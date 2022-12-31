ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

KRQE News 13

Suspect tied to murder will remain in juvenile detention

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A murder suspect is going to remain at the juvenile detention center on aggravated assault charges from another case. Serina Burks, 19, is in custody in connection to shooting at a security guard and other charges. She’s also one of four people charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy for the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Warrant out for Lotaburger murder accomplice

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is seeking a warrant to learn more about an armed robber charged with murdering a Blake’s Lotaburger employee. Ricky Eddie Martinez Jr. is accused of robbing the Blake’s Lotaburger in Española back in August and shooting employee Cypress Garcia in the chest. Before this, agents say Martinez was accused in […]
ESPANOLA, NM
YAHOO!

3rd suspect arrested in homicide case; 1 still at large

Jan. 2—A third suspect has been arrested related to the killing of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, whose body was discovered in December in the garage of a home in Lone Butte. Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies on Sunday arrested Michael Sweeney, 30, at a mobile home park in Santa Fe. Sweeney has been charged with an open count of murder as well as tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit both.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a child and severely injuring his father at River of Lights in 2021 will go to trial in late August. Sergio Almanza is accused of driving drunk on an ATV, hitting and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, and injuring his father while they were leaving the River of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Sheriff's deputies investigate a suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque. According to the sheriff's office, detectives responded to the 1600 block of McEwen Court southwest. Deputies say one person was found dead and foul play is suspected. Deputies say no suspects have been identified and the investigation...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

ABQ begins deadly 2023 with first homicide investigation launched

2022 appeared to be the deadliest year on record in Albuquerque, but 2023 may be looking to rival the previous year with a brand new homicide investigation started on New Year’s Day. According to the Albuquerque Journal, “Officers responded to reports of a man lying in the street shortly...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tired driver hits APD vehicle at Westside intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police unit was struck while waiting for a red light on the Westside Monday morning. The cruiser and a second vehicle stopped at the intersection of 98th and Bluewater when a third vehicle rear-ended them. No one was seriously injured but the officer was taken to the hospital with back […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

High school campuses hit by burglary, vandalism

Enraged by more senseless incidents of vandalism at two of its campuses, Rio Rancho Public Schools is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the offenders’ arrest and conviction or other appropriate discipline by the courts or juvenile authorities. Cleveland High School experienced the first damage over New...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Coors and Central Sunday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the vehicle was going north on Coors, just north of Central when a pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk to cross Coors and was struck. Police say the pedestrian was attempting to cross in an area […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
orangeandbluepress.com

1-Year-Old Daughter Drowned to Death; Father Enters Plea Deal

A New Mexico father who allegedly left his 1-year-old daughter in a bathtub and buried her body in a backyard has reportedly entered a plea deal says True Crime Daily. Drowning Death Of One-Year-Old Daughter – Father Enters Plea Deal. A man who allegedly left his 1-year-old child in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police investigating homicide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a homicide near Rufina St. and Siler Rd. Police say around 12:30 a.m. on December 30, officers were dispatched to the area for reports of a shooting. SFPD says when officers arrived they found a 55-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. They say […]
SANTA FE, NM
krwg.org

AG Balderas says teen's death in Albuquerque standoff was avoidable

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor says a teenage boy’s death in an Albuquerque house fire, which broke out after authorities tried to arrest a man inside, could have been avoided. Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Friday, a day before he leaves office, the results...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Santa Fe police investigate fatal shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police are investigating after one person was found dead after a shooting early Friday morning. Santa Fe police say they were called to Rufina Street and Siler Road to investigate a shooting just after midnight on Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – David Knotts, 52, the man accused of killing his roommate 37-year-old Alexander Renner and rolling him up in a carpet was in court Friday for his arraignment. A Crime Stoppers tip led police to Knotts’ home near Tramway and Montgomery in September. That’s where police say they found Renner’s body partially decomposed, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

