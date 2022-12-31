ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen excited to face Logan Wilson, swap jerseys after Buffalo-Cincinnati game Monday

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Interviewed during Friday's Barstool Sports broadcast of the Arizona Bowl between Ohio and Wyoming, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he's looking forward to facing Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson for the first time in an NFL game, and swapping jerseys after the Monday Night Football showdown.

Allen and Wilson were teammates at Wyoming from 2015 to 2017.

"Logan's a helluva player. He was a clutch player for Wyoming," Wilson said during the broadcast. "We call him the governor. All of his friends call him the governor. He's gonna run for governor one day in Wyoming, and win it. He flies around. He makes some plays. It'll be fun to go against a good friend like him. We've got a jersey swap after the game but, you know, when it's on the field, it's all business."

The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway reported earlier this week that Wilson said this will be the first time in his career he'll be able to tackle Allen because he was "off limits" in college.

"I think it will be a unique opportunity to go against him," Wilson said, per Conway. "I'm looking forward to it."

Conway tweeted earlier this week that Burrow said he and Allen are friends who have hung out together during the offseason.

Burrow grew up in Athens around the Ohio team that defeated Wyoming, 30-27, in the bowl game in Tucson to cap a 10-win season for second-year head coach Tim Albin.

