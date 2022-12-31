Read full article on original website
2023 GMC Yukon Sees Return Of Brembo Performance Brake Kit
The 2023 GMC Yukon is the third model year for the current fifth-generation SUV, offering up a few important updates and changes over the preceding 2022 model year. Now, the 2023 GMC Yukon is once again available with the Brembo performance brake kit. The kit in question is the Front...
2023 GMC Sierra Chromed Round Assist Steps No Longer Available To Order
The 2023 GMC Sierra is mostly unchanged from the preceding model year, including both the light-duty 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 and heavy-duty 2023 GMC Sierra HD. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that both models are currently unavailable to order with the chrome assist steps feature. According to sources familiar...
Gentherm To Provide 2024 Cadillac Celestiq Four-Zone Climate Control System
Gentherm has announced that its ClimateSense four-zone microclimate system will be included as standard equipment by the all-new 2024 Cadillac Celestiq ultra-luxury sedan. Based in Michigan, Gentherm is a thermal management technologies company that boasts to have created the first thermoelectrically heated and cooled seat system for the automotive industry. Now, the company is set to provide GM with its latest ClimateSense system technology for use in the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq, the system’s first industry deployment.
Why Is Cadillac So Far Behind The Leader In Crossover Sales?
It’s no secret that crossovers have morphed into the modern day sedan, becoming the most common vehicle body style. Understandably, Cadillac currently fields six different utility vehicles (crossovers and SUVs), including the unibody XT4, XT5 and XT6, the body-on-frame Escalade and Escalade ESV, as well as the all-electric Lyriq. Overall, the luxury marque is performing relatively well in each respective segment that the aforementioned models compete in. However, Cadillac seriously lags behind Lexus in terms of raw sale sales volume.
2023 Chevy Seeker Redline Edition Introduced In China
Three months after the official launch of the crossover in China, General Motors has just introduced the all-new 2023 Chevy Seeker Redline Edition in the Asian country. The automaker first unveiled the all-new 2023 Chevy Seeker Redline Edition at the 2022 Guangzhou International Auto Show, which is open to the public from December 30th, 2022 to January 8th, 2023. The sporty looking Seeker Redline Edition is introduced to the Chinese market as the new range-topping variant of the compact crossover, also known as the all-new second-generation 2024 Chevy Trax in North America.
GMC Hummer EV vs. Rivian R1T Pickup: Q3 2022 Sales Comparison
GMC Hummer EV Pickup deliveries totaled 411 units in Q3 2022. MODEL Q3 22 / Q3 21 Q3 22 Q3 21 YTD 22 / YTD 21 YTD 22 YTD 21. Competitive Sales Comparison (USA) Hummer EV Pickup sales during the third quarter of 2022 placed the off-road supertruck behind its primary competitor in the off-road-focused electric pickup truck space. The Rivian R1T sold 4,400 units, considerably more than the GMC Hummer EV Pickup. Both the Hummer EV Pickup and R1T were not available during Q3 2021.
2021 Chevy Express With Explorer Conversion Package Up For Sale
Car shoppers that need a large vehicle capable of hauling around upwards of seven passengers may be tempted to purchase a full-size SUV like the Chevy Suburban or GMC Yukon XL. However, there are alternatives out there – for example, this 2021 Chevy Express van equipped with an Explorer conversion package.
How Cadillac Championed A Longer Dash-To-Axle Ratio For GM BEV3 Platform
When GM initially set out to define its all-new BEV3 platform, Cadillac didn’t wait long to express its desire for a particularly important item: a sufficiently long axle-to-dash. Automotive enthusiasts also use the phrase “long hood” to describe this unique physical attribute, and appreciate the prominent role that it...
Cadillac Celestiq Spotted With Carbon Fiber Body Panels
The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq made its big debut last October, dropping in as the luxury marque’s all-new, all-electric halo sedan. Now, the Celestiq has been spotted out and about undergoing testing with bare carbon fiber body panels. As we can see from these spy photos, this Cadillac Celestiq prototype...
2023 Corvette Z06 Engine Break-In Explained: Video
With 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, the mid-engine 2023 Corvette Z06 is an absolute screamer of a performance car. However, before you send that naturally aspirated V8 up to its 8,600-rpm redline, the 2023 Corvette Z06 requires a brief engine break-in, as detailed in the following video. Clocking...
2023 Chevy Bolt EUV Gets Price Increase In January
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV is the second model year for the nameplate, following up on the initial 2022 model year with only a few small changes and updates. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV just got a little more expensive. According to sources...
Techno Blue Is 2023 Global Automotive Color Of The Year
Techno Blue has been announced by Axalta, a U.S.-based paint supplier company, as the 2023 Global Automotive Color of the Year. The announcement marks Axalta’s ninth Global Automotive Color of the Year. Last year, the paint supplier announced the cherry-colored Royal Magenta as the Global Automotive Color of the Year for 2022.
Josh Remi Sings About C8 Corvette In New Song: Video
The Chevy Corvette is often regarded as America’s sports car, and historically hasn’t had very many domestic rivals. As such, the Corvette brand has amassed a huge following among enthusiasts, with the Corvette C8 further building on that legacy. In fact, the C8 Vette has been so popular that multi-genre recording artist and songwriter Josh Remi has just released a new song, called “C8,” as a commemoration.
You Could Win A 2023 Corvette Z06 Convertible
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has the goods to punch well above its weight, taking down high-end supercars with ease. Now, Corvette Z06 fans have a shot at parking the gorgeous droptop seen here in their driveway thanks to a new sweepstakes. Get your sweepstakes tickets here. The National Sprint Car...
