KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his bike on the H-3 Freeway, Monday afternoon. According to crash investigators, the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on the H-3 when, about 3/4 of a mile prior to the Mokapu Boulevard off ramp, he failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway, fell off the bike, and careened into a guardrail.

KANEOHE, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO