friars.com
Men's Basketball Game Notes Vs. No. 4/5 Connecticut
Friars To Host No. 4/5 UConn On Wednesday: The Friars will play No. 4/5 UConn on Wednesday, January 4 at 8:30 p.m. on FS1. It will mark the first time the Huskies have played at Amica Mutual Pavilion since January 31, 2013 when UConn earned an 82-79 win in overtime. Providence holds a 30-45 mark all-time versus Connecticut. The Friars have posted a 15-17 mark all-time versus UConn in Providence, a 12-25 record versus the Huskies at UConn and a 3-3 mark on neutral courts. The Huskies are one of the Friars' oldest New England rivals with the first match up on January 21, 1928 when UConn won, 29-21, in Storrs. In the last matchup in Providence, the Friars earned a 70-59 win on February 10, 2021 at Alumni Hall on the PC Campus. In the only meeting last season, the Friars earned a 57-53 win in Hartford on December 18, 2021.
friars.com
Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. No. 25 Creighton
GAME NOTES (PDF) | WATCH LIVE | LIVE STATS. FRIARS COMPLETE FOUR-GAME ROAD STRETCH AT CREIGHTON... Providence College will complete a four-game road stretch at No. 25 Creighton on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The game will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. (ET) at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Neb. FRIARS FINISH NON-CONFERENCE...
Tiverton, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
NBC Sports
2023 Winter Classic weather: Latest forecast, ice conditions at Fenway Park
BOSTON -- Staging any outdoor NHL game is a challenge because you never know what kind of conditions Mother Nature is going to throw at you. The 2023 Winter Classic is shaping up to be an interesting event from a weather perspective. Normally, it would be pretty cold and windy...
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island’s Men of the Year: The Showmen
These three men are the embodiment of the saying, “the show must go on.”. Maybe no industry has felt the long-term impacts of the pandemic more than the theatre industry. Theatres across the globe have been devastated. New York’s Broadway has been economically pounded. Some of the best-known and most successful plays have been forced to close.
rimonthly.com
27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January
1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
ABC6.com
ABC 6 celebrates 60 years on-air in Southern New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At the stroke of midnight, January 1st, 1963, WTEV channel 6 signed on the air for the first time to fully serve ABC network programming to Providence, Fall River, New Bedford, Cape Cod and the Islands. In 1963, the studio was located at County and...
Brett Smiley takes over as Providence mayor
The capital city's 39th mayor has a series of celebratory events planned throughout his first day.
Smiley picks four new Providence School Board members
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On his second day in office, Mayor Brett Smiley appointed four new members to fill vacancies on the Providence School Board. Smiley submitted the names of Toni Akin, George Matouk, Carolina Roberts-Santana and Erlin Rogel to the Providence City Council, which must approve or reject the appointments. The four new appointees […]
fallriverreporter.com
Near end of 2022, police arrested three from Massachusetts, New York, recovered thousands, in nationwide grandparent scam
With grandparent scams more prevalent than ever, authorities in Massachusetts broke up an alleged scam ring near the end of 2022. Here is a revisit of that investigation. These cons scare the elderly by saying an urgent emergency has happened to their child or grandchild, or that they are holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
WCVB
Massachusetts referee recovering after being punched by student-athlete in Cohasset
COHASSET, Mass. — A referee is recovering after police say he was punched by a high school basketball player in Cohasset, Massachusetts. The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday during a game between Boston's Excel High School and Cohasset High School. "(The referee) was punched in the face....
Providence bakery closes after nearly 100 years
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people lined up outside Wayland Bakery in Providence for the final time Saturday. The bakery was in business nearly 100 years, first opening in 1928. Customers 12 News spoke with say it’s a big loss for the community, and were hoping to get one more taste of their famous desserts […]
rinewstoday.com
In the news… for January 1, 2023
Robert Davis steps down as chair of I-195 Commission. Providence and Kent Counties are both now in HIGH COVID risk as of Dec. 30. Westerly, RI has been reclassified as urban, from rural, by the US Census, joining Charlestown and Providence with the urban designation. The new COVID variant –...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
GoLocalProv
Man Shot Leaving Party in Providence
A man was shot leaving a party in Providence overnight, according to police. Shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning, police officers were flagged down on Broad Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim — a male in his 20s — told police he had been shot in...
whatsupnewp.com
Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
universalhub.com
Boston in 2022: Murders
Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
ABC6.com
State police investigating fatal crash
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police say a crash early Saturday morning that took the life of a 43-year-old man. Officials say they responded to Route 95 North south of Kingstown Road at 11:47 a.m. Witnesses on scene said the driver began to drive erratically before striking...
