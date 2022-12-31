Louisiana Seeks to Build Upon Sun Belt-Opening Success on New Year’s Eve

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team seeks a perfect ending to the opening weekend of Sun Belt Conference play when the squad faces off with Coastal Carolina at 1:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (December 31) at the Cajundome.



Louisiana (7-6, 1-0 SBC), which defeated Georgia State 54-41 in the SBC opener on Thursday, December 29 at the Cajundome, aims to capture its first 2-0 start in SBC play since the 2015-16 season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns also seek a three-game sweep of their current holidays homestand, having already knocked off LSU-Alexandria 81-50 back on December 19 followed by Thursday’s win over GSU, and look to extend their home court winning streak which is currently at four games.

As part of a New Year's Eve celebration, there will be a 2023 Happy New Year glasses eyewear giveaway at the entrance for fans in attendance. Admission to the game – and all home games throughout the entire season – is free of charge for all and open to the public. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald (pxp) and Byron Starks (analyst) providing the commentary. Fans in the Acadiana region can listen to call of the game by Steve Peloquin on 103.3 FM The Goat and 1420 AM and worldwide on the Varsity Network. Live stats will be provided by CajunStats.com.

The Ragin’ Cajuns hold the true home court advantage in Saturday’s tilt, having opened SBC play at the Cajundome while Coastal had to travel Friday (Dec. 30) from Harrisonburg, Virginia following its SBC opener on the road at James Madison.

Thursday’s Sun Belt-opening win gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a triumphant return from the Christmas break and was the first conference-opening win since the 2019-20 season. Louisiana limited Georgia State to its lowest point total of the season and well below its 44 percent season shooting percentage (finished at 32.6 percent).

Louisiana regained the services of starting point guard Destiny Rice and proceeded to have an assist on 63 percent (12-of-19) of its baskets vs. GSU led by Rice’s season-high six dimes. The squad also benefitted from the emergence of Mariah Stewart in the frontcourt as she poured in a season-high 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Lanay Wheaton continued her recent trend of providing a scoring punch as she wound up with 16 points vs. GSU – all in the second half highlighted by her personally outscoring the Panthers 13-9 in the third quarter alone. Wheaton’s scored in double figures and led UL in scoring the last three games, a trend started by season-highs of 20 and 25 against Lamar and LSUA.

The return of Rice also steadied the Ragin’ Cajuns turnover rate with only 10 miscues on Thursday, an improvement following 25 turnovers vs. LSUA. It’ll be a key area again on Saturday as the Chanticleers average just 16.9 turnovers while forcing an average of 19.0.

Tamera Johnson paces the Ragin' Cajuns in scoring (10.3) and rebounding (7.0). The Lafayette native has generated seven double-digit scoring performances and three double-doubles. With the latest uptick in production, Wheaton (10.3) has raised her season scoring average over three full points and tied Johnson for the team-leading average.

The Ragin' Cajuns defense, which ranks Top 20 nationally forcing 21.9 turnovers per game, is led by Wheaton's 27 steals with Johnson right behind at 24 steals. Rice moved into the team lead in assists (20) after her season-high output on Thursday, with Wheaton closely following (19).

The Chanticleers are in their first year under the direction of head coach Kevin Pederson who made the move to the Sun Belt after a 17-year stint at Lander (S.C.) University. Similar to Georgia State, one of the Sun Belt’s top forwards paces Coastal Carolina in graduate student Aja Blount, a returning first team selection and three-time All-Sun Belt performer who is shooting 50 percent (67-of-134) and averaging 16.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (7-6, 1-0 SBC) vs. COASTAL CAROLINA (5-7, 0-1 SBC)

Date / Time: Saturday, December 31, 2022 / 1:00 p.m. (CST)

Site: Lafayette, La.

Arena: Cajundome (12,362)

RADIO/TVRadio: The GOAT 103.3 FM / 1420 AM Talent: Steve Peloquin (PxP) TV: ESPN+ [espn.com] Talent: Dan McDonald (PxP); Byron Starks (analyst)

LIVE STATS/SOCIAL MEDIALive Stats: CajunStats.com [statb.us] Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com] | #GeauxCajuns

SERIES HISTORYOverall: Coastal Carolina leads, 4-2 In Lafayette: Tied, 1-1 Streak: Coastal Carolina +3

Last Meeting : CCU 83-74, 2/29/20 (Conway, S.C.)

