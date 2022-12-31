Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Funding the Future of Health and Wellness in our CommunityH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
FDOT responds to roundabout safety issues in Sarasota.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Foggy forecast as another front moves in
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front will be moving toward our area on Wednesday this will turn the winds around to the SSW which will bring the possibility of sea fog back our way on Wednesday morning. This fog could get quite thick in places around sunrise which could limit visibilities once again for your morning commute. It may linger a while as well.
Mysuncoast.com
A warm and humid Tuesday, but a change is coming
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We tied a record high at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport Monday, climbing to 84 degrees. Our warm afternoons continue through Wednesday, but we’re getting a break from the morning fog, even with the humidity high with dew points in the 60s. We’re tracking a cold...
Mysuncoast.com
More morning fog and a warm week to start 2023!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Areas of fog greet the first morning of the new year and could develop Monday, too. Sunday stays cloudy after the fog lifts, but we’re mainly dry across the Suncoast. We are tracking a cold front that will bring changes to our weather pattern by the end of the week. Strong thunderstorms will hit the northern Gulf states during the week. Whatever is left of the front comes through the Suncoast late Thursday, but there may not be much moisture left for us. But it will bring cooler and drier air back to us for Friday and the coming weekend. Low temps will dip to the 40s and 50s by the weekend and high temps only 60s and low 70s. Dew points will drop back to the 40s and 50s, which will put an end to our fog potential for a few days.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice neighborhood still dealing with hurricane debris
Surfers and fishermen enjoy high surf in Venice during a storm Dec. 15. Sand sculptures at the Crystal Classic Festival on Siesta Key.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County crews working on emergency repairs to water lines
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Utility crews are working with contractors to repair a leaking pipe in a main transmission line. This line is near the county’s water treatment plant. During the work, residents may experience discolored water and lower-than-normal water pressure. It is important to note that discolored water is still safe to drink.
Small Tornado Confirmed as Cause of Damage in North Port, Florida
The aftermath of an unknown tornadoPhoto byMick HauptonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Herald Tribune and Wikipedia.
fox13news.com
Venice wildlife center taking in recycled Christmas trees for rescued animals
VENICE, Fla. - As you begin to take down your Christmas decorations, don't be too quick to place your tree out for the trash. The Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida is putting live Christmas trees to good use. Oftentimes, you have to get up close to find a screech owl...
Crash shuts down southbound I-75 for several hours in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. — All lanes along southbound Interstate 75 in Bradenton were shut down for several hours following an early Tuesday crash. Reports of the crash came in just after 6 a.m. along I-75 just south of the Trooper J.D. Young Memorial Bridge. All lanes were temporarily blocked as a result, rendering traffic to a standstill for a time.
Longboat Observer
Some Lakewood Ranch residents to see discolored water from main break
Manatee County issued a release Saturday morning saying that some residents, and especially those north of the Manatee River, will be experiencing discolored water as Manatee County Utilities works to repair a leak in a major transmission line. The leak is near the county's water treatment plant at Lake Manatee,...
classiccountry1045.com
Boats Damaged By Hurricane Ian Up For Auction
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of boats damaged by hurricane Ian are accumulating in a salvage yard in Charlotte County. These boats are now up for auction. People lined up Friday along Burnt Store Road to see what they might find. The boats will be displayed online and along...
2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
Mysuncoast.com
Motorcyclist killed in DeSoto crash
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 71-year-old Ohio man was killed in DeSoto County Jan. 2 when his motorcycle hit a truck head-on on Kings Highway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling north in a right-hand curve on Kings Highway, north of SW Fort Winder...
3rd annual Sweet & Spicy Festival heads to Tampa's Water Works Park next weekend
This free-to-attend foodie fest will feature over 70 local vendors.
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in Lockwood Ridge Road crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of a car on Lockwood Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan was northbound on Lockwood Ridge Road in the left lane, approaching the intersection of 57th Avenue East at about 9:10 a.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice residents express concern over Hurricane Ian debris removal
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents living off of Hatchett Creek Boulevard in Venice are expressing concern over Hurricane Ian debris that is still covering the streets. Residents said the piles line both sides of the street and the biggest concern is the safety of residents in the area. Residents in...
Tampa’s first Peach Cobbler Factory opens this weekend
This chain boasts a loaded menu of ice cream, cinnamon rolls, and a dozen flavors of cobbler.
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home
An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
Longboat Observer
10 Sarasota events you simply can't miss in 2023
Sarasota is a city filled with life and events to satisfy your curiosity and hobbies. From art exhibits and concerts, to fireworks and pumpkin carving, There is something for everyone in every stage and phase of their lives. Mark your calendars because here are ten sarasota events you simply can’t miss this 2023.
luxury-houses.net
This $18.5 Million Majestic Resort Like Residence is One of The Most Magnificent Estates in Nokomis, Florida
1312 Casey Key Road Home in Nokomis, Florida for Sale. 1312 Casey Key Road, Nokomis, Florida is a magnificent masterpiece along the Gulf Coast provides seclusion and privacy, breathtaking beauty and luxurious quality that leaves a lasting impression, the entire property is automated with a Crestron smart home system and Lutron lighting, integrated security and a fire detection system. This Home in Nokomis offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 11,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1312 Casey Key Road, please contact Valerie Dall’Acqua (Phone: 941-445-7295) & Lisa Napolitano (Phone: 941-993-0025) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Charlotte County derelict vessels to go up on auction block
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of damaged boats are piling up in a makeshift salvage yard in Charlotte County. They were damaged during Hurricane Ian and are now being auctioned to the public. If you’ve ever thought about sailing your own yacht, you may be able to do it...
