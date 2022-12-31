ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

South Asian eateries try ‘going local’ as recovery strategy

By Vineeta Deepak
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQFCB_0jzKzvMx00

Hotels and restaurants across South Asia have had to adapt and reimagine dining out since the pandemic ripped through the region, forcing many out of business.

Those that have survived are tapping local sources and going online.

In India, from hole-in-the-wall casual eateries to fine dining, restaurants were devastated by lockdowns and virus outbreaks, with millions losing their jobs since COVID-19 hit in early 2020.

In neighboring Sri Lanka , where the tourism-driven economy also has been hammered by political upheavals and shortages, the situation remains dire.

Saman Nayanananda, a food and beverage manager at a hotel chain in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo , says going local for food sourcing and menu offerings is vital.

Nayanananda, who was in New Delhi recently for the South Asian Food for Thought festival, survived a devastating tsunami in 2004 that killed 230,000. He lived through a prolonged civil war that ended in 2009 and witnessed the aftermath of deadly 2019 Easter terrorist attacks. After every calamity, the economy managed to get back on its feet.

The struggle to recover for the nation of 22 million is infinitely tougher given Sri Lanka's troubles with debt, fuel and food shortages, said the 50-year-old hospitality industry veteran.

“We had lot of challenges, including raw materials and the transport problems. A year after COVID, all hotels started food delivery. We were slowly recovering and then this economic crisis came. We ran out of both imported and local materials. Again back to zero,” said Nayanananda, who lost his job at a tourist resort in 2020 as everything shut down.

“We recovered from terrorism, from the tsunami, but this crisis, it has broken the middle class,” he said. With food inflation at 70% and hard currency to buy from abroad in short supply, going local both in terms of food sourcing and menu offerings is the only option.

“We came out with the concept of grow and sell. We replaced imported production with local production, coming up with innovative food items,” he said, mentioning dishes using locally grown sweet potatoes, cassava, yams and cowpeas, or black-eyed peas.

Across the region, hotels and restaurants are finding past business models obsolete. That's forcing a reset in strategies as investments recover to meet rising demand from hungry diners eager to eat out again.

India’s food services market is expected to grow to $79 billion by 2028 from $41 billion in 2022, according to a report by the Francorp and restaurantindia.in. But the sector will still face supply delays or shortages, the report says.

Maneesh Baheti, founder and director of the South Asian Association for Gastronomy, said that the pandemic has raised awareness about health concerns and food sourcing, leading the industry to adopt more sustainable practices.

That includes offering dishes made with locally sourced ingredients.

“Eating fresh local produce according to season, returning to diets rich in nuts, legumes and green leafy vegetables, are trends that are here to stay as they engage customers who are now a health conscious-aware segment with deep pockets,” Baheti said.

“The entire food industry has realized the importance of promoting better health and the potential of wellness-based menus,” Baheti added. “Eating local and eating fresh also helps in reducing the carbon footprint since the dependence on transportation and refrigeration reduces the emission of green house gases," he said.

As the food services industry rebuilds itself, restaurant owners say some practices born out of necessity during the pandemic can offer a way forward.

Many urban communities are experimenting with plant-based diets and growing farm produce on their rooftops and in backyards.

Siddharth Bandal, a partner at the Hideaway café and bar in the western Indian state of Goa, said they've learned to be nimble enough to adapt to changing customer behavior.

“It possibly made the sector stronger by exposing the weak spots and the industry has shown its resilience by adapting quickly. The pandemic made everyone more alert about hygiene. There is a renewed focus on guest experience and the eateries are evolving as they respond to the shift towards healthier food,” Bandal said.

In Colombo, Nayanananda began cycling to work and growing food at home after markets ran dry and it became difficult to feed his family of four.

In Sri Lanka and elsewhere in Asia, a wave of COVID-19 infections in China after it dropped its pandemic controls has revived worries over the risk of a return to shutdowns and other restrictions. But Nayanananda says he's hopeful.

