Coventry, CT

Coventry wins behind Jordan

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
Coventry's Charlotte Jordan (14) an Rockville's Sara Stone (10) during the first half, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Rockville High School.

With her Coventry High girls basketball team trailing in the final minute, Charlotte Jordan took over like a two-time All-State guard should.

Jordan’s seventh 3-pointer gave the Patriots the lead and she added two free throws to account for the final margin as Coventry topped host Amistad 40-37 in a non-league game on Friday.

The Patriots (5-3) cut an 11-point halftime deficit to three going to the fourth quarter and led by one with a minute to go. Nevean Lowery’s three-point play put Amistad (1-7) back in front at 37-35 with 56 seconds left before Jordan connected for a 3 for the game’s final lead change.

