Clint Eastwood's Best Directed Movies to Watch
Few players in Hollywood history have amassed a legacy and body of work comparable to Clint Eastwood's. First achieving success on the small screen in the television's Rawhide, he quickly transitioned to the silver screen and became a household name with his work in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy." After spending years on many productions, observing and learning from a number of respected filmmakers, it would only be a matter of time before Eastwood tried his own hand at directing. He made his debut behind the camera in 1971 and, as of half a century later, the iconic actor-turned-filmmaker has directed more than 40 films. Two of his efforts would go on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Eastwood himself has twice taken home Oscar gold for his direction.
From 'The Little Mermaid' to 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods': The 10 Most Anticipated Teen Movies of 2023
The history of teen movies is a long one. While the genre peaked in the '80s, it's been a mainstay of film since the birth of the medium. The teen genre has gone through many changes to become exciting, mature, and relatable — with teenagers as the focus. These films often have a sense of fun that draws viewers in as they explore the themes of fitting in, first love, and finding one's identity. Every year has its fair share of teen films, and 2023 is no exception.
James Cameron & 9 Other Directors Who Revolutionized The Action Genre
James Cameron is once again the king of the world. His most recent offering, the long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water, is dominating the box office, already passing the $800 million mark on its way to one billion. The film is a groundbreaking achievement in VFX, cementing Cameron as a singularly visionary director and a trailblazer in the action genre.
How 'Deadwood' Updated the Traditional Western TV Series
Unlike most of the shows of TV's golden age, Deadwood was canceled prematurely. This bestowed a lot of unintended authority on the closing moments of its unexpectedly final episode. Over a decade later, the story was picked back up, as the cast reunited for Deadwood: the Movie. But the storyline was also continued, in another way, in a special feature on the DVD box set titled "Deadwood: the Meaning of Endings," a recorded conversation with iconoclastic showrunner David Milch in the immediate aftermath of the cancelation in which he spoke about how things might have continued if the show had gone on. He also offered, as consolation to disappointed fans, some paraphrased wisdom from the philosopher William James: "the idea of the end of a thing as inscribing the final meaning, is one of the lies... that we use to organize our lives."
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2: Release Window, Sneak Peeks, Crossover, and Everything We Know So Far
When and Where Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Coming Out?. Who Are the Cast and Characters of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2?. What Do We Know About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2’s Story (And the Crossover Episode)?. What Is the Future of...
'The Pale Blue Eye' Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the Mystery Thriller
The Pale Blue Eye is a historical crime thriller adapted from the 2006 novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. It follows a retired detective who is assigned the challenging task of investigating a spate of deaths occurring at the U.S. Military West Point Academy in 1830. To achieve his goal, detective Augustus Landor will ask for help from an ingenious cadet: none other than Edgar Allan Poe.
'M3GAN' Director Gerard Johnstone on Bringing the Killer Doll to Life
In M3GAN, roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) becomes the unwitting caretaker of her 8-year-old niece Cady (Violet McGraw) when her sister and brother-in-law are killed in a car accident. Unequipped to deal with a grieving child, Gemma turns her focus towards what she is properly equipped to deal with: robots. She finishes up on her Model 3 Generative Android - M3GAN - an AI doll that links up with a child to learn and teach and become the child's best friend. Cady, however, becomes too dependent on M3GAN, and M3GAN senses this.
'Your Honor' Season 2 Review: A Lesser But Still Worthy Follow-Up
Back in 2019, we watched as Bryan Cranston spiraled deeper and deeper into a web of lies so twisted, it seemed like the only way out was death. Your Honor Season 1 followed Judge Michael Desiato (Cranston) as he goes to extreme lengths to cover up his son’s hit-and-run. Not an easy task for any parent, let alone when the victim is the son of the head of New Orleans’ most notorious crime family, Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg). Michael’s deceit and cover-ups lead to the wrongful conviction of a member of a local gang, Kofi Jones (Lamar Johnson). All but one member of Kofi’s family is killed in a bombing by the Baxters, and he himself is beaten to death by Jimmy Baxter’s older son, Carlo (Jimi Stanton) in prison. This leads to Michael fixing the trial of Carlo to keep the Baxters at bay. Oh, and Michael’s son Adam (Wednesday's Hunter Doohan) and Jimmy’s daughter Fia (Lilli Kay) get together. Have you got all that?
Our Favorite Star Wars Ripoffs From 'Rebel Moon' to 'Spaceballs'
In the annals of pop culture, perhaps no film franchise has had as much of an effect on the world as Star Wars. The space fantasy saga has captured the hearts and minds of generations, and will more than likely continue to do so through its various incarnations. In fact, the latest inspiration will be coming to screens in the form of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. The massive space epic was ironically born from a Star Wars pitch that Snyder developed prior to Disney buying Lucasfilm, and Netflix is hoping to make it into a bona fide franchise.
A Guide to January's Exciting New TV Shows, From 'Poker Face' to ‘The Last of Us’
It’s time to wave goodbye to 2022 and hello to the clean slate of content that is 2023. Knives Out writer-director Rian Johnson keeps on sleuthing with the new Peacock mystery-of-the-week series Poker Face, led by Russian Doll and Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne. AMC continues its adaptations of author Anne Rice’s work with Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, led by The White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario, who realizes she has some witchy ancestors. One of HBO’s most anticipated titles is finally here. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey helm The Last of Us, Craig Mazin’s new series for the premium content giant and adaptation of the popular apocalyptic video game of the same name. Plus, the series premieres of the Night Court revival and That ‘90s Show, and new seasons of Ginny & Georgia, Miracle Workers, and Mayor of Kingstown.
