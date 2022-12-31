Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Starkville Daily News
Peterson rejoins Mississippi State football staff
Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be his chief of staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s director of player personnel from 2016-21.
Starkville Daily News
MSU men's basketball makes trip to Tennessee
The Bulldogs were brought back down to earth a bit with a 78-67 loss to the Crimson Tide. MSU, which stands 11-2 overall, has had some time to shake that off and plays its first game of the new year Tuesday night when it travels to face the Tennessee Volunteers.
Comments / 0