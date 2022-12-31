Coventry wins behind Jordan
With her Coventry High girls basketball team trailing in the final minute, Charlotte Jordan took over like a two-time All-State guard should.
Jordan’s seventh 3-pointer gave the Patriots the lead and she added two free throws to account for the final margin as Coventry topped host Amistad 40-37 in a non-league game on Friday.
The Patriots (5-3) cut an 11-point halftime deficit to three going to the fourth quarter and led by one with a minute to go. Nevean Lowery’s three-point play put Amistad (1-7) back in front at 37-35 with 56 seconds left before Jordan connected for a 3 for the game’s final lead change.
