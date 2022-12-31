ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police searching for 2 suspects in violent home invasion in Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects involved in a violent home invasion in Manoa. Authorities said two men broke into a home and tried to steal some items at around 4 a.m. Monday. Police said they then reportedly assaulted the people who live in the home...
HONOLULU, HI
YAHOO!

Man, 21, charged with assault against police officer

Jan. 4—An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against a 21-year-old man today, charging him with assault after he allegedly drove a stolen rental vehicle toward a Honolulu police officer in Waianae. Travis K. Key was charged with assault against a law enforcement officer in the first-degree, unauthorized control...
WAIANAE, HI
YAHOO!

Suspect in Ewa double homicide wants statements suppressed

Jan. 3—A 24-year-old Ewa Beach man charged with first-degree murder in the 2020 deaths of his 23-year-old girlfriend and 6-month-old son is trying to prevent potentially damaging statements he allegedly made in a hospital emergency room from being used against him at trial. A 24-year-old Ewa Beach man charged...
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street. The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene. Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street. Police said...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Speed appears to be a factor in H-3 Freeway critical motorcycle crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist in his 50s was critically injured Monday afternoon in a crash on the H-3 Freeway eastbound. Honolulu EMS said they responded to the crash about 12:55 p.m. in the Kailua area. Police investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Pedestrian struck, killed crossing street in Kailua; 1st deadly crash of 2023

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman was struck and killed by a car in Kailua, early Monday morning, marking the first deadly crash on Oahu in 2023. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Keolu Drive. According to crash investigators, the victim was attempting to cross the street in a marked crosswalk when she was struck by a car heading east on Keolu Drive.
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Man wounded by gunshot in Kalihi overnight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said a male was treated for a gunshot wound Thursday night just before 11 p.m. The incident happened near Waipa Lane, in the Liliha area. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Motorcyclist, 50, in critical condition following crash on H-3 near Kaneohe | UPDATE

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his bike on the H-3 Freeway, Monday afternoon. According to crash investigators, the motorcyclist was speeding eastbound on the H-3 when, about 3/4 of a mile prior to the Mokapu Boulevard off ramp, he failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway, fell off the bike, and careened into a guardrail.
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD charges juvenile suspect accused of firing round during Waikiki robbery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police charged Wednesday a juvenile suspect after he allegedly discharged a gun during a robbery. Officials said the 17-year-old boy suspect was charged with first-degree robbery, reckless endangering, terroristic threatening and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The incident happened about 6:15 a.m....
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in the killings of 4 Idaho students has been arrested in Pennsylvania

1 dead, 3 seriously injured after retaining wall collapses at home in Kailua. HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services responded around noon to reports of a collapsed retaining wall, approximately 15 feet in height, on Akiikii Place with possible people buried in debris. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii...
KAILUA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy