Al Roker returning to TODAY show
It was announced Tuesday that Al Roker will be returning to the TODAY show this Friday, after dealing with medical issues since November. The TODAY weatherman was hospitalized twice in the past couple of months due to complications with blood clots. Roker was unable to cover than annual Macy's Thanksgiving...
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies at age 67
Drummer Fred White, who backed up his brothers Maurice and Verdine White in the Grammy-winning ensemble Earth, Wind & Fire, has died. He was 67. Verdine White, a vocalist, percussionist and bass player for the band, posted Sunday on his Instagram account that his younger brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White had died. He didn't say how or where his brother died.
