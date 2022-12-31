X-Raid: Second-ranked Huskies take unbeaten record into No. 22 Xavier

UConn's Jordan Hawkins (24) shoots in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

If one ever wondered what ideologies and beliefs coach Dan Hurley holds dear for his UConn men’s basketball team, all they’d have to do is look at the four phrases adorning the walls of the team’s practice court in the Werth Family Center in Storrs.

The “core principles” as Hurley called them are: mindful communication, consistent improvement, relentless competitive effort and strength in the pack.

"We just try to live those in every aspect of what we do in the program on a daily basis," Hurley said. "If we just take care of those four things, the success will follow."