Noozhawk

Kelly Barsky Named Permanent Director of Athletics at UCSB

It was a history-making day at UC Santa Barbara on Tuesday as Kelly Barsky was named the permanent Director of Athletics at the university, becoming the first woman to run the department. Barsky is well qualified for the job. She served as the interim director for the university’s 20 NCAA...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Maria’s Rec & Parks Leader Reflects on Lengthy Tenure

With more than 40 years working for the city of Santa Maria, Alex Posada still gets a thrill at what the job of Recreation and Parks Department job brings on a daily basis. “It’s really just that every day I come in I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen that day. I know in my mind what I’m supposed to get done that day, and then things just come up,” said Posada, director of the department since 1993.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Solvang to Rule Thursday Whether Tree Burn Will Occur

Noting recent rainy weather, city of Solvang officials say they will decide on Thursday whether the annual Christmas Tree Burn will occur as planned Friday night. The tree burn — the official end of the 6-week Julefest celebration — has been scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Old Mission Santa Ines.
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Driver Critically Injured in Crash Off Highway 101 Near Los Alamos

A woman was airlifted to the hospital on Tuesday after being critically injured in a vehicle crash south of Los Alamos, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said. The vehicle crashed about 20 feet off the roadway of Highway 101 near the Highway 154 interchange at 7:13 a.m., he said.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Noozhawk

NWS Issues Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County Ahead of Rainstorm

With this week’s rainstorm, “significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar,” the National Weather Service said when issuing a Flood Watch Tuesday. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible throughout Santa Barbara County from late Wednesday afternoon through...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Weather Advisory Issued for Montecito Ahead of Incoming Storm

In preparation for another significant storm event this week, a Weather Advisory has been issued for Montecito and the Thomas Fire burn area. Heavy rain, strong winds and high surf are expected in Montecito Wednesday into Thursday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for the area through Thursday.
MONTECITO, CA

