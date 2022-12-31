Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness new downtown hotel project victim of labor and supply problems
Four months behind schedule and 15 percent over his anticipated budget in building Inverness’ new downtown extended-stay hotel, hotelier Dr. Paresh Desai said the Springwood Suites hotel will open by Jan. 15. A few minutes later he said, “Maybe by the end of January.”. “Hope is the main...
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cavallo closed; county cites business for permit violation
Citrus County has cited the owner of Cavallo Farm & Market in Lecanto for failure to obtain permits to build the structure and no certificate of occupancy to open. In lieu of stiff fines, the facility is closed and poised to be torn down. The future of the estate winery on the premises is unknown.
Citrus County Chronicle
Don’t put widening of road on back burner
Well I just read that the widening of the remainder of County Road 491 between Lecanto and County Road 486 will not be completed until mid-2025. I continued to read about what specific plans for Citrus County of each and every commissioner serving us. It seems that the road widening...
The Laker/Lutz News
Dade City looks to renovations, redesigns in 2023
As 2023 gets started, Dade City is looking toward the future. And while Pasco County’s oldest city plans to keep its history and small-town feel as vibrant and forefront as possible, officials are excited about its various plans and upcoming projects in store for the ever-changing town. “Absolutely, it...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ross, Ulta, Five Below & Petsmart commit to new Lecanto plaza
Get ready for even more stores at what is fast becoming the commercial hub of Citrus County. Ross Dress for Less will anchor the new Corta Commons at Central Ridge Plaza, to be built in the open grass area fronting County Road 491 in front of Walmart.
suncoastnews.com
City resists request for $20,000 for apartment complex
BROOKSVILLE — When it comes to spending, the county might squeeze every nickel until it screams, but the city of Brooksville squeezes every nickel until it howls for mercy. Sam Bick of LDG Development ran into a brick wall of resistance Dec. 19 when he tried to get the city to grant $20,000 for a local government contribution for the application package for financing programs for the apartment complex the company wants to build in Brooksville.
villages-news.com
Villagers, guests and snowbirds need to know laws regarding use of golf carts
Villagers, their guests and snowbirds need to know the Florida laws regarding the use of golf carts both on the street and on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. Golf cart drunk driving arrests are at an all-time high in The Villages. Some visitors from the north have been shocked to find that the DUI laws in Florida apply to all motor vehicles including golf carts operated on the multi-modal paths in The Villages. If the cart driver is impaired while operating a golf cart thanks to alcohol or drugs, the driver is subject to arrest. The statue presumes that a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater means the driver can be charged with driving under the influence.
Pasco County Fire Rescue holds groundbreaking for new fire station
SHADY HILLS, Fla. — There's a new fire station coming to Pasco County after city officials hosted a groundbreaking event Tuesday afternoon. Fire Station #20, located at 15900 Little Ranch Road in Spring Hill, is "a 16,046 [square-feet] state of the art four-bay Fire Station that highlights firefighter health, safety, and wellness."
villages-news.com
9. Villagers contend noise from Florida Turnpike preventing them from enjoying Villages lifestyle
More than 200 Villagers signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike. The topic of Turnpike noise was the No. 9 story in The Villages in 2022. Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove led the effort about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.
villages-news.com
Villager accused of attacking construction worker at site of new homes
A Villager is accused of attacking a construction worker at a site of new homes in Leesburg. Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery. An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police...
Will Florida be seeing a rise in gun violence for 2023?
Stock photo titled "Sad Teacher"Photo byPhoto by Heather Mount on UnsplashonUnsplash. It's barely the start of 2023 and already news is spreading of a deadly shooting in Ocala Florida early this morning. Tragically, two deaths and four injuries were the results of the altercation according to authorities after gunfire started around 4:30 a.m. near Southwest 5th st. 100 people were crowded in the area when the shooting started, and 30-year-old Davonte Harris, Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey (24) were sadly killed.
Florida Republicans Line Up For Harding House Seat
The race to replace former state Rep. Joe Harding, R-Ocala, in a special election in Marion County’s House District 24 is getting crowded. Five Republicans, including former Rep. Charlie Stone, R-Ocala, have opened campaign accounts to run for the seat, according to the state Division
Citrus County Chronicle
See the beauty of Crystal River
What: The Manatee Eco Tourism Association (M.E.T.A.) represented by Crystal River Watersports, Plantation Adventure Center, Explorida Adventure Center, Manatee Tour and Dive and River Ventures will provide manatee tours on Kings Bay. Tours are approximately 30 minutes and are available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the day, weather permitting.
The Laker/Lutz News
New ‘Angeline’ school to offer unique options for Pasco students
Angeline Academy of Innovation is set to open in the fall, ushering in new education choices for middle and high school students in Pasco County Schools. Initially, the magnet STEM program will serve grades six through 10, but the school will add grades 11 and 12 in coming years. JoAnne...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man arrested in Ocala due to grand theft warrant
A snooze in his car in an Ocala Walmart parking lot led to the arrest of a Citrus County man. It was the day before Christmas when a well-meaning Samarian got the attention of an Ocala policeman making his usual security patrol around the retail store on Southwest 19th Street.
Back home: Zephyrhills 13-year-old 'healing well' after medical emergency overseas
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Zephyrhills family returned home after going on a vacation that took every wrong turn. Thirteen-year-old Hailey Combs had an emergency appendectomy in Turks and Caicos but is recovering nicely since returning home. Stephanie Combs and her family decided to take a cruise over the Christmas...
fox35orlando.com
Florida officer accused of battery on woman at party, deputies say: 'Mr. Medina knew better'
DAVENPORT, Fla. - A Florida corrections officer was arrested Tuesday after an argument turned physical at a party with friends in Davenport, according to an affidavit. Eric Medina, 33, of Mascotte, an employee of the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Sumter County, was arrested on a battery charge and taken to the Polk County Jail where he was released after posting bail.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after another unwanted return to restaurant
A Villager was arrested after another unwanted return to a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing. Eric Wayne Singleton, 57, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, showed up at about 5 p.m. Monday at RJ Gator’s despite a ban previously placed on him, barring him from the restaurant.
Spring Hill man sentenced for making, using counterfeit cash in Florida
A Spring Hill man was sentenced to time in federal prison for producing counterfeit cash in a "scheme...to defraud businesses."
