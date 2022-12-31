Read full article on original website
Suspect tied to murder will remain in juvenile detention
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A murder suspect is going to remain at the juvenile detention center on aggravated assault charges from another case. Serina Burks, 19, is in custody in connection to shooting at a security guard and other charges. She’s also one of four people charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy for the […]
Warrant out for Lotaburger murder accomplice
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is seeking a warrant to learn more about an armed robber charged with murdering a Blake’s Lotaburger employee. Ricky Eddie Martinez Jr. is accused of robbing the Blake’s Lotaburger in Española back in August and shooting employee Cypress Garcia in the chest. Before this, agents say Martinez was accused in […]
YAHOO!
3rd suspect arrested in homicide case; 1 still at large
Jan. 2—A third suspect has been arrested related to the killing of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, whose body was discovered in December in the garage of a home in Lone Butte. Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies on Sunday arrested Michael Sweeney, 30, at a mobile home park in Santa Fe. Sweeney has been charged with an open count of murder as well as tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit both.
Trial set for River of Lights drunk driving suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a child and severely injuring his father at River of Lights in 2021 will go to trial in late August. Sergio Almanza is accused of driving drunk on an ATV, hitting and killing 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya, and injuring his father while they were leaving the River of […]
KOAT 7
Sheriff's deputies investigate a suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque. According to the sheriff's office, detectives responded to the 1600 block of McEwen Court southwest. Deputies say one person was found dead and foul play is suspected. Deputies say no suspects have been identified and the investigation...
pinonpost.com
ABQ begins deadly 2023 with first homicide investigation launched
2022 appeared to be the deadliest year on record in Albuquerque, but 2023 may be looking to rival the previous year with a brand new homicide investigation started on New Year’s Day. According to the Albuquerque Journal, “Officers responded to reports of a man lying in the street shortly...
Tired driver hits APD vehicle at Westside intersection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police unit was struck while waiting for a red light on the Westside Monday morning. The cruiser and a second vehicle stopped at the intersection of 98th and Bluewater when a third vehicle rear-ended them. No one was seriously injured but the officer was taken to the hospital with back […]
Albuquerque police begin first homicide investigation of 2023
Limited details are available at this time.
rrobserver.com
High school campuses hit by burglary, vandalism
Enraged by more senseless incidents of vandalism at two of its campuses, Rio Rancho Public Schools is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the offenders’ arrest and conviction or other appropriate discipline by the courts or juvenile authorities. Cleveland High School experienced the first damage over New...
One person in critical condition after crash in Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Coors and Central Sunday night. The Albuquerque Police Department says the vehicle was going north on Coors, just north of Central when a pedestrian stepped off the sidewalk to cross Coors and was struck. Police say the pedestrian was attempting to cross in an area […]
orangeandbluepress.com
1-Year-Old Daughter Drowned to Death; Father Enters Plea Deal
A New Mexico father who allegedly left his 1-year-old daughter in a bathtub and buried her body in a backyard has reportedly entered a plea deal says True Crime Daily. Drowning Death Of One-Year-Old Daughter – Father Enters Plea Deal. A man who allegedly left his 1-year-old child in...
VIDEO: Old Town businesses vandalized, burglarized on New Year’s morning
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This was not the way ‘Happy Hiker’ in Old Town was hoping to ring in the new year. Video shows a suspect breaking into the shop around 4:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. “He rushed behind my counter and just stole my drawer which had like $2 in it,” Nathan Cowan, the […]
Santa Fe Police investigating homicide
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a homicide near Rufina St. and Siler Rd. Police say around 12:30 a.m. on December 30, officers were dispatched to the area for reports of a shooting. SFPD says when officers arrived they found a 55-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. They say […]
krwg.org
AG Balderas says teen's death in Albuquerque standoff was avoidable
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor says a teenage boy’s death in an Albuquerque house fire, which broke out after authorities tried to arrest a man inside, could have been avoided. Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Friday, a day before he leaves office, the results...
KRQE News 13
APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque
Man sentenced for manslaughter, assault charges connected to fatal Albuquerque shooting
Patrick Romero was sentenced Friday morning
KOAT 7
Santa Fe police investigate fatal shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police are investigating after one person was found dead after a shooting early Friday morning. Santa Fe police say they were called to Rufina Street and Siler Road to investigate a shooting just after midnight on Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
Albuquerque man makes plea in deadly shooting case
There is no word on when the accused man will be back in court.
Albuquerque man accused of killing his roommate pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – David Knotts, 52, the man accused of killing his roommate 37-year-old Alexander Renner and rolling him up in a carpet was in court Friday for his arraignment. A Crime Stoppers tip led police to Knotts’ home near Tramway and Montgomery in September. That’s where police say they found Renner’s body partially decomposed, […]
Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
