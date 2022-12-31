ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napavine, WA

Grose Goes Over 40 Again in Win Over Warriors

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
James Grose hits a short jumper in the lane during the fourth quarter of Napavine's 81-50 win over Willapa Valley to tie the Tigers' single-game scoring record.

At Napavine

TIGERS 93, WARRIORS 64

Rochester 17 14 16 17 — 64

Napavine 24 25 20 24 — 93

Rochester: Rotter 8, A. Rodriguez 12, B. O’Connor 10, Clouse 4, Robbins 8, Payne 10, E. Rodriguez 4, J. O’Connor 8

Napavine: Kelly 2, Stanley 3, Grose 42, Demarest 2, Denault 13, Nelson 4, Prather 24, Bullock 3

For the third time this season, and the second time this week, Napavine junior guard James Grose scored more than 40 points in a 93-64 win over Rochester for the 2B No. 9 Napavine boys basketball team Friday night.

Grose scored 42 points in the win on an efficient night, making 50% of his 12 3-point attempts and shooting 17 of 24 from the floor, while also hauling in seven rebounds. The junior is scoring an area-leading 31.6 points per game over the Tigers’ first nine games.

Elsewhere, Karsen Denault had a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double, and Jack Nelson added four points and 10 boards.

For the Warriors, after a long layoff, the road team simply couldn’t keep pace with Grose and the Tigers’ breakneck scoring pace. Ashton Rodriguez had a team-high 12 points, Brayden O’Connor added another 10 and Larenz Payne had 10 points and seven boards to lead the way for the Warriors.

The Tigers return to Central 2B League play against rival Adna on Thursday, while the Warriors return to 2A EvCo play against Black Hills on Tuesday.

Community Policy