Three months after the official launch of the crossover in China, General Motors has just introduced the all-new 2023 Chevy Seeker Redline Edition in the Asian country. The automaker first unveiled the all-new 2023 Chevy Seeker Redline Edition at the 2022 Guangzhou International Auto Show, which is open to the public from December 30th, 2022 to January 8th, 2023. The sporty looking Seeker Redline Edition is introduced to the Chinese market as the new range-topping variant of the compact crossover, also known as the all-new second-generation 2024 Chevy Trax in North America.

1 DAY AGO