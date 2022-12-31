ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Citizenship celebration ceremony held during Fresno's Hmong New Year

By Corin Hoggard via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYNJU_0jzL016T00

The United States gained 100 new citizens on Friday afternoon in a first-of-its-kind ceremony.

This oath of citizenship was almost 30 years in the making for Gaby Gonzalez Lopez.

"It's been a very long, long, long process," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez left Oaxaca, Mexico, as an infant and lived in the U.S. ever since.

She says the process of becoming an American citizen took about seven years and cost more than $1000.

Her naturalization was worth the wait and even featured a message from President Biden.

For the first time ever, they brought this citizenship ceremony to the Fresno Fairgrounds in the middle of the country's biggest Hmong cultural New Year celebration.

"Because we're dealing with a population that has gone through this and we still have more folks that need to know about it," said Cheri Cruz with the Fresno Center.

Cruz says the 100 new citizens sworn in Friday speak more than a dozen languages and represent 20 different cultures.

The Fresno Center helped get a lot of the new citizens across the finish line.

CEO Pao Yang is one of eight national ambassadors to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The Fresno Center helps people from all cultures with housing, employment, and other resources, and its leaders aimed to get New Year's revelers to also focus on citizenship.

"The benefits of becoming a citizen is really a big part of what we're trying to accomplish here, but I think beyond that it's the pride and the joy of actually feeling a sense of belonging in this country," Cruz explained.

Gonzalez says she's hoping becoming a citizen will finally give her that sense of belonging.

She was raised here, but not as a citizen, which also meant she couldn't go back to Oaxaca.

"I don't feel like I'm from here nor from there because I can't bond on either side," Gonzalez said.

She said she put in the work to make life better for generations of her family.

"Mostly for my kids. And then because my grandparents," Gonzalez said. "They've worked so hard, especially since they were farmworkers. I was a farmworker as well, and it means a lot to all of us."

The first thing she wants to do as an American citizen is travel.

She'll go to Oaxaca and meet family members she's never seen in person.

Then, she can come back to her home, the United States.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fresnoalliance.com

Hate Is in the Air

In mid-October, two young Latino males enjoying a Friday night together in the Tower District in Fresno were brutally assaulted by a man who apparently did not like the fact that they were holding hands. Robert Calderon, one of the men beaten, suffered a broken nose, two black eyes, a horrible gash on his brow and sore ribs.
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Excremental Change: Public Toilets Needed Now

A livable city should have an adequate number of public toilets. Urban planners plan for public spaces, pedestrian access, good transit and parks, but they almost never plan for providing public toilets. The issue comes up in debates about urban planning, if at all, when talking about homelessness. But it’s...
FRESNO, CA
fresnoalliance.com

We Are on Our Own

On Dec. 20, 2022, the Fresno Bee reported on the status of hospital beds during the current surge of Covid-19, influenza, RSV and other respiratory infections. As of Dec. 20, Fresno County hospital bed occupancy was at 100% bed capacity. Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health officer, said, “We’ve...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County declares local emergency following Madera hospital closure

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming a local emergency for hospitals in Fresno County. According to a statement from Fresno County, the closure of Madera Community Hospital, the impact of hospital overcrowding, a COVID surge, flu, and RSV, and the current “assess and refer” policy […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rose Parade organizers apologize to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade. According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of Fresno apartment shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died after police say a stray bullet struck him inside his Fresno apartment has been identified by officers. The man was identified as 51-year-old Victor Becerra. According to police, at around 4:40 p.m. on Monday they received a call regarding a shooting on the 4100 block of North […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno State Marching Band at the Rose Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band’s first appearance at the Rose Parade is in the books. The 134th Rose Parade traveled 5.5 miles down Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena and it is composed of many beautifully and creatively made floats as well as hard-working and passionate bands. One of those bands was […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Two juveniles hit by car, transported to Fresno hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juvenile girls were struck by a car Monday night according to Fresno Police Department. Police say around 7:45 p.m. they received calls regarding a vehicle versus pedestrians on Fresno and Alluvial. Before the girls were struck police say three juveniles, between the ages of 11 and 13, were crossing the […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Homicide Victim in Parks at Fig Garden Shooting Identified

Fresno police have identified a 30-year-old man shot to death at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of North Fruit Avenue. Officers say that Steven Montano, 30, died after being shot shortly after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day at The Parks at Fig Garden. EMS personnel immediately...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
MARIPOSA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dead after shooting at Fresno apartment, PD say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after a stray bullet struck him inside his apartment according to Fresno Police Department. Around 4:40 p.m. on Monday Fresno Police Department say they received a call regarding a shooting on the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue. Police say a man in his 40s suffered from […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy