Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Related
YAHOO!
Man, 21, charged with assault against police officer
Jan. 4—An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against a 21-year-old man today, charging him with assault after he allegedly drove a stolen rental vehicle toward a Honolulu police officer in Waianae. Travis K. Key was charged with assault against a law enforcement officer in the first-degree, unauthorized control...
YAHOO!
Suspect in Ewa double homicide wants statements suppressed
Jan. 3—A 24-year-old Ewa Beach man charged with first-degree murder in the 2020 deaths of his 23-year-old girlfriend and 6-month-old son is trying to prevent potentially damaging statements he allegedly made in a hospital emergency room from being used against him at trial. A 24-year-old Ewa Beach man charged...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police searching for 2 suspects in violent home invasion in Manoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects involved in a violent home invasion in Manoa. Authorities said two men broke into a home and tried to steal some items at around 4 a.m. Monday. Police said they then reportedly assaulted the people who live in the home...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Corrections officer suspected after major illegal aerial fireworks bust at Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway after nearly 100 pounds of illegal aerial fireworks were confiscated from the mailroom at Oahu Community Correctional Center. Sources say a corrections officer is suspected of having the boxes shipped to the jail using an inmate’s name. Law enforcement sources tell HNN...
hawaiinewsnow.com
76-year-old pedestian in critical condition following hit-and-run in Chinatown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police said a 76-year-old pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run Monday night in the Honolulu area. Authorities said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on North Kukui Street and Maunakea Street in Chinatown. Officials said the man was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Speed appears to be a factor in H-3 Freeway critical motorcycle crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist in his 50s was critically injured Monday afternoon in a crash on the H-3 Freeway eastbound. Honolulu EMS said they responded to the crash about 12:55 p.m. in the Kailua area. Police investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when...
How illegal fireworks could still be putting you and your family at risk
Despite what Emergency Medical Services called a brutal New Year's Eve, the Honolulu Police Department had fewer arrests and citations this year compared to last. But, the Honolulu Fire Department warns that the danger of illegal fireworks does not end after the holiday is over.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street. The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene. Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street. Police said...
Pedestrian in critical condition, driver fled N. Kukui St. scene
The City and County of Honolulu said that a road closure is necessary to deal with a pedestrian who was struck.
Woman dead after pedestrian, vehicle collision in Kailua
Honolulu Police Department, Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section reported a new vehicle collision, this time killing a woman.
KITV.com
Motorcyclist, 50, in critical condition following crash on H-3 near Kaneohe | UPDATE
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his bike on the H-3 Freeway, Monday afternoon. According to crash investigators, the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on the H-3 when, about 3/4 of a mile prior to the Mokapu Boulevard off ramp, he failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway, fell off the bike, and careened into a guardrail.
A violent home invasion in Manoa; how one expert says you can prevent being targeted
Home owners were assaulted during a break-in at a home in Manoa putting residents on high alert. How bad is crime in the area and what can people do to prevent being targeted?
Second crash in two days rocks Kailua
Monday's resulted in the death of a woman in her 60s, while Tuesday's took out a block wall, a car, and even a reclining chair.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Pedestrian walking in marked crosswalk is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of new year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a woman struck in Kailua on Monday morning is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of the new year. The crash happened about 5:55 a.m. on Keolu Drive. First responders say an 85-year-old male driver was traveling eastbound when he struck a pedestrian in her...
KITV.com
Pedestrian struck, killed crossing street in Kailua; 1st deadly crash of 2023
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman was struck and killed by a car in Kailua, early Monday morning, marking the first deadly crash on Oahu in 2023. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Keolu Drive. According to crash investigators, the victim was attempting to cross the street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a car heading east on Keolu Drive.
Kailua residents call for traffic safety after pedestrian fatality
According to Honolulu police, a woman was killed while crossing the street in Kailua Monday morning, Jan. 2. HPD said, shortly before 6 a.m., the woman in her 60s was crossing Keolu Dr. in a crosswalk when a vehicle hit her. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died. The 85-year-old driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu’s mayor, police chief say systemic changes needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid a debate over changes to fireworks laws in the wake of a loud and dangerous new year, both Honolulu’s police chief and its mayor said Tuesday that long-term, systemic changes are needed to ease the situation. Despite the concern, neither provided an outline on what...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD charges juvenile suspect accused of firing round during Waikiki robbery
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police charged Wednesday a juvenile suspect after he allegedly discharged a gun during a robbery. Officials said the 17-year-old boy suspect was charged with first-degree robbery, reckless endangering, terroristic threatening and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The incident happened about 6:15 a.m....
hawaiinewsnow.com
EMS: Man seriously injured following overnight shooting in Liliha
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his early-30s was apparently shot overnight in Liliha, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics said he apparently sustained a gun shot wound to his lower body. The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. near Liliha Street. EMS treated and transported the man to the...
Man wounded by gunshot in Kalihi overnight
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said a male was treated for a gunshot wound Thursday night just before 11 p.m. The incident happened near Waipa Lane, in the Liliha area. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Comments / 0