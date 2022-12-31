ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Foggy forecast as another front moves in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front will be moving toward our area on Wednesday this will turn the winds around to the SSW which will bring the possibility of sea fog back our way on Wednesday morning. This fog could get quite thick in places around sunrise which could limit visibilities once again for your morning commute. It may linger a while as well.
A warm and humid Tuesday, but a change is coming

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We tied a record high at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Monday, climbing to 84 degrees. Our warm afternoons continue through Wednesday, but we’re getting a break from the morning fog, even with the humidity high with dew points in the 60s. We’re tracking a cold...
More morning fog and a warm week to start 2023!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Areas of fog greet the first morning of the new year and could develop Monday, too. Sunday stays cloudy after the fog lifts, but we’re mainly dry across the Suncoast. We are tracking a cold front that will bring changes to our weather pattern by the end of the week. Strong thunderstorms will hit the northern Gulf states during the week. Whatever is left of the front comes through the Suncoast late Thursday, but there may not be much moisture left for us. But it will bring cooler and drier air back to us for Friday and the coming weekend. Low temps will dip to the 40s and 50s by the weekend and high temps only 60s and low 70s. Dew points will drop back to the 40s and 50s, which will put an end to our fog potential for a few days.
Manatee County crews working on emergency repairs to water lines

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Utility crews are working with contractors to repair a leaking pipe in a main transmission line. This line is near the county’s water treatment plant. During the work, residents may experience discolored water and lower-than-normal water pressure. It is important to note that discolored water is still safe to drink.
Crash shuts down southbound I-75 for several hours in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — All lanes along southbound Interstate 75 in Bradenton were shut down for several hours following an early Tuesday crash. Reports of the crash came in just after 6 a.m. along I-75 just south of the Trooper J.D. Young Memorial Bridge. All lanes were temporarily blocked as a result, rendering traffic to a standstill for a time.
Some Lakewood Ranch residents to see discolored water from main break

Manatee County issued a release Saturday morning saying that some residents, and especially those north of the Manatee River, will be experiencing discolored water as Manatee County Utilities works to repair a leak in a major transmission line. The leak is near the county's water treatment plant at Lake Manatee,...
Boats Damaged By Hurricane Ian Up For Auction

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of boats damaged by hurricane Ian are accumulating in a salvage yard in Charlotte County. These boats are now up for auction. People lined up Friday along Burnt Store Road to see what they might find. The boats will be displayed online and along...
2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
Motorcyclist killed in DeSoto crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 71-year-old Ohio man was killed in DeSoto County Jan. 2 when his motorcycle hit a truck head-on on Kings Highway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling north in a right-hand curve on Kings Highway, north of SW Fort Winder...
Pedestrian killed in Lockwood Ridge Road crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of a car on Lockwood Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan was northbound on Lockwood Ridge Road in the left lane, approaching the intersection of 57th Avenue East at about 9:10 a.m.
Venice residents express concern over Hurricane Ian debris removal

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents living off of Hatchett Creek Boulevard in Venice are expressing concern over Hurricane Ian debris that is still covering the streets. Residents said the piles line both sides of the street and the biggest concern is the safety of residents in the area. Residents in...
Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home

An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
10 Sarasota events you simply can't miss in 2023

Sarasota is a city filled with life and events to satisfy your curiosity and hobbies. From art exhibits and concerts, to fireworks and pumpkin carving, There is something for everyone in every stage and phase of their lives. Mark your calendars because here are ten sarasota events you simply can’t miss this 2023.
This $18.5 Million Majestic Resort Like Residence is One of The Most Magnificent Estates in Nokomis, Florida