“What is important is to learn to live with what we have in our hands,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Indians react with horror after Delhi woman dragged under car for over an hour on New Year

A detailed high-level investigation has been ordered by India’s federal home minister Amit Shah into the gruesome death of a 20-year-old woman who was dragged for miles for over an hour after being hit by a car in the country’s capital Delhi.Anjali Singh, an event manager, was returning home on her two-wheeler vehicle when a car hit her on the early morning of 1 January. She was dragged by the car for around 13km, over an hour, from Delhi’s Sultanpuri area to Kanjhawala neighbourhood. Her body was found naked as her clothes were torn off while she was being dragged...
The Independent

Covid news – live: China threatens retaliation over travel rules as ‘70% of Shanghai infected’

Beijing has threatened to impose counter-measures on countries such as the UK following the introduction of new Covid restrictions on passengers arriving from China.“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the Covid measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”People arriving from China into Britain need to present a negative Covid test before entry. Earlier today, however, a Cabinet minister announced that...
The Independent

What is XBB Covid? The new Omicron variant leading a surge in cases

New Covid strains are sparking fresh health concerns across the globe as the world welcomes 2023.Descendants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant - XBB and XBB.1.5 - have seen a surge in cases in many countries over winter.But what exactly are they?XBB is a subvariant of the Omicron BA.2 variant, and XBB.1.5 is a subvariant of XBB.Japanese researchers have studied XBB’s characteristics, and results suggest that the subvariant is highly transmissible and has developed resistance to immunity.Countries including the UK, US, China, India, Pakistan and Australia have all reported cases of XBB and XBB.1.5.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK’s ‘tough’ problems will not go away in 2023, says Sunak in new year messageMoment stolen car flips off embankment and lands on house in New JerseyExtinction Rebellion confirm shift away from disruption tactics over public backlash
The Independent

How long does Covid last and what stages do sufferers go through?

The emergence of a highly transmissible new Covid-19 subvariant, XBB.1.5, has revived concern about the spread of the virus in the UK this January.A relative of Omicron, XBB.1.5 was first detected in the state of New York in October 2022, already accounts for more than 40 per cent of American cases and is said to be spreading more than twice as fast as BQ.1.1, one of the most common variations in the UK, according to The Guardian.The variant has been detected in the UK and is thought to constitute at least 4 per cent of Covid viruses being sequenced.There...
The Independent

Government in India set to oust Muslim families in hill state over ‘illegal encroachment’

Hundreds of people in India’s hill state of Uttarakhand have been congregating every afternoon in Haldwani demanding that the demolition process ordered over their homes and dwellings in the area be stopped, which authorities have claimed to be “illegal encroachments”.The protests started last week following an order by the Uttarakhand high court on 20 December calling for the demolition of all encroachments along the railway line in Haldwani.According to a joint survey of the district administration and the railways in 2016-17, 4,365 ‘encroachments’ had been marked in the area, reported The Indian Express.Along with the 4,000-odd homes, the area...
The Independent

10 best cookbooks for serving up culinary delights, from Mediterranean cuisine to vegan favourites

Whether you’re a cheese fancier, vegan-curious, accomplished baker in need of a challenge, or just after recipes that will breathe new life into your repertoire, there’s a cookbook for you. The breadth and quality of cookbooks published in 2022 was impressive, even if cookbook sales have tailed off somewhat since Covid.Philip Stone, media manager at Nielsen BookData, says: “Overall, sales of cookbooks in the UK in 2022 are down six per cent versus pre-pandemic levels [compared with 2019, year-to-date]. However, we’re entering the key period for cookbook sales, so all that could change by the end of the year.” According...
The Independent

Shanghai hospital crowded as Covid-19 cases surge

Hospitals in the Chinese capital of Shanghai became overwhelmed as Covid-19 cases surged in the city. This footage shows the scene on Tuesday, 3 January, as patients, many of them elderly, crowded in an emergency ward. Outside the hospital, people can be seen being brought into the building on stretchers after being delivered in ambulances. A top doctor has expressed concern that up to 70 per cent of Shanghai's population may have been infected during the recent surge. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More What is XBB Covid? The new Omicron variant leading a surge in casesMoment stolen car flips off embankment and lands on house in New JerseyExtinction Rebellion confirm shift away from disruption tactics over public backlash
The Independent

