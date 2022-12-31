Read full article on original website
Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic
Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
MLB Writer Predicts the Boys in Blue to Win It All in 2023
We're in 2023 now so it's time to leave the past behind and start looking to the future. Yeah the disappointing NLDS loss happened, but the Dodgers aren't expected to make backward progress after losing Trea and Justin Turner, and Tyler Anderson. Instead, the team picked right back up where...
Yardbarker
New Mets Star Prepared The Perfect Opening Statement
A few weeks ago, the New York Mets signed Japanese pitching star Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract. The former SoftBank Hawks star didn’t require a posting fee, increasing his appeal to MLB teams. Ultimately, the Mets ended up securing his services. He is, together with Justin...
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club
Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode
“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
Keenan Cahill, Beloved YouTube Star Famous for His Lip-Synching, Dead at 27
"We are devasted to announce that our nephew, Keenan Cahill, passed away on December 29th," his aunt confirmed Keenan Cahill, the YouTube star famous for lip-synching and celebrity cameos, is dead. He was 27. At age one, Cahill was diagnosed with Maroteaux Lamy Syndrome which is a "progressive condition that causes many tissues and organs to enlarge, become inflamed or scarred, and eventually waste away (atrophy)," according to the National Library of Medicine. Skeletal abnormalities also commonly occur with this condition. The star announced on his social media earlier this month that he...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Analyst Reveals Update That Will Have Fans Seething
The Boston Red Sox have not had an ideal offseason. The goal was to try and retain star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, though that did not work out as the veteran bolted for the San Diego Padres, signing an 11-year, $280 million contract. The Red Sox also lost two starting pitchers...
Michael Weatherly Teases NCIS Fans About Possible #Tiva Sighting in 2023: 'This Might Be an Interesting Year!'
Will 2023 be the year that NCIS fans get to see Tony and Ziva on their screens again, together? Michael Weatherly certainly provided grist for that long-standing mill, with a teasey New Year’s Day tweet. Weatherly had posted a reflective video about the year gone by and year ahead, and like clockwork an NCIS fan countered with their own New Year’s wish, to see Tony and Ziva “reuniting.” Weatherly, who last appeared on NCIS in May 2016, in the Season 13 finale, replied back, “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such ‘moments’!” Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year...
tvinsider.com
Could ‘NCIS’ Have a Tiva Return? – Michael Weatherly Hints at Possibility
NCIS fans could be in for a very happy new year after Michael Weatherly teased a return to the long-running CBS police procedural, including a potential Tony and Ziva reunion in 2023. Weatherly, who played Agent Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS from 2003 to 2016, hinted at the return in New...
Yardbarker
The Yankees Made A Quiet Move To End 2022
The last day of 2022 brought some good news for outfielder Willie Calhoun. The New York Yankees took a chance on him on a non-roster deal, with an invitation to spring training. “The Yankees have agreed to a non-roster deal with OF Willie Calhoun, per source. Calhoun will be in...
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Slugger May Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth
The Boston Red Sox could use a little extra pop in the lineup in 2023. Boston finished the 2022 campaign with 155 long balls -- good for 20th in Major League Baseball -- and after losing longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez may even have less power on the roster now even with the additions of Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida.
World Baseball Classic 2023: Teams, rosters, and everything else you need to know
With the MLB in winter slumber, the World Baseball Classic 2023 will give fans a chance to partake in high-level
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Insider Links Halos to All-Star Starting Pitcher
The Angels are still in the market for more starting pitching, and MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote on Thursday the Halos were in on Nathan Eovaldi before he ultimately decided to sign with the Rangers. According to Heyman, some executives are frustrated that "California wasn't viewed as a destination by many players." Texas, of course, has no state income tax, so a California team would have to seriously outbid the Rangers to match the actual dollars going into a player's wallet.
Yardbarker
Paige VanZant blows her fans away with her new year resolution in saucy pic
The former UFC star Paige VanZant has been quite successful outside of the octagon since she walked away from the sport of MMA. She has since gathered up a nice online following of over three million followers. And her New Years resolution is ‘New Year’s resolution……. be more me.’ As...
