Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Related
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
Dodgers News: Vin Scully's Home Sells for $14 Million
Learn about the broadcaster’s estate as it was recently sold to new owners.
Angels News: Insider Reveals Two Buyers Looking to Purchase Halos
Will Carroll reports that several groups are interested in purchasing the Angels and could fall back on the Diamondbacks as a Plan B.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Gleyber Torres trade rumors: DJ LeMahieu making Torres a necessity
The New York Yankees have a myriad of different alignments they can build in the infield this upcoming season, but one way or another, someone needs to be traded, given the money allocated toward big contracts. Notably, Josh Donaldson is set to earn $21 million, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa $6 million...
Yardbarker
Yankees are an attractive destination for Japanese star slugger in 2025
The Yankees aren’t always the most active team when it comes to signing players from the Nippon Baseball League, but when they have, it’s usually turned out extremely well. Hideki Matsui and Masahiro Tanaka were postseason heroes and beloved Yankees that were a massive part of many postseason...
Yardbarker
Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some work to do. After an American League East last-place 78-84 finish in 2022, the Red Sox have nowhere to go but up. Boston has made some intriguing moves so far this offseason, but there still is plenty of time to go before it takes the field in 2023.
Yardbarker
The Yankees Made A Quiet Move To End 2022
The last day of 2022 brought some good news for outfielder Willie Calhoun. The New York Yankees took a chance on him on a non-roster deal, with an invitation to spring training. “The Yankees have agreed to a non-roster deal with OF Willie Calhoun, per source. Calhoun will be in...
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move struggling outfielder before spring training
The New York Yankees are extremely close to the third luxury tax threshold at $293 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner desperately wants to stay below that number, and with the team currently projected to have $290 million in active total payroll, we should expect a few trades to offload bloated contracts in the near future.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Analyst Reveals Update That Will Have Fans Seething
The Boston Red Sox have not had an ideal offseason. The goal was to try and retain star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, though that did not work out as the veteran bolted for the San Diego Padres, signing an 11-year, $280 million contract. The Red Sox also lost two starting pitchers...
Yardbarker
Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter
Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
Yardbarker
MLB Writer Predicts the Boys in Blue to Win It All in 2023
We're in 2023 now so it's time to leave the past behind and start looking to the future. Yeah the disappointing NLDS loss happened, but the Dodgers aren't expected to make backward progress after losing Trea and Justin Turner, and Tyler Anderson. Instead, the team picked right back up where...
Yardbarker
Where Does Nico Hoerner Fit In With Dansby Swanson Joining The Cubs?
Nico Hoerner saw his first full season at shortstop with the Chicago Cubs during the 2022 MLB season. While 2022 was his fourth season playing in the majors, it was 2022 when fans saw the full extent of his talent. However, the Cubs felt it was best to sign free...
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to All-Star Starting Pitcher
The Angels are still in the market for more starting pitching, and MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote on Thursday the Halos were in on Nathan Eovaldi before he ultimately decided to sign with the Rangers. According to Heyman, some executives are frustrated that "California wasn't viewed as a destination by many players." Texas, of course, has no state income tax, so a California team would have to seriously outbid the Rangers to match the actual dollars going into a player's wallet.
Yardbarker
The Astros Headline An Initial 2023 List
In professional sports and leagues, the power rankings represent an unofficial way to determine the hottest teams in the circuit. This is also true for MLB: the power rankings combine season-long performance with recent play to offer an updated ranking and a better idea of who’s hot and who’s not.
Yardbarker
The Guardians Are Set For A Big Event This Month
A new year is upon us, which means that soon, baseball season will get underway. In the meantime, there are still plenty of things to be excited about. We may not have baseball just yet, but it’ll be here before we know it. And to celebrate the upcoming season,...
Three teams are reportedly interested in free-agent infielder Yu Chang
Free agent infielder Yu Chang is reportedly drawing interest from three big league teams (h/t to CPBL Stats). Chang, 27, suited up for four teams last year, making appearances for the Guardians, Red Sox, Pirates and Rays. He slashed a combined .208/.289/.315 with four home runs over 190 plate appearances,...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Entr’acte
As the Mets and the rest of the baseball world waits for a conclusion to the Carlos Correa Saga, they want you to know that they’ve liked Kodai Senga for a while, especially his forkball. Look, I can’t tell you much, but I can tell you that Carlos Correa...
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”
Yardbarker
Underlying Stats Forecast Breakout Season For Royals Infielder
The Kansas City Royals have Bobby Witt Jr., universally regarded as one of MLB’s best young players. They also have a budding ace in Brady Singer and other exciting young players, such as MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto. Their best hitter, however, might not be one of those or...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Hints At A Reunion With A Key Free Agent
The calendar has shifted to 2023, which means that spring training is right around the corner. Next month, pitchers and catchers will report to spring training as we get prepared for another season of baseball. Free agency is still taking place as of now, and there are a few key...
Comments / 0