And 30% of those consumers say they plan to leave their current role for a new one, and hopefully a raise, in the next six months. That’s according to the latest findings from...