Noteworthy : Meeting for the seventh (7th) time overall, however it’s the first matchup to be played since the COVID restrictions were lifted following the 2020-21 season … scheduled meeting in Conway last season was canceled due to COVID-related protocols … the Ragin' Cajuns and Chanticleers are meeting at the Cajundome for the first time since February 2019 … programs split the previous two contests at the Cajundome … CCU carries a three-game series win streak into the New Year’s Eve outing … series began in J. Kelley Hall’s second season (2003-04) in Myrtle Beach, S.C. in the Beach Ball Classic held in December 2003 (Cajuns won 62-56) … play resumed once Coastal Carolina joined the Sun Belt Conference in the 2016-17 season … Louisiana’s lone SBC win over Coastal occurred at the Cajundome back on January 16, 2018 (W, 59-55).

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team seeks a perfect ending to the opening weekend of Sun Belt Conference play when the squad faces off with Coastal Carolina at 1:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve (December 31) at the Cajundome.

Louisiana (7-6, 1-0 SBC), which defeated Georgia State 54-41 in the SBC opener on Thursday, December 29 at the Cajundome, aims to capture its first 2-0 start in SBC play since the 2015-16 season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns also seek a three-game sweep of their current holidays homestand, having already knocked off LSU-Alexandria 81-50 back on December 19 followed by Thursday’s win over GSU, and look to extend their home court winning streak which is currently at four games.

As part of a New Year's Eve celebration, there will be a 2023 Happy New Year glasses eyewear giveaway at the entrance for fans in attendance. Admission to the game – and all home games throughout the entire season – is free of charge for all and open to the public.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald (pxp) and Byron Starks (analyst) providing the commentary. Fans in the Acadiana region can listen to call of the game by Steve Peloquin on 103.3 FM The Goat and 1420 AM and worldwide on the Varsity Network. Live stats will be provided by CajunStats.com.

The Ragin’ Cajuns hold the true home court advantage in Saturday’s tilt, having opened SBC play at the Cajundome while Coastal had to travel Friday (Dec. 30) from Harrisonburg, Virginia following its SBC opener on the road at James Madison.

Thursday’s Sun Belt-opening win gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a triumphant return from the Christmas break and was the first conference-opening win since the 2019-20 season. Louisiana limited Georgia State to its lowest point total of the season and well below its 44 percent season shooting percentage (finished at 32.6 percent).

Louisiana regained the services of starting point guard Destiny Rice and proceeded to have an assist on 63 percent (12-of-19) of its baskets vs. GSU led by Rice’s season-high six dimes. The squad also benefitted from the emergence of Mariah Stewart in the frontcourt as she poured in a season-high 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Lanay Wheaton continued her recent trend of providing a scoring punch as she wound up with 16 points vs. GSU – all in the second half highlighted by her personally outscoring the Panthers 13-9 in the third quarter alone. Wheaton’s scored in double figures and led UL in scoring the last three games, a trend started by season-highs of 20 and 25 against Lamar and LSUA.

The return of Rice also steadied the Ragin’ Cajuns turnover rate with only 10 miscues on Thursday, an improvement following 25 turnovers vs. LSUA. It’ll be a key area again on Saturday as the Chanticleers average just 16.9 turnovers while forcing an average of 19.0.

Tamera Johnson paces the Ragin' Cajuns in scoring (10.3) and rebounding (7.0). The Lafayette native has generated seven double-digit scoring performances and three double-doubles. With the latest uptick in production, Wheaton (10.3) has raised her season scoring average over three full points and tied Johnson for the team-leading average.

The Ragin' Cajuns defense, which ranks Top 20 nationally forcing 21.9 turnovers per game, is led by Wheaton's 27 steals with Johnson right behind at 24 steals. Rice moved into the team lead in assists (20) after her season-high output on Thursday, with Wheaton closely following (19).

The Chanticleers are in their first year under the direction of head coach Kevin Pederson who made the move to the Sun Belt after a 17-year stint at Lander (S.C.) University. Similar to Georgia State, one of the Sun Belt’s top forwards paces Coastal Carolina in graduate student Aja Blount, a returning first team selection and three-time All-Sun Belt performer who is shooting 50 percent (67-of-134) and averaging 16.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (7-6, 1-0 SBC) vs. COASTAL CAROLINA (5-7, 0-1 SBC)

Date / Time: Saturday, December 31, 2022 / 1:00 p.m. (CST)

Site: Lafayette, La.

