Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensDenver, CO
Mayor Hancock Asks For Help to Support MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness moving out of Aloft HotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver's homeless includes Uber, Lyft, DoorDash driversDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Update: Logan Street studios to stay affordable housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Strangers Stranded At DIA Team Up To Get Home
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Not everyone’s Southwest Airlines story of being stranded by canceled flights last week was a nightmare. Spencer Horn was among the thousands of travelers caught up in the terrible traffic snarl at Denver International Airport when Southwest and other airlines canceled thousands of flights, stranding travelers just before Christmas.
9Things to do at the 117th National Western Stock Show
DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is back. A tradition since 1906, this part-rodeo, part-livestock show and part-fair brings hundreds of thousands of people to the National Western Complex each year for a celebration of our state’s agricultural heritage. Whether you're a native Coloradan or a transplant...
Record number of jumpers celebrate 2023 with Evergreen Lake Plunge
A record number of jumpers took the plunge in Evergreen Lake as Colorado crossed into 2023 on Sunday. The Evergreen Lake Plunge sponsored by Buffalo Park Dentistry far exceeded previous entries willing to leap into the new year. People dressed up, or down, to enjoy a dip in the near-freezing water. There were crazy costumes and brief bathing suits as people challenged themselves to take the plunge. PHOTO GALLERY: Evergreen Lake Plunge 2023A total of 423 leapers from all over the Denver metro area signed up to jump. Active4All Evergreen Foundation runs the event to raise money for programs like the "Inspire" special needs program at Evergreen Park and Recreation District that helps kids with disabilities get out. This year with sponsorships and plungers the organization raised nearly $30,000 said President Dr. John DuRussel. CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet is part of the organization and hosts the festivities every year. "It was an awesome day and everybody had a ton of fun," he said. "We'll be back in 2024!"
HGTV's 2023 Dream Home is located in this Denver suburb
MORRISON, Colo. — HGTV's annual Dream Home contest is now open for entries, and the grand prize is located in Denver's backyard. Every year since 1997, the Home & Garden Television network's sweepstakes has featured a newly built, fully furnished home along with other prizes. The 2023 prize package...
travellemming.com
15 Best Denver Tea Houses in 2023 (By a Local)
I’m sure you’ve heard the news, but there are some amazing Denver tea houses. Whether you’re into spots with grand architecture, savory mini sandwiches, or just an old-fashioned perfectly-steeped tea, there is a tea house in Denver for you. Although I’m a die-hard coffee drinker, I love...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Denver airport leads US in cancellations on Monday
Monday’s mix of fog, snow and freezing drizzle made for a hectic travel day at Denver International Airport.
KDVR.com
UNC president's son dies in avalanche
Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name
DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
Denver man works to maintain cowboy culture with custom boots
DENVER — In the middle of the city is a place that's all country. Mickey Mussett, a custom cowboy bootmaker, creates art in his Denver garage workshop. "How I got to be a custom cowboy bootmaker is like an impossible story, but it's true," Mickey said. Before he started...
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Fog and freezing drizzle followed by more snow in the Denver metro area
After a round of snow Sunday night, travel on Monday morning will be slick and slow thanks to freezing drizzle causing a thin layer of ice on many roads.The snow Sunday night was not impressive compared to recent storms but most areas along the Front Range measured about 1 inch of snow. The official report for Denver was 0.9 inches at the airport (DIA).Snow will return to the urban corridor in the afternoon on Monday. Until then, the issue will be freezing rain and a light glaze of ice with a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation possible....
Loveland’s Dairy Queen Makes History in the Final Hours of 2022
When you think of Dairy Queen in Loveland, one thing certainly comes to mind... It's a Northern Colorado staple and we all love it. From Blizzards to ice cream cones, at one point in time, a vast majority of us have been to the Dairy Queen at the intersection of Eisenhower Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.
Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions
High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment. At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado’s Top Spot Featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives
If you are looking for the best of the best when it comes to food, you might want to take it from a guy who eats for a living. The guy's name is Guy. Guy Fieri, the host of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. The highly popular tv show highlighting unique...
Colorado City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
First snowstorm of 2023 to bring accumulation in Denver metro area
Happy New Year! There's lots to talk about 2023 starting with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday. This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger through Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the catalyst...
Mountain travelers try to get the jump on incoming storm
Interstate 70 is expected to see snow Sunday night into Monday as a storm moves through and several travelers leaving ahead of plan to try and beat the storm.
Popular grocery store chain opening another new store in Colorado this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Colorado this week. Read on to learn more. The popular supermarket chain Natural Grocers recently announced that it would be opening its newest Colorado grocery store location in Denver this week.
Colorado city among most 'rat-infested' spots in US, says pest control company
According to pest control company Orkin's ranking of the top 50 'rattiest' places in the United States, rodents seem to love living life at a mile high. The only Colorado spot to be featured on the list of 50 places was Denver, ranking 10th nationwide. Based on the number of new rodent treatments (residential and commercial) performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022, this is one spot lower than the city's 9th-place rank of 2021.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0