Jan. 2—A third suspect has been arrested related to the killing of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, whose body was discovered in December in the garage of a home in Lone Butte. Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies on Sunday arrested Michael Sweeney, 30, at a mobile home park in Santa Fe. Sweeney has been charged with an open count of murder as well as tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit both.

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO