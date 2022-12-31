Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County and Eastern Douglas County Foothills. This includes highways 199, 42, 138, 38, 62 and I-5 and the communities of Cave Junction, Grants Pass, Roseburg, Sutherlin, Elkton and Steamboat. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down with power outages expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
High Wind Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast south of Reedsport. This includes Highway 101 and the communities of Port Orford, Brookings, Gold Beach and Coos Bay. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
