UConn's Nika Muhl (10), Ayanna Patterson (34) and teammates celebrate a win over Creighton in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson) John Peterson

STORRS — A sellout crowd made its way to D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska on Wednesday to get a look at the eighth-ranked UConn women’s basketball team.

About an hour before the opening tip for their game against Creighton, the Huskies — they of the 11 national championships, 21 NCAA Final Four appearances including the last 14, and three decades of conference dominance — took the floor.

All seven of them.