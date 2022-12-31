ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maben, MS

High School Soccer PRO

Decatur, January 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Louisville High School soccer team will have a game with Newton County High School on January 03, 2023, 17:00:00.
LOUISVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Peterson rejoins Mississippi State football staff

Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be his chief of staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s director of player personnel from 2016-21.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

MSU men's basketball makes trip to Tennessee

The Bulldogs were brought back down to earth a bit with a 78-67 loss to the Crimson Tide. MSU, which stands 11-2 overall, has had some time to shake that off and plays its first game of the new year Tuesday night when it travels to face the Tennessee Volunteers.
STARKVILLE, MS
theunderdogtribune.com

WATCH: Mississippi State’s perfect hype video pays tribute to Mike Leach

Following Mike Leach’s death, a number of football programs have been paying tribute to the Pirate. His innovation and quirky humor were beloved throughout this sport and he radically changed the way that people approach football all across the country. And even though he only spent three seasons in...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Handcuffed fugitive still on the run in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A handcuffed man who escaped Columbus Police custody remains on the run as of Monday morning. According to Police, Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields escaped early Friday afternoon, Dec. 30. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers responded to a car accident at the intersection of North...
COLUMBUS, MS
breezynews.com

Flu Cases Rebounding in Some Parts of MS

Some Mississippi communities are seeing an increase in flu cases again. The State Health Department says flu reports peaked in early November with about ten per cent of patients visiting their doctors complaining of flu-like symptoms. The number of flu cases dropped steadily throughout most of December, leveling off at just over five per cent right before Christmas. The public health district which includes Attala County has had flu rates as high as 45 per cent but they dropped to around 29 per cent before starting to climb in the last two weeks, now back up to 37 per cent.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

MHP: Two deaths reported during New Year's weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) reported two fatal crashes during its New Year’s Travel Enforcement Period which began on Dec. 30 and ended on Monday, Jan. 2. MHP troopers issued 8,037 citations and made 164 DUI arrests. The two fatal crashes resulted in two deaths....
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Driver arrested after car crashed into Columbus house

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a Columbus house on New Year’s Eve and resulted in one arrest. The crash happened that night at Ninth Street and 11th Avenue. Police said the driver was impaired when the crash happened and resulted in the arrest of Asia Sharkey, 29.
COLUMBUS, MS
kicks96news.com

Armed Robbery, Petit Larceny, and a Host of DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

SURGIO CALLOWAY, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. HANNA MARIE EAKES, 18, of Union, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400, $60, $800, $1,000. ALISHA FRAZIER, 33, of Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

No arrests following New Year's Day shooting in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a Jan. 1 shooting. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began with a fight at the Yo Bar in Columbus. Someone went to the bar and picked up one of the individuals...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

No arrests yet after three wounded in Grenada shooting

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities have yet to make an arrest following a New Year Day’s shooting in Grenada. According to the Grenada Police Department, the shooting happened after midnight as patrons left a club known as The Hot Spot. Three people were wounded and taken to hospitals. Investigators...
GRENADA, MS
wtva.com

COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

More details released about Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The incident happened at the Candlewood Apartments, which is across the street from the Columbus Light and Water Department. “We were called to the Candlewood Apartments near downtown Columbus at 1:41 p.m. Thursday,” Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS

