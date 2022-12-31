Read full article on original website
Related
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
Roku Announces Launch of Roku Select and Plus Series TVs
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- (CES) – Today, Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. *, announced the launch of Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs. These Roku-branded HD and 4K TVs are the first ever to be both designed and made by Roku, underlining the company’s commitment to delivering a best-in-class streaming experience at an accessible price. Roku Select and Plus Series TVs, as well as a new Roku TV Wireless Soundbar, will be available in the U.S. in spring 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005098/en/ Roku-branded TVs (Photo: Business Wire)
Enough with the year-in-review app alerts: here are the online habits I really want to track in 2023
Over the last few weeks a particularly pernicious form of alert has been clogging up our phones. It is the beast with many heads – all of which are designed to attack me specifically – morphing into different shapes and appearing in the least expected of places. It is the year in review: the content sent out by our favourite and least favourite apps to confirm how much we have depended on them in the past 12 months; how much we are tethered to them like sad puppies waiting for treats (notifications) from our masters.
