Disposable Incontinence Products Market witnessed a CAGR of 4.1% between 2014 and 2021. The same Global Disposable Incontinence Products Market is expected to have a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2024. In 2022, the Global Disposable Incontinence Products Market size was US$ 11,197.4 million, which is projected to reach US$ 12,250.8 million by the year 2024. The rise in the prevalence of renal diseases and nephrological injuries, technological advancements in the materials used for disposable products and catheters, and increased awareness regarding care and hygiene are among the major factor driving the growth of this market.

14 DAYS AGO