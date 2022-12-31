ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Much of the Idaho murders remains a mystery after arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger

By Josh Marcus
 4 days ago

The community of Moscow, Idaho, experienced a measure of relief on Friday amid news that Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested and charged with homicide in connection to the murder of four University of Idaho students last month in the small college town.

As the Washington State University criminology graduate student awaits extradition from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested early Friday morning, Idaho police said they are still seeking information about the 28-year-old and his alleged connections to the brutal killings.

“These tragic murders took four vibrant lives from our community. Nothing we can do can bring them back,” Idaho State Police colonel Kedrick Wills said on Friday during a press conference , but called the upcoming criminal prosecution of Mr Kohberger a major step forward.

“This is not an ending, but rather a new beginning,” Colonel Wills added.

Among the charges levied against Mr Kohberger is burglary, suggesting he may not have known the four victims of the murders: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The 28-year-old’s relationship, or lack thereof, with the suspects is just one of the enduring mysteries in this case.

Did Bryan Kohberger know the victims?

Police have kept many details about Mr Kohberger under wraps.

During a press conference on Friday from Moscow, officials explained that because the 28-year-old is now part of a criminal prosecution, investigators are limited by law from discussing much about the case in public and that the public should instead rely on the court record going forward for new information.

Where is the murder weapon?

During their arrest of Mr Kohberger , police found a car matching the description of a white Hyundai seen near the scene of the murders in Idaho.

Despite this potential link, they have not yet located a murder weapon.

What was the motive for the Idaho murders?

This is another detail that either has not been determined or disclosed with the public.

Idaho police have not shared any information pertaining to Mr Kohberger’s relationship to his alleged victims, nor any potential motive for his alleged homicides.

The Independent

The Independent

