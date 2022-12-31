ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Central Illinois Proud

LeBron James Criticized for Supporting Deshaun Watson

The social media world erupted in his mentions after he sent the tweet. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caught some major heat on Sunday after he tweeted support for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. “Yessir D Watson!! Another one,” James said in a tweet. “That boy...
TEXAS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets top Celtics after rim delay

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims. Jokic...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Central Illinois Proud

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams

The college football analyst emphatically criticized the Trojans quarterback on Monday. View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Central Illinois Proud

All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Avatars to Honor Damar Hamlin

Support for the Bills safety continues to pour in as the 24-year-old remains in critical condition in the ICU. Support across the sports community continued to pour in Tuesday for Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition and in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