‘Commando' Is Arnold Schwarzenegger at His Most Brutal — and His Most Effective
No list of the greatest action film stars of all-time would be complete without mentioning Arnold Schwarzenegger. Beyond his inherent charisma and physicality, Schwarzenegger has a surprising diversity to the types of action projects he has starred in. No, he’s not necessarily an actor where the word “depth” comes to mind, but Schwarzenegger hardly plays the same exact character over and over again. Whether he’s taking things seriously, poking fun at his own popularity, or working within the confines of a complex science fiction narrative, Schwarzenegger is able to generate excitement among his viewers. However, he has never been more brutal or effective than he was in the 1985 action classic Commando.
Before '1923,' Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Teamed Up For 'The Mosquito Coast'
If the last decade featuring the rise of streaming services have indicated anything, it’s that there’s no longer a difference between being a “movie star” and a “television actor.” While these used to be very different professions that courted different circles of actors, we’ve now seen major movie stars like Anthony Hopkins, Matthew McConaughey, Sylvester Stallone, Kate Winslet, Jeff Bridges, Mahershala Ali, and countless others return to the small screen for intimate prestige projects. So it's not surprising when an older veteran of the industry chooses to take a chance on an extended series, but Taylor Sheridan's new Yellowstone prequel series, 1923, has reunited two of the most influential icons of New Hollywood: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.
The DCU Can and Should Have More Than One Batman
Fans of all things Batman are mighty confused lately. In the weeks since the official news that James Gunn and Peter Safran were named Co-Chairmen and Chief Executive Officers of DC Studios, the full shape of what we once knew as the DCEU remains unknown. The recent reports that Gunn and Safran have apparently axed the mooted Batman Beyond film is a blow to fans excited for Michael Keaton's return to don the cowl and have been primed for more. Coming hot on the heels of the surprise cancelation of the Batgirl feature, these developments have left a lot of Bat-fans scratching their heads.
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Review: An Only Somewhat Spellbinding Gothic
When AMC first acquired the late author Anne Rice's back catalog two years ago, it was clear the network had its sights set on resurrecting more stories of a paranormal variety for the small-screen market. The epic rights package consisted of 18 novels, which revolve around some of the most iconic characters ever rendered on the page. Vampires, witches, angels, demons — they all exist in Rice's dubbed Immortal Universe, the name of which alone lends itself to an interconnected franchise teeming with potential. On the heels of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, which debuted in early fall 2022 to mostly positive reviews, you really couldn't fault AMC for wanting to capitalize on the goodwill that its first attempt at TV translation garnered among fans, both long-time and new. But Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, adapted by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford and set to drop in the lull between those of us who are languishing between Seasons 1 and 2 of Interview, struggles at being as compelling as its predecessor — from either a character or a story standpoint.
Movies Based on Tom Clancy Books, Ranked From 'Hunt for Red October' to 'Patriot Games'
At the height of his cultural popularity, Tom Clancy was a name synonymous with both the box office and The New York Times Best Seller list. Beginning with the 1984 novel The Hunt for Red October and up until his death in 2013 (with subsequent novels approved by his estate), Clancy's penchant for military accuracy helped popularize the technical thriller across mainstream media. His most popular series, following the career of CIA analyst Jack Ryan, was the inspiration for six feature films and an ongoing Amazon Prime Video series starring John Krasinski as the titular hero.
'The House With a Clock in Its Walls’ Proves Eli Roth’s Talents Go Beyond Horror
Famed horror filmmaker Eli Roth's career is headed into unexpected and only partially explored territory. On the horizon is the genre mishmash/video game adaptation, Borderlands, forecast to be a science fiction adventure comedy, and starring two of his more recent collaborators as well as Jamie Lee Curtis. At a glance, this kind of undertaking is a far cry from his raw, grisly terror of cult debut Cabin Fever - which he made while encamped in the North Carolina woods back in late 2001. That film, a Tarantino-approved Evil Dead-inspired cabin in the woods horror was lauded by some as bringing renewed grunginess to the genre. And it was certainly effective in its marriage of claustrophobia and an original, no less disturbing, non-bipedal enemy.
Period Horror Films to Watch While You Wait For 'The Pale Blue Eye'
Be them indie gems or big blockbusters with lavish art direction, period horror has an enduring appeal in celluloid for its recreation of a unique brand of fear in a markedly different time and place. That's why candle-lit ghost tours in storied, historic cities are so popular. The notion of taking a wander down memory lane of some sort (a cobblestone path perhaps) and potentially catching a fleeting glimpse of something responsible for a long-ago haunting is both thrilling and terrifying. With Christian Bale fronting up The Pale Blue Eye, a 19th century set horror flick that delves into the mythos surrounding iconic writer Edgar Allan Poe, interest once against pivots towards the intriguing potential for eerie drama. Listed here are a selection of movies worth taking an oil lamp down a dark road for - flicks that may cast a spell through atmosphere, subject matter or simply as vessels for delivering old school frights.
