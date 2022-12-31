Read full article on original website
Decatur, January 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Louisville High School soccer team will have a game with Newton County High School on January 03, 2023, 17:00:00.
Starkville Daily News
Peterson rejoins Mississippi State football staff
Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be his chief of staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s director of player personnel from 2016-21.
Starkville Daily News
MSU men's basketball makes trip to Tennessee
The Bulldogs were brought back down to earth a bit with a 78-67 loss to the Crimson Tide. MSU, which stands 11-2 overall, has had some time to shake that off and plays its first game of the new year Tuesday night when it travels to face the Tennessee Volunteers.
Look: Here's The Worst 'Bad Beat' Of The College Football Season
In the final seconds of Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl between Mississippi State and Illinois, it looked as though the Bulldogs would hold on for a narrow three-point victory. As such, those who backed the Fighting Illini to cover the +3.5 point spread would be in the clear. But- much to those ...
theunderdogtribune.com
WATCH: Mississippi State’s perfect hype video pays tribute to Mike Leach
Following Mike Leach’s death, a number of football programs have been paying tribute to the Pirate. His innovation and quirky humor were beloved throughout this sport and he radically changed the way that people approach football all across the country. And even though he only spent three seasons in...
Police: Two arrested in connection with shooting into Mississippi residence
Police say two males have been arrested in connection with a Thursday evening shooting into a Starkville residence. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road to the report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers discovered a single...
wtva.com
Handcuffed fugitive still on the run in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A handcuffed man who escaped Columbus Police custody remains on the run as of Monday morning. According to Police, Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields escaped early Friday afternoon, Dec. 30. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers responded to a car accident at the intersection of North...
breezynews.com
Flu Cases Rebounding in Some Parts of MS
Some Mississippi communities are seeing an increase in flu cases again. The State Health Department says flu reports peaked in early November with about ten per cent of patients visiting their doctors complaining of flu-like symptoms. The number of flu cases dropped steadily throughout most of December, leveling off at just over five per cent right before Christmas. The public health district which includes Attala County has had flu rates as high as 45 per cent but they dropped to around 29 per cent before starting to climb in the last two weeks, now back up to 37 per cent.
darkhorsepressnow.com
21-Year-Old Killed In Neshoba County Crash When Vehicle Flips Multiple Times
WTOK reports that according to a Mississippi Highway Patrol press release, a crash on Highway 482 in Newhoba County killed one person Sunday morning. MHP reports that it was a single-car crash that happened around 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 21-year-old Breanne Mingo of Philadelphia, MS,...
wtva.com
MHP: Two deaths reported during New Year's weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) reported two fatal crashes during its New Year’s Travel Enforcement Period which began on Dec. 30 and ended on Monday, Jan. 2. MHP troopers issued 8,037 citations and made 164 DUI arrests. The two fatal crashes resulted in two deaths....
wtva.com
Driver arrested after car crashed into Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a Columbus house on New Year’s Eve and resulted in one arrest. The crash happened that night at Ninth Street and 11th Avenue. Police said the driver was impaired when the crash happened and resulted in the arrest of Asia Sharkey, 29.
kicks96news.com
Armed Robbery, Petit Larceny, and a Host of DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
SURGIO CALLOWAY, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. HANNA MARIE EAKES, 18, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $60, $800, $1,000. ALISHA FRAZIER, 33, of Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of...
wtva.com
No arrests following New Year's Day shooting in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a Jan. 1 shooting. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began with a fight at the Yo Bar in Columbus. Someone went to the bar and picked up one of the individuals...
wtva.com
No arrests yet after three wounded in Grenada shooting
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities have yet to make an arrest following a New Year Day’s shooting in Grenada. According to the Grenada Police Department, the shooting happened after midnight as patrons left a club known as The Hot Spot. Three people were wounded and taken to hospitals. Investigators...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
wtva.com
Handcuffed suspect escaped police custody
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A handcuffed man escaped Columbus police custody and has not been found. It happened just before 1 p.m. Friday. Police are now looking for 21-year old Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields of Columbus. According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, officers responded to an car...
wtva.com
More details released about Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The incident happened at the Candlewood Apartments, which is across the street from the Columbus Light and Water Department. “We were called to the Candlewood Apartments near downtown Columbus at 1:41 p.m. Thursday,” Columbus...
darkhorsepressnow.com
10 Arrested In New Years Eve “Operation Firecracker” With Columbus Police Dept.
“Operation Firecracker,” conducted on New Year’s Eve by the Columbus Police Department, resulted in 10 arrests and 52 citations at safety checkpoints within the city limits. 22 officers volunteered to work on this detail. Chief Joseph Daughtry said the officers were not required to work, but many stepped...
Mississippi man dead after being shot in the head Christmas Day
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A suspect is in custody after a man was fatally shot in the head on Christmas Day in Carroll County, Mississippi. Carroll County deputies said they responded to a shots fired call on Carroll County Road 65 on Sunday, December 25 just after 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found […]
