Photos: Barbara Walters through the years

Elephant poop, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt: Dressing the 'Babylon' cast has ups and downs
Mary Zophres needed to create 7,000 costumes for the 1920s-set 'Babylon.' And yet, flapper dresses were nowhere to be seen.
'The Simpsons' team mourns music editor Chris Ledesma: 'A sweet man who loved his job'
The producers and creatives of "The Simpsons" paid tribute to long-serving music editor Chris Ledesma, who died at age 64.
Chris Rock to Bro V. Wade: 5 Comedy specials and events we're excited about in 2023
In the spirit of the new year, it's only right that we dive into some bullet points that are already getting us pumped for more comedy this year.
