Great day to be a Marine: Marinette girls shut down Maroons for M&M Game victory

MARINETTE—The Marinette girls basketball team spun a defensive gem and snapped a six-game losing skid to their rivals from across the Interstate Bridge, as the Marines toppled Menominee 54-33 in this year’s edition of the M&M Game on Friday.

Friday’s victory is Marinette’s first over Menominee since the 2014 season. The Marines went 7-1 in December and enter 2023 riding a five-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Menominee’s loss is its second consecutive defeat and the third out of its last four games.

Fresh off limiting Northland Pines to 14 points, the Marines (5-1 North Eastern Conference, 9-3 overall) put the clamps on Menominee’s offense, limiting the Maroons to single digit scoring figures in the first three quarters.

“We knew how aggressive Marinette is defensively and we played right into their hands in the first half,” Menominee coach Lucas Chouinard said. “We didn’t make the best decisions when we found ourselves in those situations. They were getting into the lane, getting deflections and they were successful.”

Riley Kieffer poured in the first four points of the night, giving Marinette a lead that it would never relinquish.

Hanna Drifka knocked down a 3-pointer to cut Menominee’s deficit to one, while Rylee Hansen and Anna Axtell traded baskets as Marinette nursed a 6-5 lead.

Chloe Seymour drilled back-to-back jumpers to increase Marinette’s advantage to five before Axtell converted a free throw in the waning seconds of the first quarter to make it a 10-6 affair.

Menominee (2-5) kept matters close early in the second quarter, with three points from Axtell coupled with free throws by Drifka and Kamryn Olson keeping the Maroons within three.

Marinette closed out the first half on a 4-0 run thanks to a second-chance jumper from Kaya Bodam and a layup by Bry Torrko to seize a 20-13 advantage at halftime.

“There were a lot of emotions going into this game. Both teams were feeling each other out in the first half. Both teams turned in a good defensive effort and we weren’t able to get into a flow offensively,” Marinette coach Zac Barker said. “Our defense played pretty well in the first half, but we weren’t creating enough scoring opportunities, which is something we were able to do in the second half. That’s when we were able to put some points up.”

The Marines began to pull away in the third quarter on the strength of their long-range shooting, with triples from Seymour and Kieffer giving Marinette a 35-18 cushion entering the fourth quarter.

“Once we had some outside shots falling and our transition game started working, we were able to put the ball through the hoop. Bry played great on offense at handling Menominee’s traps and she dished out some great passes and some great assists. Both teams were able to do some nice things, but we were just able to go on some bigger runs,” Barker said.

Kieffer dropped a game-high 22 points, eight of them coming in the fourth quarter, as the Marines outscored Menominee by a 19-15 margin.

“When shooter are hot, we can’t help so much on weak-side anymore. We needed to stay attached to her and we lost focus at that,” Chouinard said of Kieffer. “We can’t be afraid to shoot the ball either. I told the girls that we can’t score unless they shoot, so when we have wide-open shots, we have to take them. We passed up way too many opportunities tonight.”

Menominee’s offense put on its best showing in the fourth quarter, with Drifka chipping in eight points while Axtell added four.

“We have a gritty group of fighters. Even when they’re down at the end, they fought and as a coach, that’s all you can ask for,” Chouinard said. “Defensively, our effort needs to be more focused. We can’t leave shooters wide open. Once we shore up a few of those things, I like where this team can go.”

Friday’s game marked Hansen’s return for Marinette after missing the Northland Pines game, and Barker credited her for energizing the Marines’ on defense.

“Rylee is the heartbeat of our defense. We have a lot of girls that play very well defensively, but when Rylee is out on the court, you see a different energy,” he said. “She allows everyone else to do their jobs and carries our team on the defensive end.”

Axtell paced Menominee with 15 points. Drifka was hot on her heels with a 13-point outing, while Olson and Haley Bouty each tacked on two.

Seymour backed up Kieffer’s big night with nine points. Bodam added six, Madison Kunick chipped in five, while Torrko, Hansen and Olivia Hanson all finished with four.

The Marines will shoot for their sixth straight win on Tuesday, when Marinette travels to Denmark (2-4 NEC, 3-6 overall) for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

Menominee aims to get back into the win column when the Maroons venture to North Central 1-4) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Menominee defeated the Jets 48-25 at home on Dec. 19.

Marinette 54, Menominee 33

Marinette 10 10 15 19—54

Menominee 6 7 5 15—33

Marinette: Kieffer 22, Seymour 9, Bodam 6, Kunick 5, Hansen 4, Hanson 4, Torrko 4; FTs: 6-7

Menominee: Axtell 15, Drifka 13, Bouty 2, Olson 2, Ava Chouinard 1; FTs: 8-17

