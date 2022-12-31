Coventry wins behind Jordan

Buy Now Coventry's Charlotte Jordan (14) an Rockville's Sara Stone (10) during the first half, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Rockville High School. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM MICHAUD

With her Coventry High girls basketball team trailing in the final minute, Charlotte Jordan took over like a two-time All-State guard should.

Jordan’s seventh 3-pointer gave the Patriots the lead and she added two free throws to account for the final margin as Coventry topped host Amistad 40-37 in a non-league game on Friday.

The Patriots (5-3) cut an 11-point halftime deficit to three going to the fourth quarter and led by one with a minute to go. Nevean Lowery’s three-point play put Amistad (1-7) back in front at 37-35 with 56 seconds left before Jordan connected for a 3 for the game’s final lead change.