Arena: Cajundome (12,362)

RADIO/TVRadio: The GOAT 103.3 FM / 1420 AM

Talent: Steve Peloquin (PxP)

TV: ESPN+ [espn.com]

Talent: Dan McDonald (PxP); Byron Starks (analyst)

LIVE STATS/SOCIAL MEDIALive Stats: CajunStats.com [statb.us] Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com] | #GeauxCajuns

SERIES HISTORYOverall: Coastal Carolina leads, 4-2

In Lafayette: Tied, 1-1

Streak: Coastal Carolina +3

Last Meeting : CCU 83-74, 2/29/20 (Conway, S.C.)

FIVE-PLUS THINGS TO KNOW

Life is Grand in the Sun : Louisiana, a member since the 1991-92 season, is in its 32nd season of competition within the Sun Belt Conference. The Ragin’ Cajuns went 91-86 in league play through the first 10 years in the Garry Brodhead era. Sun Belt Success Story : Dating back to the 2020-21 season in which Louisiana won the regular season championship, the program has won 23 of its last 28 Sun Belt Conference games. New Development : The Ragin’ Cajuns may have found a tag team partner on offense for Tamera Johnson in the post in JUCO transfer Mariah Stewart . Boosted by Stewart’s season-high of 12 points on Thursday vs. Georgia State, the frontcourt combo totaled 22 points. Going for the Trifecta : Louisiana looks to make it a 3-for-3 holidays homestand on New Year’s Eve. The Ragin’ Cajuns, who started the homestand on December 19, have already claimed wins over LSU-Alexandria (81-50) and Georgia State (54-41). Arriving in Time: The 20-point performance at Lamar, season-high 25-point effort vs. LSUA and 16-point explosion in the second half vs. Georgia State from Lanay Wheaton is proof that the scoring punch she packed in the 2021-22 season has returned. She appears to be shaking off the effects of a minor wrist injury that's persisted so far this season – just in time for Sun Belt Conference play. Turning 'Em Over: Eight times – and in four of the last five games – the Ragin' Cajuns have forced the opposition into 20-plus turnovers. Earlier this season, Louisiana turned over then-No. 3 Texas (Nov. 11) 25 times and most recently forced a season-high 37 turnovers from LSU-Alexandria (Dec. 19). Louisiana ranks Top 20 (at No. 18) nationally in turnovers forced per game (21.9).

FIVE-PLUS THINGS TO KNOW

Life is Grand in the Sun : Louisiana, a member since the 1991-92 season, is in its 32nd season of competition within the Sun Belt Conference. The Ragin’ Cajuns went 91-86 in league play through the first 10 years in the Garry Brodhead era. Sun Belt Success Story : Dating back to the 2020-21 season in which Louisiana won the regular season championship, the program has won 23 of its last 28 Sun Belt Conference games. New Development : The Ragin’ Cajuns may have found a tag team partner on offense for Tamera Johnson in the post in JUCO transfer Mariah Stewart . Boosted by Stewart’s season-high of 12 points on Thursday vs. Georgia State, the frontcourt combo totaled 22 points. Going for the Trifecta : Louisiana looks to make it a 3-for-3 holidays homestand on New Year’s Eve. The Ragin’ Cajuns, who started the homestand on December 19, have already claimed wins over LSU-Alexandria (81-50) and Georgia State (54-41). Arriving in Time: The 20-point performance at Lamar, season-high 25-point effort vs. LSUA and 16-point explosion in the second half vs. Georgia State from Lanay Wheaton is proof that the scoring punch she packed in the 2021-22 season has returned. She appears to be shaking off the effects of a minor wrist injury that's persisted so far this season – just in time for Sun Belt Conference play. Turning 'Em Over: Eight times – and in four of the last five games – the Ragin' Cajuns have forced the opposition into 20-plus turnovers. Earlier this season, Louisiana turned over then-No. 3 Texas (Nov. 11) 25 times and most recently forced a season-high 37 turnovers from LSU-Alexandria (Dec. 19). Louisiana ranks Top 20 (at No. 18) nationally in turnovers forced per game (21.9).

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana’s first games of the new year (2023) take place on the road with the Ragin’ Cajuns traveling for a weekend set with Southern Miss and Texas State from Thursday-Saturday, January 5-7.

First up is a stop in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on Thursday (Jan. 5) for the first-ever Sun Belt contest with USM that begins at 6:00 p.m. in Reed Green Coliseum.

The Ragin’ Cajuns conclude their first conference road trip of the 2022-23 season on Saturday (Jan. 7) with a 2:00 p.m. matinee with Texas State at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter ( @RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com] ), Facebook (/ RaginCajunsWBB [facebook.com] ) or Instagram ( @RaginCajunsWBB [instagram.com] ) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Women's Basketball.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel