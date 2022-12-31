Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Tigers Fall to Highclimbers
Centralia: Ballard 24, Vallejo 6, Wasson 6, Haines 4. Shelton: Weetly 16, Carlton 14, Goos 12, Perez 12, Gibson 5, Bennett 4, Menefee 3, Fuller 2. Cohen Ballard got hot, but that was about all that went well for the Centralia boys basketball team in a 68-40 loss to Shelton.
Chronicle
Vikings Run Past Trojans With Dominant Defense
Mossyrock: Schwartz 1, M. Torrey 2, P. Torrey 16, France 2, Schultz 6, C. Marshall 18, R. Marshall 2, D. Marshall 1, Brooks 11. Holding Pe Ell to single-digit scoring in every quarter, the 1B No. 5 Mossyrock girls basketball team used a dominant defense to pick up a league win Tuesday night at home, 59-13.
Chronicle
Bearcats Show Balance, Depth in Rout of Bobcats
W.F. West: Jones 7, Kelley 5, Brumfield 4, Eiswald 3, Potter 2, Hoff 10, Anouma 2, Klatush 22, Lutman 4, Westlund 4, Dalan 10. Breaking into the new year to the tune of a dominant win, the W.F. West boys basketball team thumped 2A Evergreen Conference foe Aberdeen in Chehalis Tuesday night, 73-37.
Chronicle
Tigers Pull Away in Second Half in Win Over Tumwater
Napavine: Kaut 18, Gall 5, Tupuola 2, O’Neill 9, Evander 2, Hamilton 13. Tumwater: Beebe 5, Gjurasic 12, Brewer 2, Sumrok 3, Larson 2. After a back-and-forth first half, the 2B No. 7 Napavine girls basketball team separated from 2A No. 8 Tumwater on the road for a dominant non-league victory, 49-24.
Chronicle
Wolves Start Fast in Victory Over Warriors
Black Hills: Trujillo-Nysted 14, Johnson 4, Stallings 18, Shepler 4, Ellison 5, Rongen 22, Campbell 3, Pilon 4. Rochester: Rotter 6, A. Rodriguez 6, B. O’Connor 11, Clouse 4, Robbins 6, Payne 2, E. Rodriguez 8, J. O’Connor 11. Holding Rochester to just 18 points in the first...
Chronicle
Thunderbirds Can’t Keep Up With Blazers
LACEY — A step up the classification ladder, a date with one of the best players in the state, and a rabid environment all combined to be too much for the Tumwater boys basketball team Tuesday, in a 74-58 loss to 3A Timberline. It’s the fourth loss of the...
Chronicle
How Cael Stanley Makes Napavine Go — Sound Effects Included
Close your eyes at a Napavine game, and you’d still know when Cael Stanley is making plays. The junior point guard is one of the Tigers’ vocal leaders on the court, setting up their press and directing teammates on defense. When he has the ball on offense, though, the only thing coming out of his mouth is a wordless “Whoop!” — always preceding an especially acrobatic no-look or crosscourt pass. The louder the whoop, the more likely the successive dish is to belong on the highlight reels.
Chronicle
Swimmers Welcome the New Year With 10K Swim at Thorbeckes in Centralia
Sixteen swimmers of different ages and abilities were welcomed at Thorbeckes in Centralia Saturday for the fourth New Year’s 10K Swim. Swimmers participated in the 10-kilometer swim that began around 9 a.m. and ended around 1 p.m. Saturday, marking the first time the event was held since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The event helps support the Lewis County Animal Shelter.
Chronicle
Peter Abbarno Commentary: Making a Difference for the Special Olympics, One Plunge at a Time
On Jan. 28, a volunteer group called the “Lewis County Icicle Brigade” will be joined by friends and family at Mayfield Lake in Mossyrock for the annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Washington and our Lewis County Special Olympics athletes. I invite you...
Chronicle
Guest Commentary: Five Reasons to Believe in the Future of Centralia
The future of Centralia is bright. To outsiders, the story of Centralia has been a sad one. A doomed coal town with high poverty, failing schools, catastrophic flooding — a script we all know. Yet, even in the darkest winters, dedicated Centralians kindled a light of optimism for the future and stoked that fire with their time and talents. They believed the future would be better and they were willing to work for it. Now, Centralia is on the cusp of a great transformation. In a flip of the old saying, you have to believe it to see it. Here are five reasons to believe in Centralia.
Chronicle
Boys & Girls Club of Lewis County Hires Sarah Althauser as New Executive Director
Sarah Althauser, a Centralia city councilor and business owner, announced Monday she is taking over as the new executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Lewis County. The nonprofit serves roughly 140 children in Lewis County, with locations in Centralia and Chehalis. While the Chehalis campus is “going...
Chronicle
Father Rushes Wife From Pe Ell to Centralia to Deliver First Baby of New Year
The first baby of 2023 born at Providence Centralia Hospital came into the world at 3:42 p.m. and was one of two babies born Jan. 1 at Providence Centralia. Oliver James Harris weighed 6 pounds, 7.1 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. He is the second son of Cede and Eric Harris, of Centralia, and brother of Levi Michael Harris, 21 months. Oliver was delivered by Dr. Jennifer Scalici of the Providence Centralia Women’s Center.
Chronicle
News Dump Ep. 125: Back From a Long Winter’s Nap
On the 125th episode of News Dump, Aaron VanTuyl and Eric Schwartz discuss the first baby of 2023, Toledo’s enormous cheese ball, the termination of a PUD manager, Murder Owls and a very special visit from Old Man TransAlta. Sponsored by Summit Funding and The Roof Doctor. Brought to...
Chronicle
Toledo’s Giant Cheese Ball Drops for New Year
The Toledo Boat Launch parking lot isn’t as glamorous as Times Square, but Toledo’s New Year’s Eve ball drop has a perk that New York’s doesn’t: you get to eat the ball after it descends. Well, not the whole ball — just the pieces of...
Chronicle
Thurston County's First Baby of 2023 Is a Boy Named Lance
Lance Henson was born at 3:08 a.m. Sunday at MultiCare Capital Medical Center in Olympia, making him Thurston County's first baby of 2023, a spokesman for the hospital said. Henson came into this world at 20 inches long and weighing slightly more than nine pounds, spokesman Scott Thompson said. He is the second child for parents Bernadette, 27, and Colby, 29, of Shelton.
Chronicle
Photo: Five Generations of Local Family in One Photo
“In this picture are five generations of Verleys. Standing in back are great-grandpa Steve Verley, of Chehalis, and grandpa Zane Verley, of Centralia. In the front row are great-great-grandpa Gene Verley, of Chehalis, mom Phoenix Verley, of California, and sweet baby Jax.” — submitted by Debbie Verley.
Chronicle
Death Notice: Jan. 3, 2023
• JIMMY COLIN FARRISH, 85, Morton, died Dec. 19 at Love and Care Adult Family Home in Morton. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Brown Mortuary Service.
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Mycological Society to Hold Annual Membership Meeting
The Southwest Washington Mycological Society, a club focused on local mushrooms that is headquartered in Lewis County, will host a membership meeting at the WSU Extension office, 17 SW Cascade Ave. in Chehalis on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. “Our topics this month include … discussion of future direction....
Idaho State Journal
2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state
SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
Multi-car crash blocks eastbound SR 512 in Puyallup for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A multi-car crash blocked the eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Puyallup on Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation first tweeted about the crash near South Meridian at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The lanes reopened at about 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. ©2023...
Comments / 0