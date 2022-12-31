Effective: 2023-01-04 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast south of Reedsport. This includes Highway 101 and the communities of Port Orford, Brookings, Gold Beach and Coos Bay. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

COOS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO