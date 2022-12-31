ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

X-Raid: Second-ranked Huskies take unbeaten record into No. 22 Xavier

By Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26UAkE_0jzKy56P00
UConn's Jordan Hawkins (24) shoots in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

If one ever wondered what ideologies and beliefs coach Dan Hurley holds dear for his UConn men’s basketball team, all they’d have to do is look at the four phrases adorning the walls of the team’s practice court in the Werth Family Center in Storrs.

The “core principles” as Hurley called them are: mindful communication, consistent improvement, relentless competitive effort and strength in the pack.

"We just try to live those in every aspect of what we do in the program on a daily basis," Hurley said. "If we just take care of those four things, the success will follow."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Juhász in a good place as No. 5 UConn visits Butler

Dorka Juhász has had an interesting journey from her hometown of Pecs, Hungary, to the United States and Columbus, Ohio, and now to Storrs as she plays her second season with the UConn women’s basketball team. So to hear her say “I’m back” after one of her best...
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

UConn drops to fourth in Associated Press top 25 poll

The UConn men’s basketball team finished last week by suffering its first loss of the season. That coincided with the team’s first drop in the Associated Press’ top 25 poll of the year. But there’s a silver lining for the Huskies: they’re still in the top five....
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Million-dollar Connecticut homes rebuilt with disaster aid

Amid revelations about Connecticut’s dispersal of Superstorm Sandy disaster relief funds to wealthy homeowners a decade ago and concerns about what some advocates see as a misuse of federal aid, the state’s former housing commissioner says the state simply adhered to federal guidelines for administering the program. “Connecticut...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
8K+
Followers
243
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy