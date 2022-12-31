ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

247Sports

Rutgers upsets No.1-ranked Purdue on the road

Rutgers marched into Mackey Arena tonight to face No.1-ranked Purdue. The Scarlet Knights played an outstanding first half that saw them build a 10-point lead, but things got tight down the stretch. That did not deter Rutgers from coming away with a 65-64 win thanks to a three-pointer from Cam Spencer in the final 10 seconds. The win moves Rutgers to 10-4 on the season and 2-1 in Big Ten play and marks the second straight season the Scarlet Knights defeated a No.1-ranked Purdue team in dramatic fashion.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball win over Purdue

Rutgers pulled off a big win on Monday with a 65-64 defeat of No.1-ranked Purdue. The win pushed Rutgers to 10-4 on the season and dropped Purdue to 13-1. The win also came on the road inside Mackey Arena which is a tough venue for teams to play. Prior to falling to Rutgers, the Boilermakers had already defeated Duke, Gonzaga, Marquette, Minnesota, West Virginia and Nebraska. However, Purdue could not get by Rutgers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Three-star big man William Patterson talks recruitment

THE BRONX, New York – Three-star big man William Patterson is starting to think about commitments midway through his senior year. The 7-foot-2, 220-pound big man out of Hillside (N.J.) The Patrick School is hearing the most from Syracuse, Howard, TCU, Oklahoma State, and Rutgers. “I would say I’m...
HILLSIDE, NJ
americanhistorycentral.com

George Washington's Retreat Through New Jersey in 1776

Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
TRENTON, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death on New Year’s Day in Newark

A man died Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times in Newark, authorities said. Officers were called to the 100 block of Rose Terrace at 7:51 a.m. and found Keith Holland, 45, of Newark, with gunshot wounds, authorities said. Holland was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:14 a.m.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Jumper Takes Fatal Leap New Year's Day In Newark

A male leapt to his death from a building in Newark on New Year's Day, authorities said. The man was found unresponsive after jumping from a building on Rowland Street near Bloomfield Avenue around 7:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The man was...
NEWARK, NJ
philanthropynewsdigest.org

New Jersey City University receives $5 million estate gift

New Jersey City University (NJCU) has announced a $5 million legacy gift and an additional $500,000 commitment from legislative counsellor and jurist Adib Murshed of Zabid. The largest estate gift in NJCU history will support the university’s largest area of need, as determined by NJCU, while the pledge will support the NJCU Fund and student travel experiences. The Monseigneur of Zabid, through his work as a diplomat and jurist with the Jerusalemite Ascendancy, is a legacy donor for numerous organizations including the British Youth Council, the Center for Individual Rights, the Cato Institute, and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey

The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
MILLBURN, NJ
247Sports

247Sports