EU hails high gas storage levels despite Russian cuts

Natural gas storage levels in the European Union stand at nearly 84% and were higher in December than the average amount in reserve 4-6 years ago, the EU’s executive branch said Wednesday, despite Russian attempts to choke off supplies amid its war on Ukraine.Fearing winter shortages, the 27 EU countries began stocking up on gas last year. Joint gas reserve levels climbed to 82% by September, well ahead of an 80% target set for November. Gas consumption also dropped by 20% from August to November as prices spiked.Angered by EU war-related sanctions, Russia tightened its gas taps to Europe...
The Independent

People flock to small towns and shun city centres due to flexible working

Seaside towns have thrived since the pandemic while city centres have thinned out as working patterns have changed for good, new mobile phone data has suggested.People have flocked to small towns and suburbs and enjoyed flexible commutes into their offices, according to anonymised phone activity by analytics platforms Placemake.io and Visitor Insights.It covers more than 500 high streets from January 2019 to  December 2022, and is based on 8 million mobile devices across the UK.Seaside town Morecambe in Lancashire saw activity shoot up by 70% between 2019 and 2022, while popular resort Bognor Regis in West Sussex surged by 40%.And...
The Independent

EU moving toward joint measures to face China COVID crisis

European Union nations are fine-tuning a coordinated response to China's COVID-19 crisis on Wednesday and are zeroing in on travel restrictions that would upset both Beijing and the global airline industry. China has already vehemently rejected travel restrictions that some EU nations have started to impose and has warned of “countermeasures” if such actions should be expanded in coming days.Yet on Wednesday, EU Commission spokesman Tim McPhie said that the “overwhelming majority of countries are in favor of” imposing testing of passengers from China prior to departure. The EU nations were seeking an official stance on the issue later...
The Independent

New Year’s Eve Qatar flight forced to return to Brisbane after passengers ‘spot something hanging from wing’

A Qatar Airways flight from Brisbane to Doha on New Year’s Eve was forced to return to its departure airport after passengers reportedly spotted something hanging from the wing.Flight QR899 left the Australian airport at 11pm on 31 December, bound for the Qatari capital.But data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows the 777-300 aircraft climb just 10,000ft before entering a holding pattern and landing back at Brisbane less than two hours later.Twitter account Flight Emergency said a man onboard reported that the reason for the return was “passengers noticed something hanging from the wing”. They claimed a “pilot came down...
The Independent

Indian tribal men invent wrist watch that runs anti-clockwise ‘in harmony with nature’

Two Indian men in the western state of Gujarat have invented a wrist watch that runs anti-clockwise, something they claim to be in “harmony with nature”, said a report.The watch, named the “tribal watch”, has been made by social activist Pradip Patel, 32, and his friend Bharat Patel, 30, reported the Indian Express.Pradip Patel told the outlet that the idea to create the watch came to him when he visited a friend two years ago and saw an old clock that runs anti-clockwise.“At my friend Vijaybhai Chaudhary’s house, I saw an old clock which runs in an anti-clockwise direction....
The Independent

Outrage as Qatar pays for Wales first minister’s ‘lavish’ five-star hotel stay

The Qatar government paid for Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford to stay in a luxury five-star hotel during his World Cup trip to the countryThe first minister, the economy minister – Vaughan Gething – and four officials were put up for three nights in the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Doha.The Welsh government was highly critical of Qatar’s human rights record prior to and during the World Cup.Qatar gained international condemnation over its treatment of women, LGBTQ+ people and migrants.However, Mr Drakeford said they had made the decision to attend to promote Wales and the country’s values on the world stage and...
The Independent

Third Russian man found dead in India under mysterious circumstances within a fortnight

A Russian engineer was found dead aboard a ship in his chamber at a port in an eastern Indian state on Tuesday, marking the third such mysterious deaths in a fortnight.Sergey Milyakov was the chief engineer on a ship anchored at the Paradip Port in the coastal state Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur.The Russian man was found dead inside his chamber around 4.30am, officials said.The cause behind the 51-year-old man’s death is not immediately clear. Officials have also not shared details of any injury marks.Milyakov was working on the vessel M B Aldnah, which was headed to Mumbai from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Port via...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy