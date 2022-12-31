ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

CBS San Francisco

Update: San Jose couple killed by falling rocks in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – The two Bay Area residents who died following what was described as a "significant rockfall" at Yosemite National Park earlier this week have been identified.According to park officials, the victims were 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple from San Jose.Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the pair were in their Dodge Ram rental truck on Highway 140 near the Arch Rock entrance when they were hit by rocks that fell 1,000 feet from above the roadway. Officials said the force of the impact pushed the truck off the road, where it landed on the...
The Independent

Two children and two adults critically injured after Tesla plunges over Devil’s Slide cliff in California

Four people - including two children - were critically injured but miraculously survived after a Tesla vehicle plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil’s Slide in California.Two adults, a four-year-old girl and nine-year-old boy were trapped in the vehicle for an hour before being removed by rescue crews who then towed the electric vehicle up to the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.All of the people in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.The accident on Highway 1 in San Mateo County took place just before 11am on Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.Following...
saltwatersportsman.com

Fish Facts: A Surprising Catch from California’s Catalina Island

The small fish that Steve Bowcott of Saugus, California, hooked on the back side of Southern California’s Catalina Island raised no hope of being the yellowtail or white seabass he was after. But it sure raised questions — as to its identity. Bowcott says the small fish “ate a live squid that I fished on 25-pound test with a small sliding egg sinker in about 35 feet of water.” The angler says the fish measured about 16 inches, weighing a couple of pounds.
NBC News

moderncampground.com

Los Padres National Forest Increases Campground Fees

Starting this year, visitors to the Los Padres National Forest (California) may notice a price increase in overnight camping fees. The change affects several campgrounds within the national forest, with individual overnight fees increasing by $10, with most sites bumping up from $30 per night to $40 per night. Group campsites will also see an increase between $25 and $50 per night.
