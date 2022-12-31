Read full article on original website
California couple killed in Yosemite National Park rockslide identified by park officials
A married couple from San Jose, California, was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials said.
Update: San Jose couple killed by falling rocks in Yosemite National Park
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – The two Bay Area residents who died following what was described as a "significant rockfall" at Yosemite National Park earlier this week have been identified.According to park officials, the victims were 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple from San Jose.Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the pair were in their Dodge Ram rental truck on Highway 140 near the Arch Rock entrance when they were hit by rocks that fell 1,000 feet from above the roadway. Officials said the force of the impact pushed the truck off the road, where it landed on the...
Man falls to his death in Death Valley National Park after rappelling 'mistake'
A 54-year-old man fell 30 feet to his death earlier in December while he was canyoneering alone in California's Death Valley National Park's Mosaic Canyon.
Shocking Video Shows California Cliff Collapsing Onto the Coastline
A wild outdoor video features aerial footage of the moment that a southern California cliff tumbles forward. Sending a shocking amount of rocks, dirt and other debris collapsing onto the beach. The terrifying footage shows the moment piles of debris and wayward rocks formed into a dangerous landslide, ultimately cascading...
Potential Category 4 atmospheric river to hit Northern California
Southern California experienced a drastic drop in temperatures on Monday, with wet weather expected through the week, while a powerful winter storm hit Northern California started late Monday and brought several inches of rain and heavy winds. An atmospheric river, or a weather system that moves high concentrations of water...
Children unscathed after Tesla tumbles off 250-foot cliff, California authorities say
A Tesla plunged 250 feet off a Highway 1 cliff to smash on the rocks below, injuring two people but leaving two children unhurt, California authorities reported. The solo crash was reported at 10:50 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, near Devils Slide in San Mateo County, rescuers told KNTV. “As I’m...
Rockfall closes Highway 140 entrance to Yosemite National Park
A rockfall near the Highway 140 entrance to Yosemite National Park has closed the roadway.
Surf’s up at Lake Tahoe as atmospheric river slams region
As the atmospheric river took aim at Northern California on Friday, a handful of intrepid souls saw opportunity and went surfing at Lake Tahoe. Mark Shotwell, who runs a homeless health center in Marin County, tweeted four images that show him riding chest-high waves generated by strong winds. “Me. Lake...
Two children and two adults critically injured after Tesla plunges over Devil’s Slide cliff in California
Four people - including two children - were critically injured but miraculously survived after a Tesla vehicle plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil’s Slide in California.Two adults, a four-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being removed by rescue crews who then towed the electric vehicle up to the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.All of the people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.The accident on Highway 1 in San Mateo County took place just before 11am on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.Following...
Fish Facts: A Surprising Catch from California’s Catalina Island
The small fish that Steve Bowcott of Saugus, California, hooked on the back side of Southern California’s Catalina Island raised no hope of being the yellowtail or white seabass he was after. But it sure raised questions — as to its identity. Bowcott says the small fish “ate a live squid that I fished on 25-pound test with a small sliding egg sinker in about 35 feet of water.” The angler says the fish measured about 16 inches, weighing a couple of pounds.
Rock slide deaths at Yosemite National Park lead to closures
Two people died in a rock slide earlier this week at the Yosemite National Park, according to the local county sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, the Yosemite National Park announced that the El Portal Road, a continuation of Highway 140 into the Yosemite Valley from El Portal, has been closed due to “significant rockfall.” The entrance was reopened around 6 hours later.
‘Significant Rockfall’ Shuts Down Yosemite National Park Road
A considerable rockfall toppled onto El Portal Road, which connects Highway 140 to Yosemite National Park. While crews clear the asphalt and ensure stability, officials have closed the road, meaning that there is no current access to Yosemite Valley from Highway 140. The rockfall event occurred at roughly 9 a.m....
President Biden signs over $22 million in funding Central Coast projects
President Biden signed over $22,000,000 in federal funding on Thursday for Central Coast projects advocated by Congressman Salud Carbajal. These funds will help expand Highway 101 carpool lanes, and upgrades to public spaces. The post President Biden signs over $22 million in funding Central Coast projects appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Low tides reveal trove of fossils on California's Central Coast
"What on Earth was it?"
Planning a trip to Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks? Here's what you should know...
The week between Christmas and New Year is a popular time to visit Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks. However, seasonal closures and the possibility of winter weather can complicate a visit. That's why a carefully planned trip is crucial to ensuring a safe and fun trip to the national parks.
4 rescued after Tesla plunges off cliff in California
The California Highway Patrol is investigating what caused a Tesla to fly off a cliff on the Pacific Coast Highway and nearly land in the ocean. Remarkably, all four people survived the 250-foot drop.
4 Tesla passengers survived a 250-foot plunge down a cliff called Devil's Slide
A rescuer told Fox News it was "nothing short of a miracle" the four passengers inside the Tesla survived the fall.
Los Padres National Forest Increases Campground Fees
Starting this year, visitors to the Los Padres National Forest (California) may notice a price increase in overnight camping fees. The change affects several campgrounds within the national forest, with individual overnight fees increasing by $10, with most sites bumping up from $30 per night to $40 per night. Group campsites will also see an increase between $25 and $50 per night.
Man suspected of intentionally driving Tesla off cliff on Pacific Coast Highway
The Tesla crashed into a rocky outcropping before it flipped several times and landed on its wheels, wedged against the cliff feet from the surf.
