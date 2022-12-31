Read full article on original website
foodsafetynews.com
Policy brief covers border rejections due to food safety
An inability of some countries to meet food safety standards of other nations and the associated border rejections contribute to food loss and waste, according to an expert policy brief. The G20 is a forum of 19 countries and the European Union that address economic issues. It has a role...
CNBC
China turns to lemons, peaches and traditional medicine in wake of Covid wave
Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country's relaxation of strict Covid rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus. Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.
foodsafetynews.com
Scientists expose the scale of mycotoxins in wheat problem
Researchers have assessed the mycotoxin threat in European wheat and how it is changing. Fusarium mycotoxins were discovered in every European country. A study by scientists from the University of Bath and the University of Exeter looked at Fusarium head blight (FHB) from 2010 to 2019. Findings were published in the journal Nature Food.
pharmtech.com
Packaging Formats Evolve
Manufacturers automate production lines and increase the use of third-party providers. The pharmaceutical industry registered $800 million in sales in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a 7.6% compound annual growth rate through 2026, according to Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Trends Shaping the Future, a report published in March 2022 by PMMI Business Intelligence, a division of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (1).
Medagadget.com
The Disposable Incontinence Products Market to grow on the back of on-demand healthcare, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6%
Disposable Incontinence Products Market witnessed a CAGR of 4.1% between 2014 and 2021. The same Global Disposable Incontinence Products Market is expected to have a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2024. In 2022, the Global Disposable Incontinence Products Market size was US$ 11,197.4 million, which is projected to reach US$ 12,250.8 million by the year 2024. The rise in the prevalence of renal diseases and nephrological injuries, technological advancements in the materials used for disposable products and catheters, and increased awareness regarding care and hygiene are among the major factor driving the growth of this market.
takeitcool.com
India Poultry Management Market Size to Grow at a Steady Pace in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘India Poultry Management Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the India poultry management market, assessing the market on the basis of its components like segment, category, and major regions. The report studies the latest...
foodsafetynews.com
Recent data shows Salmonella and E. coli infections rose in Europe in 2021
Salmonella, E. coli, and Yersinia infections all went up in 2021, according to new data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). A previous article covered statistics for Hepatitis A, Campylobacter, and Listeria. Thirty countries reported 61,236 salmonellosis cases, of which 60,494 were laboratory-confirmed in 2021. This...
foodsafetynews.com
BRF agrees on leniency package with Brazilian authorities
BRF S.A. has signed a leniency agreement with Brazilian authorities related to two investigations that came to light in 2017 and 2018. The deal with the Controladoria-Geral da União (CGU) and Advocacia-Geral da União (AGU) was made in late December 2022 and covers Operation Carne Fraca (Weak Flesh) and Operation Trapaça, (Cheating) which were led by Brazil’s federal police.
beefmagazine.com
Major beef exporters and importers in 2023
Global beef production is forecast to decrease slightly in 2023. Beef production decreases in the U.S. and European Union will more than offset increasing beef production in Australia and modest increases in Mexico and India. Changes in beef production and consumption will impact global beef exports and imports in the coming year.
foodsafetynews.com
Sweden was also affected by illnesses linked to Cape Verde
Sweden has become the latest country to report Shigella infections in people who had been to Cape Verde. Shigella patients have also been found in the Netherlands, Denmark, France, Germany, Portugal, and the United Kingdom. From November 2021 to October 2022, 55 shigellosis cases were recorded. From mid-November, an increase...
